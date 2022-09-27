ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski, TN

A PULASKI, TENNESSEE MAN IS CHARGED WITH TWO COUNTS OF TENNCARE FRAUD FOR ALLEGEDLY RE-SELLING PILLS HE OBTAINED USING TENNCARE HEALTHCARE INSURANCE BENEFITS. THE OFFICE OF INSPECTOR GENERAL (OIG), IN A JOINT EFFORT WITH THE GILES COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT, TODAY ANNOUNCED THE ARREST OF 58-YEAR-OLD TIMOTHY GREEN. INVESTIGATORS ALLEGE GREEN USED TENNCARE BENEFITS TO PAY FOR MEDICAL VISITS AND THE RESULTING PRESCRIPTIONS FOR THE STRONG PAINKILLER PERCOCET. ON TWO SEPARATE OCCASIONS, GREEN ALLEGEDLY SOLD A PORTION OF THE PILLS TO A CONFIDENTIAL INFORMANT.
WSMV

Man accused of re-selling opioids charged with TennCare fraud

PULASKI, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man accused of re-selling pills he obtained using TennCare healthcare insurance benefits was charged with two counts of TennCare fraud Tuesday. The Office of Inspector General, in a joint effort with the Giles County Sheriff’s Department, arrested 58-year-old Timothy Green. Investigators said Green allegedly used TennCare benefits to pay for medical visits and the resulting prescriptions for Percocet. Then, on two separate occasions, Green sold a portion of the pills to a confidential informant.
wvlt.tv

WATCH: Wayne County deputy struck by ATV while transporting prisoner

WAYNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Wayne County Sheriff’s Office deputy was involved in an accident with an ATV on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at approximately 2:02 p.m. The deputy was transporting a prisoner to the Wayne County Jail when they were struck by an ATV driven by a juvenile female on Bromley Road in Southern Wayne County.
WSMV

Crashed car recovered in Pulaski tied to missing person investigation

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police asked the public for assistance in locating a wanted man who disappeared Thursday. MPD said they are looking for 27-year-old Davis Manning, who was last seen at his mother’s home on Thursday. Police said Manning took his mother’s car, which was later recovered abandoned and crashed in Pulaski.
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: Incident at Siegel High School Wednesday – No Serious Injuries

(MURFREESBORO, TN) Rutherford County School Resource Officers responded to a fight at Siegel High School on Wednesday afternoon in Murfreesboro. Murfreesboro Police and additional Sheriff's Deputies also responded to the school when the incident occurred. The Sheriff's Office reports that no serious injuries occurred during the fight and no weapons...
murfreesboro.com

Suspect Charged With Attempted Murder

A suspect accused of shooting a Rutherford County man was arrested Wednesday by Rutherford County Sheriff’s deputies and detectives. Suspect Zacharius Howse, 19, of Murfreesboro, was charged with attempted first-degree murder by lead Detective Derrick McCullough. “There appeared to be a disturbance resulting in Howse firing multiple rounds and...
waynecountynews.net

Clifton Marina Owners Face Criminal Charges, Investigation is Ongoing

The Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission says the owners of Clifton Marina are facing multiple charges dealing with underage consumption and sales of alcohol. According to court documents, Stacy Huntingford and Christopher Huntingford of 111 Harbour Drive, Clifton, TN, were recently served with at least twelve criminal citations for Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor.
WAFF

Two men in Florence injured in stabbing

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A stabbing in Florence on Wednesday sent two men to the hospital. At 12:20 p.m. officers with the Florence Police Department responded to a home at 208 Double Oak Ct. on a stabbing call. Once officers arrived they located two injured men, one sustained injuries to...
WAFF

Train and vehicle collision in Hartselle

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Wednesday afternoon law enforcement agencies responded to a collision between a train and a vehicle in Hartselle. The accident occurred on Tabernacle Road and officers are advising drivers to avoid the area or expect delays. According to a post made by the Morgan County Sheriff’s...
WAFF

Tractor-trailer snaggs powerlines in Athens, grass fires reported

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A tractor-trailer is causing a few issues in Athens on Friday evening. According to the City of Athens Utilities, a tractor-trailer snagged power lines near the area of Forrest and Jefferson streets. As a result of this several small grassfires were reported. Athens Fire responded to...
