Cowboys' Jerry Jones suggests Cooper Rush could steal Dak Prescott's job, references departure of Tony Romo
Jerry Jones has been optimistic about Dak Prescott's return from injury ever since the quarterback fractured his thumb in the Cowboys' season-opening loss to the Buccaneers. But that doesn't mean the outspoken team owner is committed to Prescott as Dallas' starter for the rest of 2022. Discussing backup Cooper Rush ahead of Week 3 against the Giants, Jones told reporters Thursday that he'd welcome QB controversy, even comparing the situation to when Prescott replaced Tony Romo years ago.
Ezekiel Elliott Reveals His 2-Word Nickname For Cooper Rush
It appears Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush has earned a new nickname just three weeks into the regular season. On Tuesday afternoon, Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott tweeted: "Cooper Clutch." This tweet from Elliott is bound to go viral, especially since the Cowboys defeated the New York Giants on Monday...
Cooper Rush’s Wife Savagely Trolls Giants After Dallas Cowboys Win
No longer putting up with the critics, Cooper Rush’s wife Lauryn savagely trolls the New York Giants following the Dallas Cowboys’ big win. In her latest Instagram Story, the Dallas Cowboys quarterback’s wife declared, “No better play in football than victory formation. Two years ago almost to the freaking day, the Giants cut Cooper because they wanted to just ‘rotate in other QBs and see’. Lolz. Fast Forward.. Monday freaking night in MetLife starting for AMERICAS TEAM. Look at God.”
New York Giants: 4 takeaways from Week 3 loss vs. Cowboys
The New York Giants lost for the first time in the 2022 NFL season after dropping their Week 3 assignment to the Dallas Cowboys, 23-16, at MetLife Stadium. Here are some takeaways from the Giants’ Week 3 loss. The 2-1 Giants were attempting to achieve their first 3-0 start...
No Dak Prescott Practice Yet; Still Cooper Rush's 'Biggest Cheerleader'
Even with wins, the Dallas Cowboys are creating controversy, namely at the quarterback spot. Dak Prescott's doing what he can to snuff it out.
Cooper Rush's Wife Trolls Giants: NFL World Reacts
Following the Dallas Cowboys' win on Monday night, Cooper Rush's wife called out the New York Giants. Lauryn Rush pointed out that New York released her husband during the 2020 season. Fast forward two years later, and he defeated the G-Men on national TV. "No better play in football than...
Browns bring NFL's top ground game to Atlanta
Myles Garrett and the Cleveland Browns are fortunate the star defensive end's auto accident Monday didn't result in more serious injuries. In fact, Garrett might be able to play Sunday when Cleveland visits the Atlanta Falcons. He sustained a shoulder sprain, a biceps strain, minor lacerations and assorted bruises, but coach Kevin Stefanski is happy it wasn't worse.
Pederson Hopes for Warm Reception From Eagles Fans Sunday
Jaguars coach Doug Pederson is looking forward to return to Philadelphia for the first time since he was fired in 2020. His new team will face off against his former team, the Eagles, on Sunday. The 54-year-old coach helped bring the Eagles their first franchise Super Bowl title back in...
Jameis Winston Absent From Saints Practice in London
NFL fans in London may miss out on seeing a few key players in Sunday’s Vikings at Saints game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Minnesota star running back Dalvin Cook is day-to-day with a shoulder injury, while New Orleans quarterback Jameis Winston continues to deal with a painful back injury, and on Wednesday, was not seen at the team’s practice in London.
NFL Player Gets Salty After Official NFL TikTok Fangirls Over His Wife
Isaac Rochell, a defensive end on the Cleveland Browns, found himself with a case of hurt feelings after the NFL started fangirling over his wife on TikTok after Thursday's game. The DE shared a screenshot from a TikTok from the official NFL account. "We'll send a horse and carriage next...
New York Giants Week 4: First Look at Chicago Bears’ Defense
Brandon Olsen breaks down the Chicago Bears defense's personnel and schemes.
QB Controversy Heats up in Dallas after Big Win over Giants.
On, Tuesday Sept. 27, 2022 Jerry Jones took to the airwaves on 105.3 the fan to do what he does best, fan the flames of controversy and grab headlines to create unnecessary drama. Jerry is heating up the QB Controversy in Dallas, but is there actually a real chance that Cooper Rush can take Dak’s job in Dallas?
