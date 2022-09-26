Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
All Points Broadband plans to bring competition to Breezeline in the Northern NeckWatchful EyeKing George, VA
New waterfront subdivision, Sunset Cove, in Colonial Beach, VA scheduled for listing this monthWatchful EyeColonial Beach, VA
Traffic delays on Tappahannock & White Stone Bridges this weekWatchful EyeTappahannock, VA
The Blood Chilling Legend of Moll Dyer Who was Accused of WitchcraftYana BostongirlLeonardtown, MD
Inside Nova
More Fairfax students getting access to free public transit
Since 2018, Fairfax County’s Free Student Bus Pass + Metrobus program has let Justice High School students ride for free on Metrobuses and Fairfax Connector and City of Fairfax CUE buses. Fairfax County and Fairfax city officials gathered at George C. Marshall High School Sept. 22 to celebrate the...
fox5dc.com
FCPS counselor investigation exposes widespread problems
An investigation into why a sex offender was able to continue working as a middle school guidance counselor has uncovered serious issues in Virginia’s largest school district. FOX 5's Lindsay Watts reports from Lincolnia on the problems plaguing Fairfax County Public Schools.
Richmond Schools Facilities Head got $30,000 raise after Fox fire
The increase was unanimously approved in May by the Richmond School Board at the recommendation of the administration, sources told the Problem Solvers.
Report: Black community thrives most in these DMV counties
VIRGINIA, USA — In a new report that analyzes social conditions that can predict life expectancy, four counties in the DMV topped the list as locations where Black people are thriving the most. The Black Progress Index, through a partnership between NAACP and the Brookings Institution, identified and measures...
Washington Examiner
Virginia students walk out of school in protest of Youngkin's transgender policies
Students at nearly 100 different Virginia public schools are staging walkouts Tuesday to protest new policies from Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-VA) that require schools to obtain parental consent before allowing students to adopt new gender identities at school. The protests are being organized by the Fairfax County -based Pride Liberation...
alxnow.com
Study: Old Town Historic District is the most dangerous area for pedestrians in Virginia
A new study shows that the most dangerous area for pedestrians is Old Town. The law firm of Shapiro, Washburn & Sharp commissioned the study, which identified 20 areas, and was conducted by California-based 1Point21 Interactive. The study, which includes an interactive map, tabulated more than 11,000 crashes between 2015...
NBC Washington
When Does the Silver Line's Phase 2 Open? What to Know About Metro's Latest Expansion
The long-awaited expansion of Metro's Silver Line is getting more buzz lately, as Metro has released an updated version of its rail map showing the six stations that are expected to open soon in Northern Virginia — including one at Dulles International Airport. But when, exactly, can we expect the new stations? Will they have parking? How much will it cost to ride Metro all the way to the end of the line?
Inside Nova
Virginia's Youngkin donates third quarter salary to veteran-run nonprofit
(The Center Square) – Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin donated his third quarter salary, about $43,700, to a veteran-run nonprofit that provides services to veterans and students to help them transition to the workforce. The governor presented the check to G3 Community Services at its Stafford headquarters during a news...
Dept of Emergency Management Urges Virginians to Be Prepared
Dept of Emergency Management Urges Virginians to Be Prepared
clayconews.com
Governor Glenn Youngkin Donates His Third-Quarter Salary to Veteran-Run G³ Community Services: Richmond, Virginia
RICHMOND, VA - Governor Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne Youngkin today announced that they will donate his third-quarter salary to G³ Community Services. G3 Community Service is a veteran-run non-profit organization that is focused on providing student mentorship through Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math (STEAM) activities and offering assistance to veterans who are transitioning from the military to the civilian workforce.
Inside Nova
New apartment complex designed to boost housing for veterans
The Arlington Partnership for Affordable Housing (APAH) recently marked the grand opening of Lucille and Bruce Terwilliger Place, the nonprofit developer’s new affordable-housing development and new home to American Legion Post 139 in the Virginia Square neighborhood. APAH was joined by its partners, funders, supporters and the U.S. Secretary...
Inside Nova
Pedestrian killed walking on Balls Ford Road in Manassas area
A pedestrian was killed Tuesday night after being struck by an SUV on Balls Ford Road in the Manassas area. The pedestrian was wearing dark clothes and walking in the road with traffic when he was hit by 2022 GMC Terrain traveling east on Balls Ford near Copper Mine Road just after 8 p.m., police said.
Inside Nova
Potomac-Neabsco commuter garage approved
Prince William County supervisors have signed off on a new commuter garage in Woodbridge. At a recent meeting, the Board of County Supervisors voted 7-1 to approve the final design for the Potomac-Neabsco Commuter Garage. Supervisor Yesli Vega, R-Coles, cast the dissenting vote. She expressed doubt that more commuter spaces...
Virginia Union University to pay $35K yearly ‘fine’ to keep logos on campus tower
Virginia Union University will pay $35,000 a year to keep its illuminated "VUU" logos on its campus tower, signs that were installed without approval from the state or city of Richmond.
Inside Nova
Airports Authority board likely to be back in person for October meeting
For an agency whose success depends in large part on convincing the public that it’s safe to congregate and move about the nation and world, the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority does seem, from the outside looking in, to be stuck in duck-and-cover mode when it comes to COVID response.
Inside Nova
Arlington board member still iffy on how much is too much Missing Middle housing
County Board member Matt de Ferranti says he is opposed to including eightplexes as part of plans to eliminate single-family zoning across much of the county, and is still up in the air on whether six-plexes should be included. But will that translate into de Ferranti’s voting against the final...
Inside Nova
InFive: Denny's murder conviction, watching Hurricane Ian and what's the toll?
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. One of two men charged in a deadly shooting at a Manassas-area Denny's restaurant has been found guilty on 45 counts, including second-degree murder, in connection with the Dec. 26, 2019 crime. 4. School hiring practices. After a Fairfax County...
fredericksburg.today
WATCH: Spotsy Supervisors approve Kalahari loan
Spotsylvania Supervisors voted 5-2 approved the proposed Kalahari waterpark resort obtaining a loan through a Virginia tourism program to help cover 30% of the project cost. The state and county help cover the costs with tax revenue earned by Kalahari. Supervisor Dave Ross says it’s a good deal for the county. Supervisor Jacob Lane says he’d rather see Kalahari find more investors.
Inside Nova
After 21 years, police connect name to victim of gunshot
It’s been 21 years since Fairfax County police officers found the remains of a woman near a drainage ditch in Tysons. Now, Fairfax County cold-case detectives have identified the remains as those of Patricia Agnes Gildawie, also known as “Choubi,” county police announced Sept. 26. Cold-case detectives...
cbs19news
One debate declined, another set to take place as planned
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger and Republican Yesli Vega will not be facing off in a debate in Fredericksburg. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports Vega, a member of the Prince William County Board of Supervisors, declined to participate in a debate that would have been held at the University of Mary Washington.
