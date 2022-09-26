ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brian Kelly looks forward to facing Auburn this weekend

LSU Coach Brian Kelly confirmed Wide Receiver Kayshon Boutte would make his return this Saturday after missing the New Mexico win for the birth of his first child. Kelly has no plans to force the ball to the star wide-out, though, and has faith in the depth of his receiving room.
Rice family receives widespread support since the shooting death of Allie

Since LSU student Allie Rice was killed inside her car on September 16th, her aunt and godmother Susie Rice said family members have received an overwhelming amount of support. She said the support is both emotional and financial with donations for reward money and funeral expenses. “As many negative comments...
Jefferson Parish lawmaker: no “staff issues” for proposed juvenile facility at Angola. Plan for transfer from Bridge City Center proceeding

Angola’s old Death Row should be ready to house juvenile offenders from the troubled Bridge City Center in Jefferson Parish soon. Marrero state Senator Patrick Connick has remained invested in the project, after a rash of breakouts and violent incidents at Bridge City over the past year. He says he’s heard on the news there was a staffing shortage for the facility, but he says that’s not accurate…
