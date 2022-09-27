ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madisonville, KY

Comments / 0

Related
yoursportsedge.com

PHOTOS – Mayfield 4 Lyon County Lyons 3

Mayfield edged Lyon County 4-3 in soccer action Tuesday on Senior Night in Eddyville. Your Sports Edge was there and has photos of the Lyons and the Cardinals in action.
MAYFIELD, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Lyons Rally but Fall Just Short Against Mayfield 4-3

Lyon County spent 46 minutes erasing a 3-0 deficit. Mayfield needed just 35 seconds to regain the lead. Timothy Taylor had a hat trick as the Lyons rallied to knot the game at 3-3 in the 66th minute on Senior Night in Eddyville. But Mayfield (7-10) answered quickly, with Pablo...
MAYFIELD, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Christian County Overwhelms Lady Trojans

The Christian County Lady Colonels picked up a solid road win Tuesday evening. The Lady Colonels traveled to Dixon and came away with a straight-set win over the Webster County Lady Trojans. Christian County opened the match by cruising to a 25-14 win in the opening set to go up...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Lady Tigers Extend Win Streak Over Hopkins Central

Caldwell County defeated Hopkins County Central for the 21st straight time — but needed five sets to extend its winning streak against its 7th District adversary. The Lady Tiger volleyball team picked up an 18-25, 25-16, 25-22, 24-26, 15-12 decision in Mortons Gap Tuesday night. Caldwell, now 10-9 overall...
MORTONS GAP, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madisonville, KY
Sports
City
Hopkinsville, KY
City
Madisonville, KY
City
Mayfield, KY
City
Mortons Gap, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
yoursportsedge.com

VIDEO – Thomas on Blazers Taking Top Seed

The UHA Blazers claimed the top seed in the boys’ 8th District soccer tournament Tuesday night with a 4-0 win over Christian County. UHA coach Frankie Thomas spoke with YSE after the match about the win and moving forward.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Blazers Take District Top Seed by Blanking Colonels 4-0 (w/PHOTOS)

The University Heights Academy Blazers will be the top seed as the 8th District boys’ soccer tournament gets underway next week at Fort Campbell. The Blazers clinched the top seed with a 4-0 win over the Christian County Colonels Tuesday night at Givens Field. Both teams had entered the...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Trigg Girls Overwhelm Union to Extend Streak

Showing no signs of slowing down as the regular season comes to a close, the Trigg County girls’ soccer team extended its unbeaten run and improved to 12-2-1 with an 8-0 victory at Union County on Tuesday. The Lady Wildcats got a big night from a familiar source. Lania...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Miller’s Hat Trick Leads Caldwell Boys Past Falcons

As the regular season winds down and postseason play looms, the Caldwell County boys’ soccer team appears to be hitting its stride. With a 6-2 victory over hosts Fort Campbell on Tuesday, the Tigers extend their winning run to three and move to 7-6-2 ahead of a visit from Lyon County on Thursday.
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jackson Crawford
yoursportsedge.com

Caldwell Girls Shut Out Fort Campbell for 10th Win (w/PHOTOS)

The Caldwell County girls’ soccer team recorded its seventh shutout of the season and reached double-digit victories for the first time since 2019 by knocking off hosts Fort Campbell 3-0 on Tuesday. The Lady Tigers improved to 10-4-3 and will wrap up regular-season play on Thursday with a visit...
FORT CAMPBELL, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Trigg Girls Thump Hoptown to Run Unbeaten Streak to Five

After going winless in the series for the last 21 matches throughout 17 seasons, the Trigg County girls’ soccer team won its second in three tries over visiting Hopkinsville on Monday night. The Lady Wildcats haven’t lost since September 3, improving to 11-2-1 with matches at Union County and...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Strong Finish Sends Conlee Lindsey to State Final Round

Conlee Lindsey overcame a slow start and then had a strong finish Tuesday at the first round of the KHSAA state golf tournament in Owensboro. The University Heights Academy sophomore shot an 11 over par 83 and qualified for next week‘s final rounds at the Bowling Green Country Club.
OWENSBORO, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Hoptown Picks Up Senior Night Win Over Hopkins Central

It was a nice way to celebrate Senior Night. The Hopkinsville Tigers honored their seven seniors in pre-match ceremonies and then dispatched the Hopkins Central Storm 3-1 Tuesday night at the Stadium of Champions. Miguel Magana led the way for the Tigers, scoring two goals on the night. Nick Klar...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Range#Senior Night#Get Out#Hopkins County Central
yoursportsedge.com

UHA Sweeps Hoptown to Lock Up Top Seed

The UHA Lady Blazers will be the top seed when the 8th District volleyball tournament gets underway in a couple of weeks. The Lady Blazers secured the top slot with a straight-set win at Hopkinsville Tuesday night. The Lady Blazers controlled Tuesday night’s match from the opening point. UHA rolled...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Cate Blane to Make Third Straight Trip to Bowling Green

Hopkinsville High School sophomore Cate Blane will make her third consecutive appearance at the girls’ state golf tournament in Bowling Green after finishing among the top 15 qualifiers at Tuesday’s first round in Owensboro. Blane improved five shots after the turn and finished with a 13 over par...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Knoth’s Caldwell Golf Career Ends at State First Round

Claire Knoth’s final round of high school golf did not go the way she wanted, but she also knows one round does not define an entire career. The Caldwell county senior shot a 91 at Tuesday’s state tournament first round in Owensboro, missing out on qualifying for next week’s final round by five shots.
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Cathryn Brown Advances to Bowling Green for One Final Walk

Cathryn Brown will play her final rounds of high school golf next week at the golf course that holds a special place for her. The Lyon County High School senior shot a one over par 73 Tuesday at the Leachman Buick GMC Cadillac KHSAA state golf first round in Owensboro. Brown finished one shot behind Region One winner Trinity Beth of Marshall County who carded an even-par 72.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
yoursportsedge.com

Tucker Takes Next Step To State Golf Finals

Karra Tucker had a few more squares on her scorecard than she would’ve liked, but the Madisonville-North Hopkins junior shot a four over par 76 Tuesday at the first round of the state golf tournament and will advance to next week‘s final rounds at the Bowling Green Country Club.
MADISONVILLE, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Abby Grace Forbes to Return to State Golf Tourney

Last year, Logan County’s Abby Grace Forbes qualified for her first state golf tournament, but it didn’t go so well as she missed the cut by a single shot. She won’t have to worry about a cut this year as the Lady Cougar senior shot an eight-over par 80 to qualify for next week’s final round of the girls’ state golf tournament in Bowling Green.
LOGAN COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy