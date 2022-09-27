Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
lmcbobcats.com
Women's Volleyball Suffers Setback against Belmont Abbey
BANNER ELK, N.C. – Sydney Stigler posted her fourth consecutive match with double-digit kills as Lees-McRae women's volleyball dropped the Conference Carolinas match to Belmont Abbey on Wednesday night. THE BASICS. FINAL SCORE: Belmont Abbey def. Lees-McRae, 3-1 (25-21, 25-23, 22-25, 25-23) LOCATION: McNair & Debi Tornow Court --...
RetroReset Video Games & Collectibles to host Grand Opening Weekend
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – RetroReset Video Games & Collectibles have announced an upcoming Grand Opening Weekend celebration to celebrate the establishment of their brand new Crossroads Mall location. The announcement comes shortly after the store’s soft opening at Crossroads Mall earlier this month, and reveals several exciting events to...
Woodrow Wilson High School home bleachers one step closer to repair
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Reconstruction will soon begin on the home bleachers at the largest high school in Raleigh County Schools district, Raleigh County Schools Superintendent David Price said Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Price said the Raleigh County Board of Education accepted a bid for structural repair during the regular BOE meeting on Tuesday from Ayers […]
Westside 2022 Homecoming Parade announced
CLEAR FORK, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Early details emerged Wednesday on Westside High School’s annual Homecoming Parade event. A Wednesday afternoon announcement confirmed that the parade will be held Thursday, October 27, and will begin at 4:00pm. The announcement follows attempts by the school to pin down a sufficient...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Virginia family grows 1,000-pound pumpkin
Somebody tell Charlie Brown and Linus because one Greenbrier County family just might have grown "The Great Pumpkin."
Another family joins federal lawsuit against Southern Regional Jail
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) –The family of a North Carolina man whose body was found in the Rhodell area of Raleigh County in August are the latest plaintiffs in a growing federal lawsuit against Southern Regional Jail. William “Dustin” Bowen, 24, was admitted to Southern Regional Jail on a domestic battery charge on May 7, […]
wvpublic.org
WVU Considers Selling Donated Farm In Monroe County
The Autumn Harvest Festival in Monroe County is a yearly tradition. Agriculture and community has been celebrated at this event for over three decades. After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the festival returned on Sept. 24 to Willow Bend Road, near Union, West Virginia. But for some, the return was bittersweet.
West Virginia teacher allegedly calls student a “Monkey”
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–A mother of a student at a Mercer County school claims a substitute teacher called her child a racial slur. Kaprease Flack, a student at Bluefield Middle School, said a substitute teacher at his school called him a racial slur while in class. Flack claims the teacher called him a “monkey”. He said […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Metro News
North Carolina man charged for throwing narcotics at Oak Hill police causing them to overdose
OAK HILL, W.Va. — A North Carolina man is facing attempted murder charges after two police officers overdosed during a traffic stop in Fayette County. Keith Deshon Adams was arrested Tuesday night in Oak Hill. Adams was pulled over by Oak Hill police just before 6 p.m. near C. Adam Toney Tires and then fled on foot toward U.S. Route 19.
Deputies searching for missing man in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s assistance locating a missing person. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident. Patrick R. Baker, 33, of Oak Hill, was last seen in the early afternoon hours of September...
Beckley Chili Night has been rescheduled
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Beckley’s 31st annual Chili Night has been rescheduled due to potentially conflicting weather conditions. The beloved local event, which was initially set to take place on Saturday, October 1st, 2022, has been moved to the following weekend, Saturday, October 8th, 2022 per a Thursday afternoon announcement from the Beckley Events Committee.
Local events canceled/changed due to predicted weather
Several events in Summers County planned for Saturday, Oct.1, have been canceled, rescheduled or changed locations. Current weather predictions indicate an impact from the remnants of Hurricane Ian that day which caused event planners to make difficult decisions. The following is a list of event updates: Walk for Her Lifetime annual walk - Location changed to inside the Memorial Building. Registration at 9 a.m., walk at 10 a.m. Solid Waste Authority Recycling Center open house - Canceled. Talcott Fire Department pig roast - Rescheduled for Oct. 8, beginning at noon at the same place. Pipestem State Park Craft Show/Flea Market - Canceled. Farmer's Market - Canceled for the week. The market will pick back up on Oct. 8. If you know of any other Oct. 1 event changes, please comment or send us an email so we can update the list. The post Local events canceled/changed due to predicted weather appeared first on The Hinton News.
IN THIS ARTICLE
lootpress.com
Honey Man delivers the roadside sweets
Gary LaRue of Princeton is one of thousands of roadside stand vegetable vendors working Mountain State roadways during the summer and fall months. LaRue has been on the job for the past 20 years and says he can’t imagine doing anything else. “I do it for enjoyment,” he says,...
VSP: SUV rear-ends tractor, kills Southwest Virginia man
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Charges are pending against a woman who reportedly hit the back of a tractor with an SUV in Southwest Virginia, killing a man. Virginia State Police (VSP) reports that Chasity D. Jones, 25, of Rural Retreat, was traveling southbound on Route 674 in a 2022 Nissan Pathfinder just before 7 […]
West Virginia jail faces lawsuit over inhumane conditions
BEAVER, W.Va. (AP) — A federal civil rights lawsuit has been filed against a West Virginia jail on behalf of current and former inmates who have described conditions at the facility as inhumane. The complaint filed last week about conditions at Southern Regional Jail in Beaver references a lack of access to water and food, […]
WDBJ7.com
Grown Here at Home: Couple discovers huge hornet nest on farm in Wythe County
WYTHE CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Sherry Shaverdi and her husband live on a 60-acre sheep farm in Wythe County. In July, they noticed a hornet nest on their dog’s house. “It is quite amazing. It just showed up. We’ve had them before but they’ve always been fairly small; really about the size of a grapefruit or a little bigger. But all of the sudden this one showed up and just took off,” Sherry explained.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDBJ7.com
Charges pending in fatal Wythe County crash
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police say charges are pending after a man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Wythe County September 21. Police say they responded at 6:53 p.m. Ridge Ave, one mile south of Huckleberry Rd. 59-year-old Charles Cregger was driving a Ford farm trailer...
Scarbro Road reopens after car accident in Fayette County
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Today, September 27, 2022, Sheriff Mike Fridley reported Scarbro Road was re-opened for normal traffic after clearing the scene of a car accident that left the road closed for sometime earlier today. Around 11a.m., Fayette County deputies were dispatched to Scarbro Road for a single car rollover accident. When deputies arrived […]
lootpress.com
UPDATE: Man arrested for attempted murder after two officers overdosed in Oak Hill
UPDATE: (Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at 10 am) – OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A North Carolina man is currently in custody for attempted murder after two officers overdosed in Oak Hill. Just before 6:00 pm on September 27, 2022, an Oak Hill Police Department Officer conducted a...
Burning Laws take effect October 1st
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–Before you decide to start that bonfire, listen up. This Saturday, October 1, 2022, is when the burning law goes into effect. It means you can’t start or burn a fire from five in the evening to seven in the morning. The Bluefield Fire Department in Mercer County wants citizens to know the importance […]
Comments / 0