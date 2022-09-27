Read full article on original website
mauinow.com
Hotly debated Maui County affordable housing sales price guidelines approved
Despite objections from local for-sale affordable housing developers and Maui County’s administration, rules that establish new affordable housing sales price guidelines narrowly passed second and final reading Tuesday at Maui County Council. The vote of 5-4, with Council Members Tasha Kama, Yuki Lei Sugimura, Mike Molina and Alice Lee...
mauinow.com
Maui council a step closer to buying Lahaina apartments in bid to save workforce housing
Lahaina Crossroads renters Etina Hingano and her husband work three jobs to make ends meet. After hearing that her apartment building may be purchased by the county to stay in workforce housing, Hingano breathed a sigh of relief. Lahaina Crossroads tenants faced eviction earlier this year after the property changed hands.
mauinow.com
County Council passes bill to restore and protect wetlands
The Maui County Council passed a bill today that will restore and protect wetlands. Under the new law, wetland areas will be identified and mapped if they contain at least two indicators of hydrology (evidence of groundwater, hydric soils and hydric vegetation). This legislation intends to prohibit the loss of...
hawaiinewsnow.com
In West Maui, a disappearing shoreline and few long-term solutions
WEST MAUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Scientists say West Maui is one of the regions hardest hit by coastal erosion — and many residents are growing increasingly alarmed by the impacts. At the Maui Eldorado in Kaanapali, a beach cabana is at the tip of the ocean. “Normally, we will have...
mauinow.com
Sept. 22-28, 2022 COVID-19 update: includes historic reinfection cases
The Hawaiʻi State Department of Health reported 12,755 new COVID-19 cases for the week of Sept. 22-28, 2022. This week’s update includes 10,995 historic reinfection cases recorded since the start of the pandemic (earliest reinfection reported September 2020). Additionally, approximately 800 historic cases were added as a result of deduplication processes and cleaning of historic data. The addition of these cases are reflected in the total counts, but do not skew the 7-day daily averages.
mauinow.com
“Maui School Slippah Solace” – Collection drive through November at Maui fire stations
This year the Maui Fire Department is teaming up with the Maui Cookie Lady to collect slippers (flip flops) for Maui schools during the months of September, October and November. Slippers can be dropped off at these Maui Fire Stations:. Kahului (200 Dairy Road) Lahaina (1860 Honoapiʻilani Hwy/) Wailea...
mauinow.com
Retired and senior volunteers welcomed back to Kalana O Maui information desk
Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino welcomed the return of the Retired & Senior Volunteer Program volunteers today to staff the Information Desk in the lobby of the Kalana O Maui Building. Kumu Hula Cody Pueo Pata conducted a Hawaiian blessing. Staffing of the Information Desk was suspended in 2020 because...
hawaiipublicradio.org
Voting explainer: Maui County charter amendment ballot questions
There will be 13 charter amendment questions on the Maui County general election ballot — the most of any county — with two alternative proposals, for a grand total of 15 questions to sift through. Commissioner Kauanoe Batangan said they started with quite a few more. “When our...
mauinow.com
5 Maui High alumni spanning nine decades inducted into Hall of Honor
Maui High inducted five alumni — who have left their mark on the school and the Maui County community over nine decades — into its Hall of Honor. They are: state Sen. Gil Keith-Agaran (Class of 1980), former Managing Editor of The Maui News Earl Tanaka (1939), retired longtime head custodian Lynette Ducosin (1979), community volunteer Yaemi Yogi (1943) and robotics teacher Keith Imada (1982).
Hawaii diver found unresponsive off Maui waters
HONOLULU (KHON2) — First responders have ended their search for a missing diver after he was found unresponsive in waters off Nakalele Point. According to the Maui Fire Department, after the diver was found he was brought to shore where medics provided lifesaving treatment. However, despite their efforts, the victim was pronounced dead at the […]
Fly from SF to Hawaii for as cheap as $237 roundtrip
The deals last all the way through early February.
thisweekhawaii.com
Jurassic Empire is on MAUI!
2 hour increments 5-7pm or 7-9pm, Dinosaur walk through is indoors and takes 20 min to an hour. Rides and activities are optional. Start with a fossil dig, ride a Tyrannosaurs Rex, check out more than 50 life size dinosaurs that will roar, move and keep the kids mesmerized with the realistic animatronics. If the kiddies get a little scared they can check out the bounce houses (bring socks for the kids) and remote control race tracks and ATV activities. Some attractions have height and weight restrictions. Scan the QR Code at the entrance that will show you how to pronounce the dinosaur names and interesting facts as you walk through the exhibit.
mauinow.com
Missing spear fisherman found unresponsive at Nākālele
A 47-year-old Pukalani man was found unresponsive during a search at Nākālele Point on Sunday morning. Rescue crews were dispatched to the scene shortly before 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, for a report of a missing diver in the area. Authorities say the man was diving/spearfishing before he went missing.
Maui man arrested after woman and dog kidnapped
A man was arrested after kidnapping a woman and a dog, according to the Maui Police Department.
mauinow.com
Pedestrian suffers critical life-threatening injuries, struck by car on South Kīhei Road
A 41-year-old female pedestrian from North Vernon, Indiana, suffered critical life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a vehicle on South Kīhei Road on last night. The collision was reported at around 7:20 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 on South Kīhei Road, approximately 300 feet south of Nanialiʻi Place.
mauinow.com
Lahaina man arrested for kidnapping after allegedly stealing an occupied car in Kahului
A Lahaina man was arrested on kidnapping charges after he allegedly entered an occupied vehicle that was running and unlocked in the parking lot of the Kahului Shopping Center. A 57-year-old Kahului woman was sitting in the third row of the 2020 Nissan Armada, when the man entered the vehicle...
hawaiinewsnow.com
MPD: Suspect allegedly kidnaps woman, dog then wrecks car in bizarre crime spree
KAHULUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 31-year-old Lahaina man remains in custody after a police chase that spanned two days. Maui police said Rocky Hermanns-Raymond is charged with 11 offenses, including kidnapping, theft, reckless driving, resisting arrest and three counts of collisions. MPD said the suspect stole an SUV Sunday afternoon at...
