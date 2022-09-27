Read full article on original website
PHOTOS – Mayfield 4 Lyon County Lyons 3
Mayfield edged Lyon County 4-3 in soccer action Tuesday on Senior Night in Eddyville. Your Sports Edge was there and has photos of the Lyons and the Cardinals in action.
Lyons Rally but Fall Just Short Against Mayfield 4-3
Lyon County spent 46 minutes erasing a 3-0 deficit. Mayfield needed just 35 seconds to regain the lead. Timothy Taylor had a hat trick as the Lyons rallied to knot the game at 3-3 in the 66th minute on Senior Night in Eddyville. But Mayfield (7-10) answered quickly, with Pablo...
Christian County Overwhelms Lady Trojans
The Christian County Lady Colonels picked up a solid road win Tuesday evening. The Lady Colonels traveled to Dixon and came away with a straight-set win over the Webster County Lady Trojans. Christian County opened the match by cruising to a 25-14 win in the opening set to go up...
Lady Tigers Extend Win Streak Over Hopkins Central
Caldwell County defeated Hopkins County Central for the 21st straight time — but needed five sets to extend its winning streak against its 7th District adversary. The Lady Tiger volleyball team picked up an 18-25, 25-16, 25-22, 24-26, 15-12 decision in Mortons Gap Tuesday night. Caldwell, now 10-9 overall...
VIDEO – Thomas on Blazers Taking Top Seed
The UHA Blazers claimed the top seed in the boys’ 8th District soccer tournament Tuesday night with a 4-0 win over Christian County. UHA coach Frankie Thomas spoke with YSE after the match about the win and moving forward.
Blazers Take District Top Seed by Blanking Colonels 4-0 (w/PHOTOS)
The University Heights Academy Blazers will be the top seed as the 8th District boys’ soccer tournament gets underway next week at Fort Campbell. The Blazers clinched the top seed with a 4-0 win over the Christian County Colonels Tuesday night at Givens Field. Both teams had entered the...
Trigg Girls Overwhelm Union to Extend Streak
Showing no signs of slowing down as the regular season comes to a close, the Trigg County girls’ soccer team extended its unbeaten run and improved to 12-2-1 with an 8-0 victory at Union County on Tuesday. The Lady Wildcats got a big night from a familiar source. Lania...
Miller’s Hat Trick Leads Caldwell Boys Past Falcons
As the regular season winds down and postseason play looms, the Caldwell County boys’ soccer team appears to be hitting its stride. With a 6-2 victory over hosts Fort Campbell on Tuesday, the Tigers extend their winning run to three and move to 7-6-2 ahead of a visit from Lyon County on Thursday.
Caldwell Girls Shut Out Fort Campbell for 10th Win (w/PHOTOS)
The Caldwell County girls’ soccer team recorded its seventh shutout of the season and reached double-digit victories for the first time since 2019 by knocking off hosts Fort Campbell 3-0 on Tuesday. The Lady Tigers improved to 10-4-3 and will wrap up regular-season play on Thursday with a visit...
Trigg Girls Thump Hoptown to Run Unbeaten Streak to Five
After going winless in the series for the last 21 matches throughout 17 seasons, the Trigg County girls’ soccer team won its second in three tries over visiting Hopkinsville on Monday night. The Lady Wildcats haven’t lost since September 3, improving to 11-2-1 with matches at Union County and...
Strong Finish Sends Conlee Lindsey to State Final Round
Conlee Lindsey overcame a slow start and then had a strong finish Tuesday at the first round of the KHSAA state golf tournament in Owensboro. The University Heights Academy sophomore shot an 11 over par 83 and qualified for next week‘s final rounds at the Bowling Green Country Club.
Hoptown Picks Up Senior Night Win Over Hopkins Central
It was a nice way to celebrate Senior Night. The Hopkinsville Tigers honored their seven seniors in pre-match ceremonies and then dispatched the Hopkins Central Storm 3-1 Tuesday night at the Stadium of Champions. Miguel Magana led the way for the Tigers, scoring two goals on the night. Nick Klar...
UHA Sweeps Hoptown to Lock Up Top Seed
The UHA Lady Blazers will be the top seed when the 8th District volleyball tournament gets underway in a couple of weeks. The Lady Blazers secured the top slot with a straight-set win at Hopkinsville Tuesday night. The Lady Blazers controlled Tuesday night’s match from the opening point. UHA rolled...
Cate Blane to Make Third Straight Trip to Bowling Green
Hopkinsville High School sophomore Cate Blane will make her third consecutive appearance at the girls’ state golf tournament in Bowling Green after finishing among the top 15 qualifiers at Tuesday’s first round in Owensboro. Blane improved five shots after the turn and finished with a 13 over par...
Knoth’s Caldwell Golf Career Ends at State First Round
Claire Knoth’s final round of high school golf did not go the way she wanted, but she also knows one round does not define an entire career. The Caldwell county senior shot a 91 at Tuesday’s state tournament first round in Owensboro, missing out on qualifying for next week’s final round by five shots.
Cathryn Brown Advances to Bowling Green for One Final Walk
Cathryn Brown will play her final rounds of high school golf next week at the golf course that holds a special place for her. The Lyon County High School senior shot a one over par 73 Tuesday at the Leachman Buick GMC Cadillac KHSAA state golf first round in Owensboro. Brown finished one shot behind Region One winner Trinity Beth of Marshall County who carded an even-par 72.
Christian County to Play for Top Seed After Win Over Falcons (w/PHOTOS)
The Christian County Colonels will now have the chance to play for the top seed in the 8th District tournament. The Colonels earned the opportunity with a 2-1 win over the Fort Campbell Falcons Monday night at the Stadium of Champions. With the win Monday night, the Colonels go to...
yoursportsedge.com
Karra Tucker had a few more squares on her scorecard than she would’ve liked, but the Madisonville-North Hopkins junior shot a four over par 76 Tuesday at the first round of the state golf tournament and will advance to next week‘s final rounds at the Bowling Green Country Club.
Abby Grace Forbes to Return to State Golf Tourney
Last year, Logan County’s Abby Grace Forbes qualified for her first state golf tournament, but it didn’t go so well as she missed the cut by a single shot. She won’t have to worry about a cut this year as the Lady Cougar senior shot an eight-over par 80 to qualify for next week’s final round of the girls’ state golf tournament in Bowling Green.
