Read full article on original website
Related
When Should New Idaho Residents Get Their New License Plates?
I don't want to incriminate myself but I may or may not be breaking the rules here. Allow me to explain - when I first moved to Idaho last year, what followed was a huge transitional period that required me to logistically get not only my family up here but also my belongings. In the midst of that, taking on a new role, finding a place to live (in an insane housing market), and balancing a personal life... I never got around to switching the plates on my car from Texas to Idaho.
Idaho’s Popularity Plummets; 18 States People Rather Move to In 2022
Some people are calling a pair of new mid-year migration reports an early Christmas miracle. Both reports issued by Move Buddha show that interest in moving to Idaho is starting to wane. Their Idaho-focused report shows that the inflow traffic ratio has dropped by 61.6%, the largest drop in the entire country.
Flash Your Headlights in Idaho: Legal or Illegal?
When learning to drive, I remember only flashing my headlights to worn others if there was an officer or hazard coming up or if they had their high beams on and were blinding me. It was what I thought of as a kind gesture. If they saw my lights flash they knew to slow down or turn their bright off.
These Are The Six Most Difficult To Pronounce Boise Streets
Moving to the Treasure Valley almost three years ago from Las Vegas, I was surprised at how welcoming everyone was. Maybe because I didn't move from California, people were more accepting. Perhaps it was because I changed my license plates immediately because I was very proud of being a new Idahoan and tried very hard to fit in. By the end of day one, I understood that Boise is pronounced Boy-C, not Boy-Z.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Fifteen Most Haunted Places In Boise Will Terrify You
Fall might be the best time to live in the Boise area. The weather is the perfect temperature for sweaters at night and even shorts during the day. With Halloween right around the corner, we look forward to taking our families to Lowe's Family Farmstead, seeing the fantastic decorations on Harrison Boulevard, and getting freaked out at Haunted World.
How To Speak “Boise” On The Road
The roads of the Treasure Valley are a fascinating thing and anything and happen. Anything. One moment, you’re happily coasting into town from The Village on 84, enjoying the mountains… the next, you’re getting the one-finger salute from someone passing you for going the speed limit in the middle lane.
Two Idaho Towns Make America’s Most Beautiful Small Towns List
Only 55 cities in the entire United States were picked to be on this list, which means these two Idaho towns are in an elite club!. Over the past few months, we’ve done a little traveling. First to Seattle. Then to Portland. After each trip, we came home incredibly grateful to live in Idaho. Why? Well, because compared to these two places Idaho’s “big city” is absolutely beautiful. Downtown Boise is clean. It’s vibrant. There are no boarded-up windows or graffiti. It’s great.
City of Boise Announces Hispanic Heritage Celebration
According to the United States Census Bureau from their 2020 findings, Latinos make up about 13 percent of Idaho's population. In Idaho, however, findings show that the population number may be higher-- remember, the census relies on response. In fact, the Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs suggests that in K-12 public schools--upwards of 18 percent of students are Latino.
RELATED PEOPLE
Boise Mourns, Looks Back at Coolio’s Legacy and Time in Idaho
There are certain songs that come on and just get you going--it doesn't matter what's going on or where you are at. All of us have our favorite songs and artists--but it is those "anthems" that are so universal they'll get an entire building moving, no matter what. Being event...
Meridian Restaurant Named Most Legendary in Idaho
The Love Food website put together a list of what they ranked as the most legendary restaurants in every US state. Idaho is loaded with incredible eateries. With farming and agriculture thriving in the gem state it also means fresher local eating options in many restaurants. While some have been better than others I have yet to have a bad dining experience in Idaho. With so many incredible options how do you know where to go?
Boise Falls Behind in Most Popular Idaho Cities for New Residents
Idaho is a lovely place and odds are we don't need to explain our reasoning to you. There's something for everyone here whether you love a clean and booming downtown or a calm and isolated outdoor experience--it's all here and it's all close. Along with endless activities for just about anyone, there are four distinct seasons giving everyone a taste of all the weather seasons and sometimes, we get four seasons in one day!
Seattle Times Compares Idaho Women to the Handmaid’s Tale
Our state was once America's best-kept secret regarding places to live. Idaho was far removed from the intense headlines of the nation's culture wars. We can all remember when the top story was when a city would be adding another traffic light. Today, the Gem State is known for overvalued real estate, fast growth, and the tipping point over the post-Roe v. Wade world.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Little Old Idaho Granny Busted in a Shady Act
More than most generations, millennials catch a lot crap for the way we live, how we think, and the choices we make. As a self-described "senior millennial," I take exception to the majority of the criticisms hurled at my fellow '80s babies. At 36-years-old, I'm a happily married wife of 15 years, I'm a mother, and my career is thriving.
It’s National Drink Beer Day, So Here Are Boise’s Best Bars & Breweries!
Alright y’all, it’s time to celebrate. “Celebrate what?” You ask... And the answer is beer. Raise your glass for National Drink Beer Day!. Did you know today was National Drink Beer Day? Now you do. And I don’t think there’s a better place for celebrating than...
Study: Idaho is Getting More Obese
First of all, I think you look great, fantastic and wonderful being you. Weight it a hard thing to conquer and we all struggle with it at some point or another. This study that Wallethub does year over year is showing Idaho going in the wrong direction when it comes to health and weight. In 2020 Idaho was the 8th LEAST overweight or obese state in the country. Not to shabby. More recently study shows that not being the case anymore. Here is more from that study, followed by a more recent one that shows the big gain...
You Need To Visit These Scenic Idaho Wineries This Fall
Look ahead at the October weather it's going to continue to provide us with some beautiful fall days. So, why not get out and continue to enjoy the gorgeous scenery and changing colors of the leaves while sipping on some great local wine. As my wife and I continue to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Beer, Schnitzel, and Fascinating Facts to Celebrate Oktoberfest in Idaho
The first Oktoberfest took place in Munich, Germany more than 200 years ago on October 12, 1810. Today, the beloved beer festival is celebrated around the world and in our suds-lovin' Gem State! Whether you imbibe or you're there for the schnitzels, the pretzels, and the dirndls, Oktoberfest is for everyone. Don't know much about the famous festival? We dug up a list of things to know about the worldwide event!
Boise Mayor and City Council Must Answer To the Public About BPD
Not every day a chief executive publicly fires their most trusted, highest-profile hire. A thorough investigative report from a local television station gave Mayor McLean no choice; after years of neglect and ignored internal/external complaints, she had to fire Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee. Chief Lee was the mayor's most...
Going Fishing In Idaho? Don’t Get Busted For Drugs
When one visits Idaho, it's tough to resist the urge to do a little fishing. With the plethora of beautiful scenery here, we totally get why everyone wants to spend as much time outside as possible. Unfortunately, for this visitor, outdoor time turned into time behind bars. And yes, this...
A Local Career Fair is Offering Free Burgers for Job Seekers
If you answered yes to any or all of those questions, then you’re in luck! There’s an event this week you need to know about... This Wednesday (September 28th, 2022), there’s a career fair being hosted by the Canyon County Department of Labor, and they’ve announced they will be providing free burgers for the first 150 job seekers to show up.
105.5 The Fan
Boise, ID
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
105.5 The Fan has the best sports coverage for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0