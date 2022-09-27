ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Palm Beach Daily News

Hurricane Ian update: Palm Beach County schools closed Thursday, as storm reaches Florida

Palm Beach County public schools will remain closed Thursday, as the region anticipates intense wind and rain from Hurricane Ian. Superintendent Mike Burke previously joined dozens of superintendents in closing school districts throughout the state Wednesday. Thousands of Palm Beach County residents have since lost power, and a tornado caused extensive damage at Kings Point,...
wflx.com

Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast schools to reopen Friday

Now that Hurricane Ian has moved out of our viewing area, local school districts are announcing when students and staff members can return to class. The School District of Palm Beach County said all district-operated schools and offices will reopen on Friday. In addition, all district aftercare programs and after-school...
BOCANEWSNOW

HURRICANE IAN: PALM BEACH COUNTY CONDITIONS TO DETERIORATE

8 A.M. UPDATE: STORM STRENGTHENING, NEARLY CATEGORY FIVE. PRIVATE SCHOOL ALREADY CLOSED TOMORROW… ALL BEACHES ARE CLOSED IN BOCA RATON, PALM BEACH COUNTY. BY: STORM TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) (8 a.m.) — Hurricane Ian is nearly a Category Five Hurricane and may intensify as it nears […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Palm Beach Daily News

Hurricane Ian live updates Thursday: News from around the state, Palm Beach County forecast

The Palm Beach Post has made this article free of charge for all readers in the interest of public safety. Consider supporting the Post with a digital subscription. Tropical Storm Ian finished its destructive trek across Florida Thursday afternoon, leaving unfathomable damage to the Gulf Coast and more than 1 million households in the dark.  At 5 p.m. Thursday, Ian was upgraded...
brevardtimes.com

Tornado Warning Issued For Broward County, Hendry County, and Palm Beach County

BROWARD COUNTY, Florida – The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning for Broward County, FL, Hendry County, FL, and Palm Beach County, FL that will remain in effect until 1:45 AM EDT. Tornadoes are forming throughout South Florida this morning due to Hurricane Ian. Tornado Warning. FLC011-051-099-280545- /O.NEW.KMFL.TO.W.0058.220928T0518Z-220928T0545Z/
wflx.com

Tornado warning issued for Palm Beach County as Ian strengthens

Hurricane Ian has strengthened into a Category 4 hurricane as the entire state of Florida remains under a state of emergency. According to the 5 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Category 4 Hurricane Ian is packing maximum sustained winds of 140 mph and moving toward the north-northeast at 10 mph.
Palm Beach Daily News

Hurricane Ian pummels southwest Florida, terrorizes Palm Beach County with at least one tornado

Hurricane Ian’s malice bullied across spans of sawgrass and cattails and cypress swamp Tuesday night to rend roofs from condominiums west of Delray Beach in a dark confusion of spiraling winds and supercell thunderstorms. In moments, a tornado tossed cars at the Kings Point community like confetti, cut palm trees in half, tore chunks from buildings and sliced off roofs in a surgical assault that left microwaves untouched on countertops and clothes hanging neatly in closets. ...
Palm Beach Daily News

Hurricane Ian live updates Wednesday: Palm Beach under tropical storm warning as Ian hits coast

The Palm Beach Post has continued our live coverage of Ian Thursday. Catch up with the latest here. The Palm Beach Post has made this article free of charge for all readers in the interest of public safety. Consider supporting the Post with a digital subscription. A devastating high-end Category 4 Hurricane Ian continues to move inland across Florida's...
wflx.com

Palm Beach County mayor tells residents 'you shouldn't panic'

Officials in Palm Beach County said Tuesday they're "diligently preparing" as Hurricane Ian bears down on Florida. The county is currently under a tropical storm warning, meaning there's an increased potential for sustained winds of at least 39 miles per hour over the next 36 hours. "It's important to plan,...
