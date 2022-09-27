Read full article on original website
Tropical Storm Ian: Schools back open Friday, see full Palm Beach County open, close list
Though Hurricane Ian has been downgraded to a tropical storm and passed through the state, its effects will still be felt in our area with strong south winds. Most of Palm Beach County should be back to normal on Friday. Here's what's open and closed from Jupiter to Boca Raton on Thursday. ...
Hurricane Ian update: Palm Beach County schools closed Thursday, as storm reaches Florida
Palm Beach County public schools will remain closed Thursday, as the region anticipates intense wind and rain from Hurricane Ian. Superintendent Mike Burke previously joined dozens of superintendents in closing school districts throughout the state Wednesday. Thousands of Palm Beach County residents have since lost power, and a tornado caused extensive damage at Kings Point,...
Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast schools to reopen Friday
Now that Hurricane Ian has moved out of our viewing area, local school districts are announcing when students and staff members can return to class. The School District of Palm Beach County said all district-operated schools and offices will reopen on Friday. In addition, all district aftercare programs and after-school...
HURRICANE IAN: PALM BEACH COUNTY CONDITIONS TO DETERIORATE
8 A.M. UPDATE: STORM STRENGTHENING, NEARLY CATEGORY FIVE. PRIVATE SCHOOL ALREADY CLOSED TOMORROW… ALL BEACHES ARE CLOSED IN BOCA RATON, PALM BEACH COUNTY. BY: STORM TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) (8 a.m.) — Hurricane Ian is nearly a Category Five Hurricane and may intensify as it nears […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Hurricane Ian: What Palm Beach County residents need to know Wednesday
The Palm Beach Post has made this article free of charge for all readers in the interest of public safety. Consider supporting the Post with a digital subscription. As Hurricane Ian barrels toward the southwest coast of Florida as a major hurricane, Palm Beach County will still feel its effects.
King's Point residents relocating to West Palm Beach following damage from Hurricane Ian
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Many residents at King's Point in Delray Beach were left homeless following a confirmed tornado moved through the community. On Wednesday, the retirement community relocated to Fountainview in West Palm Beach with the help of Palm Beach County Fire Rescue. "All they need...
Hurricane Ian live updates Thursday: News from around the state, Palm Beach County forecast
The Palm Beach Post has made this article free of charge for all readers in the interest of public safety. Consider supporting the Post with a digital subscription. Tropical Storm Ian finished its destructive trek across Florida Thursday afternoon, leaving unfathomable damage to the Gulf Coast and more than 1 million households in the dark. At 5 p.m. Thursday, Ian was upgraded...
Tornado Warning Issued For Broward County, Hendry County, and Palm Beach County
BROWARD COUNTY, Florida – The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning for Broward County, FL, Hendry County, FL, and Palm Beach County, FL that will remain in effect until 1:45 AM EDT. Tornadoes are forming throughout South Florida this morning due to Hurricane Ian. Tornado Warning. FLC011-051-099-280545- /O.NEW.KMFL.TO.W.0058.220928T0518Z-220928T0545Z/
Tornado warning issued for Palm Beach County as Ian strengthens
Hurricane Ian has strengthened into a Category 4 hurricane as the entire state of Florida remains under a state of emergency. According to the 5 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Category 4 Hurricane Ian is packing maximum sustained winds of 140 mph and moving toward the north-northeast at 10 mph.
Hurricane Ian pummels southwest Florida, terrorizes Palm Beach County with at least one tornado
Hurricane Ian’s malice bullied across spans of sawgrass and cattails and cypress swamp Tuesday night to rend roofs from condominiums west of Delray Beach in a dark confusion of spiraling winds and supercell thunderstorms. In moments, a tornado tossed cars at the Kings Point community like confetti, cut palm trees in half, tore chunks from buildings and sliced off roofs in a surgical assault that left microwaves untouched on countertops and clothes hanging neatly in closets. ...
Hurricane Ian: These restaurants are closed Wednesday for the storm in Palm Beach County
As reports of Hurricane Ian’s force intensified, a wave of local restaurants announced temporary closures, at least for Wednesday. Here’s a batch of them. We’ll update this list as news develops. More Hurricane Ian updates:What is open, closed Wednesday in Palm Beach County. Hurricane Ian:What Palm Beach...
Tropical storm-force winds in Palm Beach County as Ian goes over central Florida
Ian has been downgraded to a tropical storm as it continues over Florida. According to the 2 a.m. Thursday advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Ian was packing maximum sustained winds of 75 mph, traveling north/northeast at 9 mph as it moves over Osceola County. TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center...
Florida residents evacuate to Palm Beach County as Ian approaches
We know what it's like to be ground zero when a storm is approaching. But this time, many people are choosing to evacuate to our area. In Florida, people will drive miles across the state to try to outrun a hurricane. And this time, state leaders are telling them to come to our part of Southeast Florida.
Hurricane evacuees with pets face trouble in Palm Beach County
JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — Several Floridians on the West Coast headed East towards Palm Beach County Tuesday. All of them looking for refuge but they ran into problems when arriving. Carolyn and Roger Martin headed to Jupiter from their home in Cape Coral. They planned ahead and made a...
Palm Beach County mayor holds news conference, says ‘we’re built for this,’
(WEST PALM BEACH, Florida)– The Palm Beach County Mayor, Robert Weinroth, and other county officials held a news conference Tuesday afternoon as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida’s west coast. Mayor Weinroth and officials held the conference at the Palm Beach County Emergency Operations Center in West Palm Beach and...
Ian stayed away and that's fortunate for residents and new Boynton Beach city manager
Ian stayed away and that's fortunate for residents and new city manager Like most of you, I love living in South Florida. Most of the time, anyway. ...
Hurricane Ian: Clematis by night scrubbed, schools closed; see full open, closed list in Palm Beach County
As Palm Beach County feels the impact of Hurricane Ian, here is what is open, closed from Jupiter to Boca Raton. More on Hurricane Ian: Major damage at Kings Point near Delray Beach possibly caused by tornado Hurricane Ian: What Palm Beach County residents need to know Wednesday ...
West coast residents should evacuate to Palm Beach County, emergency leaders say
Florida's top emergency management official on Tuesday urged residents along the state's west coast to evacuate to Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami-Dade counties due to the threat of Hurricane Ian. WATCH LIVE:. Currently, 2.5 million Floridians are under some kind of evacuation order. Kevin Guthrie, the director of Florida's Division...
Hurricane Ian live updates Wednesday: Palm Beach under tropical storm warning as Ian hits coast
The Palm Beach Post has continued our live coverage of Ian Thursday. Catch up with the latest here. The Palm Beach Post has made this article free of charge for all readers in the interest of public safety. Consider supporting the Post with a digital subscription. A devastating high-end Category 4 Hurricane Ian continues to move inland across Florida's...
Palm Beach County mayor tells residents 'you shouldn't panic'
Officials in Palm Beach County said Tuesday they're "diligently preparing" as Hurricane Ian bears down on Florida. The county is currently under a tropical storm warning, meaning there's an increased potential for sustained winds of at least 39 miles per hour over the next 36 hours. "It's important to plan,...
