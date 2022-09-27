2 hour increments 5-7pm or 7-9pm, Dinosaur walk through is indoors and takes 20 min to an hour. Rides and activities are optional. Start with a fossil dig, ride a Tyrannosaurs Rex, check out more than 50 life size dinosaurs that will roar, move and keep the kids mesmerized with the realistic animatronics. If the kiddies get a little scared they can check out the bounce houses (bring socks for the kids) and remote control race tracks and ATV activities. Some attractions have height and weight restrictions. Scan the QR Code at the entrance that will show you how to pronounce the dinosaur names and interesting facts as you walk through the exhibit.

KAHULUI, HI ・ 2 DAYS AGO