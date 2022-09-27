ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

These Classic Guess Jeans Are Over 50% Off at Macy’s — Limited Time

By Bernadette Deron
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 5 days ago

Whenever there's a major sale going on, we like to approach it with a savvy shopping strategy. First, we consider two factors: Where can we find the absolute best deals that will save Us the most money and what's actually worth spending on? We took this approach as we started sifting through the Macy's VIP sale, and came across some seriously great discounts that may rival Black Friday prices!

We decided to specifically search for brands that we know and love, and Guess was immediately at the top of the list. There are so many stellar pieces available in this sale, and what better place to start than with a classic pair of jeans? These high-waisted, straight leg denim pants immediately caught our attention — not just for their look, but for their ultra-low sale price as well! It's truly a deal you won't want to miss. Keep reading for the savings scoop!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RJTId_0iCTB7iT00
GUESS Women's Straight-Leg High-Rise Jeans Macy's
Get the GUESS Women's Straight-Leg High-Rise Jeans (originally $98) on sale for just $41 at Macy's with code: VIP at checkout!

These jeans would normally cost you close to $100, but they're a steal at just $41 ! Sure, you can find jeans at this price point from other brands, but they likely won't be as high-quality as this pair from Guess. They're made from breathable that is filled with stretch, which will hug and show off your curves beautifully — and comfortably too! The high-waist cut makes them supremely versatile, while the straight leg style is reminiscent of skinny jeans — but slightly less constricting. We actually think this specific cut will appear more flattering than a skintight pair of jeans. Ladies, let's do this!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yj7iY_0iCTB7iT00
GUESS Women's Straight-Leg High-Rise Jeans Macy's
Get the GUESS Women's Straight-Leg High-Rise Jeans (originally $98) on sale for just $41 at Macy's with code: VIP at checkout!

Although these jeans are only available in one light wash option, this denim hue is ideal for year-round wear. We can picture them teaming fabulously with tons of sneakers and boots — not to mention a variety of tops. Everything from bodysuits to loose blouses will effortlessly complement these bottoms. If you're in the market for a staple pair of jeans, you've officially met your match.  It may not be long before your size runs out — after all, with this sale price, who can resist? Guess not Us !

Get the GUESS Women's Straight-Leg High-Rise Jeans (originally $98) on sale for just $41 at Macy's with code: VIP at checkout!

Check out more styles from GUESS and shop all of the women's fashion deals happening at Macy's here!

