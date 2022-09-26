ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stratford, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Inside Nova

More Fairfax students getting access to free public transit

Since 2018, Fairfax County’s Free Student Bus Pass + Metrobus program has let Justice High School students ride for free on Metrobuses and Fairfax Connector and City of Fairfax CUE buses. Fairfax County and Fairfax city officials gathered at George C. Marshall High School Sept. 22 to celebrate the...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

FCPS counselor investigation exposes widespread problems

An investigation into why a sex offender was able to continue working as a middle school guidance counselor has uncovered serious issues in Virginia’s largest school district. FOX 5's Lindsay Watts reports from Lincolnia on the problems plaguing Fairfax County Public Schools.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Report: Black community thrives most in these DMV counties

VIRGINIA, USA — In a new report that analyzes social conditions that can predict life expectancy, four counties in the DMV topped the list as locations where Black people are thriving the most. The Black Progress Index, through a partnership between NAACP and the Brookings Institution, identified and measures...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Education
City
Manassas, VA
City
Stratford, VA
NBC Washington

When Does the Silver Line's Phase 2 Open? What to Know About Metro's Latest Expansion

The long-awaited expansion of Metro's Silver Line is getting more buzz lately, as Metro has released an updated version of its rail map showing the six stations that are expected to open soon in Northern Virginia — including one at Dulles International Airport. But when, exactly, can we expect the new stations? Will they have parking? How much will it cost to ride Metro all the way to the end of the line?
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Virginia's Youngkin donates third quarter salary to veteran-run nonprofit

(The Center Square) – Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin donated his third quarter salary, about $43,700, to a veteran-run nonprofit that provides services to veterans and students to help them transition to the workforce. The governor presented the check to G3 Community Services at its Stafford headquarters during a news...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
clayconews.com

Governor Glenn Youngkin Donates His Third-Quarter Salary to Veteran-Run G³ Community Services: Richmond, Virginia

RICHMOND, VA - Governor Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne Youngkin today announced that they will donate his third-quarter salary to G³ Community Services. G3 Community Service is a veteran-run non-profit organization that is focused on providing student mentorship through Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math (STEAM) activities and offering assistance to veterans who are transitioning from the military to the civilian workforce.
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Nova

New apartment complex designed to boost housing for veterans

The Arlington Partnership for Affordable Housing (APAH) recently marked the grand opening of Lucille and Bruce Terwilliger Place, the nonprofit developer’s new affordable-housing development and new home to American Legion Post 139 in the Virginia Square neighborhood. APAH was joined by its partners, funders, supporters and the U.S. Secretary...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Pedestrian killed walking on Balls Ford Road in Manassas area

A pedestrian was killed Tuesday night after being struck by an SUV on Balls Ford Road in the Manassas area. The pedestrian was wearing dark clothes and walking in the road with traffic when he was hit by 2022 GMC Terrain traveling east on Balls Ford near Copper Mine Road just after 8 p.m., police said.
MANASSAS, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Northern Virginia
Inside Nova

Potomac-Neabsco commuter garage approved

Prince William County supervisors have signed off on a new commuter garage in Woodbridge. At a recent meeting, the Board of County Supervisors voted 7-1 to approve the final design for the Potomac-Neabsco Commuter Garage. Supervisor Yesli Vega, R-Coles, cast the dissenting vote. She expressed doubt that more commuter spaces...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
fredericksburg.today

WATCH: Spotsy Supervisors approve Kalahari loan

Spotsylvania Supervisors voted 5-2 approved the proposed Kalahari waterpark resort obtaining a loan through a Virginia tourism program to help cover 30% of the project cost. The state and county help cover the costs with tax revenue earned by Kalahari. Supervisor Dave Ross says it’s a good deal for the county. Supervisor Jacob Lane says he’d rather see Kalahari find more investors.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

After 21 years, police connect name to victim of gunshot

It’s been 21 years since Fairfax County police officers found the remains of a woman near a drainage ditch in Tysons. Now, Fairfax County cold-case detectives have identified the remains as those of Patricia Agnes Gildawie, also known as “Choubi,” county police announced Sept. 26. Cold-case detectives...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

One debate declined, another set to take place as planned

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger and Republican Yesli Vega will not be facing off in a debate in Fredericksburg. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports Vega, a member of the Prince William County Board of Supervisors, declined to participate in a debate that would have been held at the University of Mary Washington.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy