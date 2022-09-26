As Hurricane Ian lashes out at Florida’s west coast, the Louisiana Red Cross is prepped to provide relief efforts once they receive the call. Executive Director of the Louisiana Capital West Chapter Ed Bush said about a dozen volunteers have already been deployed to Florida. “And their purpose is...
LSU Coach Brian Kelly confirmed Wide Receiver Kayshon Boutte would make his return this Saturday after missing the New Mexico win for the birth of his first child. Kelly has no plans to force the ball to the star wide-out, though, and has faith in the depth of his receiving room.
Since LSU student Allie Rice was killed inside her car on September 16th, her aunt and godmother Susie Rice said family members have received an overwhelming amount of support. She said the support is both emotional and financial with donations for reward money and funeral expenses. “As many negative comments...
Angola’s old Death Row should be ready to house juvenile offenders from the troubled Bridge City Center in Jefferson Parish soon. Marrero state Senator Patrick Connick has remained invested in the project, after a rash of breakouts and violent incidents at Bridge City over the past year. He says he’s heard on the news there was a staffing shortage for the facility, but he says that’s not accurate…
Comments / 0