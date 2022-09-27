Read full article on original website
mountain-topsports.com
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Pikeville unanimous No. 1
The Pikeville Panthers solidified their choice as the No. 1 ranked team in the latest Mountain Top Sports Super 7 football poll released on Tuesday. Pikeville cruised past highly touted Lexington Christian for a third straight win, routing the Eagles, 60-21. The Panthers are followed by Johnson Central (3-2) at...
PODCAST: Nippert Stadium to host a GCL South showdown this Friday night
Moeller High School coach Mark Elder and Elder High School coach Doug Ramsey join the WCPO High School Insider to discuss this game.
Trojans take down Hornets in shootout
COAL GROVE — For the second consecutive meeting at Coal Grove’s Patterson Field, the Portsmouth Trojans tangled with the Coal Grove Hornets in an Ohio Valley Conference football shootout. Only this time on Friday night, the Trojans triumphed —as Portsmouth senior quarterback Tyler Duncan stung the previously-undefeated Hornets...
