nationalhogfarmer.com
Anticipating a rerun of June Hogs and Pigs Report
USDA’s September Hogs and Pigs report will be released Thursday afternoon. Their last report in June was remarkable. All the inventory numbers were down 1%. Farrowings were down 1% and the spring pig crop was down 1%. The only number not at 99% of the year before was pigs per litter which was at 100%.
nationalhogfarmer.com
U.S. hog inventory down again in September report
The United States inventory of all hogs and pigs on Sept. 1, was 73.8 million head, down 1% from last year, but up 2% from June, according to the Quarterly Hogs and Pigs report published Thursday by the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service. Breeding inventory, at 6.15 million head, was...
California could 'export inflation' to the rest of the US when it sends up to $10 billion in relief payments this October, a Harvard economist says
California is planning to send residents $10 billion in relief checks to help cope with inflation. This measure could help Californians, but "export inflation" to the rest of the US. Several states have adopted inflation relief measures that could have a similar effect. California Governor Gavin Newsom is taking matters...
Agriculture Online
Wheat, corn, and soybeans fall on recession fears
HAMBURG, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat, corn, and soybeans fell on Monday as fears of a global economic downturn and expectations of a bumper wheat crop in Russia weighed. Corn and soybeans were weakened also by forecasts of welcome dry weather during the U.S. harvest. “Fears of recession risk...
Expect disinflation to kick in soon as pressure on prices builds - which would allow the Fed to pivot to smaller rate hikes, top economist says
A "disinflationary wave is building" in the US, according to Capital Economics' Paul Ashworth. Falling gasoline and food prices will cause headline inflation figures to fall soon, he said. That would allow the Federal Reserve to pivot to smaller rate hikes, which could lift stocks. The Federal Reserve will soon...
CoinDesk
Why Is the Dollar Crushing Global Currencies if Inflation Is so Bad?
While the declining domestic buying power of a dollar dominates headlines in the United States, American inflation is having a surprising impact around the globe: Nearly every major currency has fallen dramatically against the dollar over the past six months. That seems like a challenge to the relentless focus on monetary supply that is widespread among cryptocurrency adherents.
Wall Street drops back to lowest since 2020 as fear returns
NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks fell broadly on Wall Street Thursday as worries about a possible recession and rising bond yields put the squeeze back on markets. The S&P 500 fell 2.1%, reaching its lowest level since late 2020. The washout erased the index’s gains in a big rally the day before. That’s when forceful moves by the Bank of England to get suddenly spiking U.K. yields under control led to a global burst of relief among investors.
Agriculture Online
Turkey expected to reach record high prices this holiday season
As the weather cools and thoughts turn to the upcoming holiday season, families can expect to pay record high prices for turkey, according to American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) economists. In their latest Market Intel report, the economists analyzed turkey and egg costs. The retail price for fresh boneless, skinless...
WILX-TV
Butter prices way up amid reported shortage
(CNN) - Butter prices are through the roof amid a reported supply shortage ahead of peak holiday baking season. Though inflation has impacted just about everything, butter has been hit especially hard. The Wall Street Journal reports butter prices were up 24.6% year over year in August. That’s almost twice...
Agriculture Online
USDA Chief Economist says farm income strong, but uncertainty looms
Speaking on a panel at the Ag Outlook Forum in Kansas City today, USDA Chief Economist Seth Meyer says farm income is up but so is farmer anxiety. "When one looks at farm income at a very high scale, farm income looks pretty good," he says. "But when you tell producers this, you always have to realize there's a tremendous amount of anxiety. Those input prices are catching up to them."
China's yuan drops to weakest level in 14 years and is on track for its worst annual loss since 1994
China's yuan dropped to its lowest level versus the dollar since 2008. The onshore currency weakened to 7.2409 per dollar, its lowest in 14 years. Beijing must navigate a weakening currency, a real estate crisis, and disruptive COVID-19 lockdowns. China's yuan weakened to its lowest mark against the dollar since...
Fed's Evans sees interest rates peaking at 4.50-4.75%
Sept 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve will need to raise interest rates to a range between 4.50% and 4.75%, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said on Tuesday, a more aggressive stance than he has previously embraced that underscores the central bank's hardening resolve to quash excessively high inflation.
kitco.com
Weak electronic demand to push silver prices back to $18 by year end - Capital Economics
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. In their latest silver outlook, commodity analysts at Capital Economics said that they expect weak industrial demand to...
Analysis-U.S. has no appetite to intervene on behalf of falling pound, yen
WASHINGTON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The financial turmoil emanating from Britain and Japan is not yet enough to prompt the U.S. Treasury to intervene to buoy the battered pound or yen, with officials expressing no urgency to act, a stance foreign exchange market experts say is likely to hold unless much wider market disruptions develop.
U.S. core capital goods orders surge; consumer confidence rises further
WASHINGTON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - New orders for U.S.-manufactured capital goods increased more than expected in August, suggesting that businesses remained keen to invest in equipment despite higher interest rates, which could keep the economy on a moderate growth path.
Potential Home Sellers Are Digging In and Holding On To Their Low Morgage Interest Rates
The consequences of the high home mortgage rates were supposed to mean a shift from a sellers’ to a buyers’ market. It was just this spring that sellers could expect multiple offers in hot markets. Now, real estate agents have to tell what few sellers are out there to expect their homes to sit for a while.
Shepherd Neame boss warns further price increases ‘likely’ due to inflation
The boss of brewer and pub group Shepherd Neame has warned that further increases to the price of a pint are “likely” as surging costs continue. It came as the Kent-based company revealed a sharp rebound in sales and return to profit following the impact of the pandemic.
Brazil's inflation extends downtrend in mid-September on lower fuel prices
SAO PAULO, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Brazil's consumer prices extended their trend down in the month to mid-September, government statistics agency IBGE said on Tuesday, as fuel costs continued to drop on the back of lower taxes and price cuts by state-run oil firm Petrobras (PETR4.SA).
Food Prices are Still Soaring – The Veracity Report Has Some Suggestions that Might Help
The current administration is desperately trying to convince you that inflation is leveling off and that prices are coming down – They aren’t, but here are some things average Americans might try to reduce the sting.
Thai rate hikes to be gradual, weak baht impact small -central bank chief
Sept 29 (Reuters) - Thailand will gradually raise interest rates to bring inflation back to target and ensure a continued recovery, the central bank chief said on Thursday, playing down the impact of a weak baht on the overall economy.
