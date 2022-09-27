Read full article on original website
Millington man accused of shooting at several people
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Millington man has been arrested after he was accused of firing shots at several people. Eric Lone, 52, has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault. Deputies responded to reports of an aggravated assault on Navy Road at around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. According to court documents, a woman said Lone […]
Kait 8
Police offering reward in murder case
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police hope a cash reward will help them find the person who fatally shot a man earlier this month. In a Thursday news release, the Jonesboro Police Department announced it is offering a $1,000 reward for any information in the shooting of 19-year-old Derrick Kentrail Leonard of Blytheville.
KFVS12
Police ID man facing murder charge in connection with Caruthersville shooting
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS IS GETTING OVER A MILLION DOLLARS TO HELP BOOST ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT. A Gunshot victims is reportedly in stable but critical condition after a late night shooting in Poplar Bluff. Low river levels in Cape Girardeau. Updated: 37 minutes ago. |. Dry conditions in the Heartland have the Mississippi...
Man named Trouble charged, four wanted after Dyersburg shooting
DYERSBURG, Tenn. (WREG) — A man was charged with three counts of attempted murder, and four people are wanted after a shooting in Dyersburg left two teens injured Friday night. Trouble Thomas, 20, was arrested Sunday morning around 3 a.m. when an officer saw him in front of a home on Harris Street. Dyersburg Police […]
WBBJ
Two teens arrested for Sept. 5 shooting, stabbing at Casey Jones Motel
JACKSON, Tenn. — Two teenagers were arrested Tuesday morning after a shooting, stabbing and robbery at a Jackson motel earlier this month. U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller confirmed the capture of 19-year-old Sonny Hudson, of Decaturville, along with a 17-year-old juvenile from Clifton. Both are facing charges of attempted first degree murder and especially aggravated robbery.
Man accused of killing girlfriend, staging it as suicide sentenced to 16.5 years
Note: This story has been updated to correct the length of the sentence. Incorrect information was originally provided by online court records. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Dyer County man has been sentenced for the 2017 death of his former girlfriend. On Wednesday, Jason Chase Riley was sentenced to 16 and a half years in prison […]
westkentuckystar.com
Graves couple arrested for burglary
A Graves County couple was arrested Wednesday, accused of a series of burglaries. The burglaries were occurring at a residence near Williams Lane in the Golo area of Graves County. Detectives said that appliances, furniture, and other household items have been taken from the home over a period of time, going back to last winter.
WBBJ
Multiple people airlifted from wreck in northeast Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department confirms multiple injuries in a Wednesday evening wreck. JPD reported the crash around 5:30 p.m. in the area of Christmasville Road, between Ridgecrest Road and Bancorp South Parkway. According to police, two helicopters were needed to air lift the parties involved. Details...
thunderboltradio.com
Vehicle Burglaries Result in Stolen Guns and Ammunition in Union City
Union City police were called to investigate stolen guns from two vehicles on Whirmantler Drive. Reports said officers arrived at 715 Whirmantler to speak with 27 year old Dylan Wayne Via, who was at the location for just over one hour. During that time, Via said someone entered his vehicle...
thunderboltradio.com
One arrested, four others sought in Dyersburg shooting that injured two teens
One suspect is in custody and four others are being sought in a shooting Friday night in Dyersburg that injured two teens. Dyersburg Police Chief Steve Isbell says officers responded to Price Street around 9:15 Friday night and were told that a 19-year-old, 16-year-old, and 14-year-old had been shot by multiple suspects.
Two teens shot outside Dyersburg apartments, police say
DYERSBURG, Tenn. — One man has been arrested and four more people are wanted for attempted murder after two children and a 19-year-old were shot at outside of an apartment complex in Dyersburg, Tennessee, according to the Dyersburg Police Department. Dyersburg Police said the gunfire happened on Price Street...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 09/28/22 – 09/29/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/28/22 and 7 a.m. on 09/29/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
thunderboltradio.com
Martin Man Arrested on Outstanding Warrants in Union City
A Martin man was arrested in Union City on Sunday for outstanding warrants. Police reports said an officer was patrolling at the old school on West Florida Street, due to complaints of people sleeping inside the building. When finding the door unsecured, the officer located 45 year old David Smith,...
WBBJ
Second Chester County jail escapee captured after weeks on the run
JACKSON, Tenn. — An escapee from the Chester County jail has been arrested after more than a month on the run. The U.S. Marshals confirm 40-year-old Aurelius Crayton was arrested Monday, September 26 in Jackson around 3:30 p.m. Crayton, along with David Billings, escaped from the Chester County jail...
thunderboltradio.com
Unwanted Visitor at Union City Home Arrested on Various Charges
An unwanted visitor at a Union City home was arrested on various charges. Reports said police were called to 1313 East College Street, where 42 year old Chysea Marney, of Union City, was sitting in her vehicle in the driveway. While speaking with Ms. Marney at the scene, she told...
thunderboltradio.com
Sharon Man Arrested Following Union City Traffic Stop
A Sharon man was taken into custody following a traffic stop in Union City. Police reports said a traffic stop was made in the 1200 block of East Reelfoot Avenue on a vehicle operated by 26 year old Kentis Shuntay Coleman. The officer at the scene reported a strong odor...
kbsi23.com
Hayti, Mo. teen dead after Friday shooting; police combing leads
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KBSI) – One man is dead after a Friday night shooting in Caruthersville, Mo. On Friday, at approximately 9:31 p.m., Caruthersville police officers and Pemiscot County Deputies responded to a call of shots fired in the 1500 block of Shultz Ave. Officers responded to a 19-year-old “bleeding...
thunderboltradio.com
Vehicles Vandalized on North Division Street in Union City
Union City police were called to investigate the puncture of tires at 207 North Division Street. Reports said officers spoke with 26 year old Christine Joan Martinez, who first noticed a passenger rear tire flat on her 2014 Chrysler car. A 2018 Kia appeared to have been stabbed. Ms. Martinez...
westkentuckystar.com
Five-vehicle crash in Graves County sends two to hospital
A five-vehicle crash in Graves County on Saturday sent two people to the hospital. The crash occurred on KY 131 near Twin Hill Road. Graves County Sheriff's deputies said 22-year-old James Watkins of Calvert City stopped to turn left into a driveway. While waiting for oncoming vehicles to pass, two...
WBBJ
Mary J. Price
Funeral service for Mary J. Price, age 57, will be Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 11:00 AM in the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Dean Cemetery in Henderson, TN. Mrs. Price died Friday, September 16, 2022 at her residence. Visitation for Mrs. Price will be...
