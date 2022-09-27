Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
radio7media.com
Pulaski Man Arrested on TennCare Fraud
A PULASKI, TENNESSEE MAN IS CHARGED WITH TWO COUNTS OF TENNCARE FRAUD FOR ALLEGEDLY RE-SELLING PILLS HE OBTAINED USING TENNCARE HEALTHCARE INSURANCE BENEFITS. THE OFFICE OF INSPECTOR GENERAL (OIG), IN A JOINT EFFORT WITH THE GILES COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT, TODAY ANNOUNCED THE ARREST OF 58-YEAR-OLD TIMOTHY GREEN. INVESTIGATORS ALLEGE GREEN USED TENNCARE BENEFITS TO PAY FOR MEDICAL VISITS AND THE RESULTING PRESCRIPTIONS FOR THE STRONG PAINKILLER PERCOCET. ON TWO SEPARATE OCCASIONS, GREEN ALLEGEDLY SOLD A PORTION OF THE PILLS TO A CONFIDENTIAL INFORMANT.
WSMV
Man accused of re-selling opioids charged with TennCare fraud
PULASKI, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man accused of re-selling pills he obtained using TennCare healthcare insurance benefits was charged with two counts of TennCare fraud Tuesday. The Office of Inspector General, in a joint effort with the Giles County Sheriff’s Department, arrested 58-year-old Timothy Green. Investigators said Green allegedly used TennCare benefits to pay for medical visits and the resulting prescriptions for Percocet. Then, on two separate occasions, Green sold a portion of the pills to a confidential informant.
wvlt.tv
WATCH: Wayne County deputy struck by ATV while transporting prisoner
WAYNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Wayne County Sheriff’s Office deputy was involved in an accident with an ATV on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at approximately 2:02 p.m. The deputy was transporting a prisoner to the Wayne County Jail when they were struck by an ATV driven by a juvenile female on Bromley Road in Southern Wayne County.
Former Madison Co. resident charged with international parental kidnapping
A former Madison County resident living in Germany was extradited back to the United States and charged with international parental kidnapping, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSMV
Crashed car recovered in Pulaski tied to missing person investigation
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police asked the public for assistance in locating a wanted man who disappeared Thursday. MPD said they are looking for 27-year-old Davis Manning, who was last seen at his mother’s home on Thursday. Police said Manning took his mother’s car, which was later recovered abandoned and crashed in Pulaski.
2 Birmingham men accused of stealing mail in Madison County
Two Birmingham men have been indicted by a federal Grand Jury for having stolen mail in Madison County.
wgnsradio.com
Alcohol is Not the Only Factor in the Climbing Number of DUI Arrests Made in Rutherford County
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY TN) – Last year, Tennessee Law Enforcement Officers made 18,757 DUI arrests statewide, which is a 3.03% increase compared to 2020. In Rutherford County, the number of DUI arrests climbed by 3% between 2020 and 2021. If you break down the number of Driving Under the Influence...
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Incident at Siegel High School Wednesday – No Serious Injuries
(MURFREESBORO, TN) Rutherford County School Resource Officers responded to a fight at Siegel High School on Wednesday afternoon in Murfreesboro. Murfreesboro Police and additional Sheriff's Deputies also responded to the school when the incident occurred. The Sheriff's Office reports that no serious injuries occurred during the fight and no weapons...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man suffers seizure at Limestone Correctional Facility after not receiving medication.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. — Around noon on Wednesday, Travis Montgomery had yet to receive his first meal at Limestone County Correctional Facility when he tried to nap on his bunk. He woke up a few minutes later, suffering from a seizure. “I wasn’t really sure what was going on,...
murfreesboro.com
Suspect Charged With Attempted Murder
A suspect accused of shooting a Rutherford County man was arrested Wednesday by Rutherford County Sheriff’s deputies and detectives. Suspect Zacharius Howse, 19, of Murfreesboro, was charged with attempted first-degree murder by lead Detective Derrick McCullough. “There appeared to be a disturbance resulting in Howse firing multiple rounds and...
waynecountynews.net
Clifton Marina Owners Face Criminal Charges, Investigation is Ongoing
The Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission says the owners of Clifton Marina are facing multiple charges dealing with underage consumption and sales of alcohol. According to court documents, Stacy Huntingford and Christopher Huntingford of 111 Harbour Drive, Clifton, TN, were recently served with at least twelve criminal citations for Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor.
3 North Alabama murderers up for parole
Three convicted murderers from North Alabama will learn on Tuesday if they will be granted an early release, according to the Alabama Bureau of Pardons & Paroles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Victim Identified in Murfreesboro Fatal Shooting in Fast-food Restaurant Parking Lot
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The victim in Wednesday night’s fatal shooting in the parking lot of McDonald’s has been identified as 24-year-old Kevin Washington of Murfreesboro. Investigators believe Washington and another man got into an altercation outside the S. Rutherford Blvd. fast-food restaurant and exchanged gunfire. Washington was...
WAFF
Two men in Florence injured in stabbing
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A stabbing in Florence on Wednesday sent two men to the hospital. At 12:20 p.m. officers with the Florence Police Department responded to a home at 208 Double Oak Ct. on a stabbing call. Once officers arrived they located two injured men, one sustained injuries to...
Alabama residents report no mail delivery in two months
A family with a baby that has special needs say they haven't gotten mail and supplies crucial to the child's survival for more than two months.
wgnsradio.com
UPDATED: A look at the latest health department scores at local restaurants in Rutherford County
We all enjoy a good meal at a local eatery, it’s what makes going out on the town fun! From date nights to dinner with the kids, dining out on special occasions has long been a tradition for families and couples both young and old. To keep this on-going...
Best public high schools in Tennessee
Find out what Tennessee's top ten public high schools are in 2023, according to Niche.
Williamson County Schools ranked third best in state
Several Middle Tennessee school districts have been ranked as the best in the state.
WAFF
Train and vehicle collision in Hartselle
HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Wednesday afternoon law enforcement agencies responded to a collision between a train and a vehicle in Hartselle. The accident occurred on Tabernacle Road and officers are advising drivers to avoid the area or expect delays. According to a post made by the Morgan County Sheriff’s...
WAFF
Tractor-trailer snaggs powerlines in Athens, grass fires reported
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A tractor-trailer is causing a few issues in Athens on Friday evening. According to the City of Athens Utilities, a tractor-trailer snagged power lines near the area of Forrest and Jefferson streets. As a result of this several small grassfires were reported. Athens Fire responded to...
Comments / 0