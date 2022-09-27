A PULASKI, TENNESSEE MAN IS CHARGED WITH TWO COUNTS OF TENNCARE FRAUD FOR ALLEGEDLY RE-SELLING PILLS HE OBTAINED USING TENNCARE HEALTHCARE INSURANCE BENEFITS. THE OFFICE OF INSPECTOR GENERAL (OIG), IN A JOINT EFFORT WITH THE GILES COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT, TODAY ANNOUNCED THE ARREST OF 58-YEAR-OLD TIMOTHY GREEN. INVESTIGATORS ALLEGE GREEN USED TENNCARE BENEFITS TO PAY FOR MEDICAL VISITS AND THE RESULTING PRESCRIPTIONS FOR THE STRONG PAINKILLER PERCOCET. ON TWO SEPARATE OCCASIONS, GREEN ALLEGEDLY SOLD A PORTION OF THE PILLS TO A CONFIDENTIAL INFORMANT.

PULASKI, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO