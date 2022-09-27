Read full article on original website
Indonesia stadium tragedy: At least 129 dead, police say
At least 129 people are dead and about 200 more injured, police say, after chaos and violence erupted late on Saturday following an Indonesian league soccer match between two of the nation's biggest teams.
FIFA・
World Screen News
All3Media Launches Magic Connection
All3Media has launched Magic Connection, a German-based social media content, talent management, and PR and communications agency that will work with clients across a range of sectors, including TV and film. The agency is led by Vittorio Valente and Felix Wesseler, managing director and COO of All3Media’s filmpool entertainment. The...
World Screen News
2022 International Emmy Nominees Hail from 23 Countries
The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has revealed the nominations for the 2022 International Emmy Awards, with 60 nominees spanning 23 countries across 15 categories. Nominees come from Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Chile, China, Colombia, France, Germany, Japan, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Philippines, Qatar, Singapore, South Africa,...
World Screen News
In-Demand: Québec Creates—Part 3
In this third and final Québec Creates report before MIPCOM, we’re highlighting a kids’ sitcom, an acclaimed youth drama, a documentary about Afro-descendants in Canada, a series on cat lovers, a long-running comedy show, a charming new animated series, a YA drama and a female-led TV-movie thriller.
World Screen News
Viu Hong Kong Launches #Lovesignal
PCCW’s pan-regional OTT service Viu is launching in Hong Kong a new original series, #Lovesignal. Produced in collaboration with Local Production, the ten episodes of #Lovesignal center on ten small acts commonly seen in a relationship. Singer/actor kayan9896 stars alongside singer ANSONBEAN. In addition to its debut in Hong...
World Screen News
Disney+, Disney+ Hotstar Line Up New AsiaPac Originals
The Walt Disney Company Asia Pacific has added additional originals from Korea and Japan to launch on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar in the coming months. The additions include the Korean crime fantasy thriller Connect, which tells the story of Ha Dongsoo, a man with a secret who is kidnapped by a gang of organ harvesters. It is a unique collaboration between Japanese director Miike Takashi and an all-star Korean cast.
World Screen News
Crazy Rich Asians Studio SK Global Entertainment Sells Off Majority Stake
The London-based global investment firm Centricus has purchased a majority stake in SK Global Entertainment, the film and TV production and finance company behind the movie Crazy Rich Asians. Centricus will provide additional capital to bolster SK Global’s growth strategy through IP ownership and financing strategic acquisitions of complementary businesses....
World Screen News
Event Preview: Joburg Film Festival
The South African city of Johannesburg is playing host to another edition of the Joburg Film Festival, taking place January 31 to February 5, 2023. The event has evolved extensively since its inception back in 2016, according to Tim Mangwedi, executive director. “From what started as a small film festival with a handful of films, the event has grown into one of Africa’s premium film festivals, screening over 60 curated films from across Africa and the globe. The festival has also strengthened its ties with the South African and African film industries and now hosts a series of impactful workshops, masterclasses and activities as part of the youth and audience development program. These expert-driven.
World Screen News
Nicholas Oakley Joins BBC Studios LA Productions
BBC Studios LA Productions has tapped formats veteran Nicholas Oakley as senior VP of unscripted development. In his new role, Oakley will work with the L.A. unscripted team to conceive and develop original content ideas and build domestic and global formats, leveraging his relationships with U.S. buyers to pitch and sell series across the entertainment and factual business.
World Screen News
New Gigantosaurus Game Set for Release in 2023
Cyber Group Studios has teamed with Outright Games for Gigantosaurus: Dino Kart, a game for PC and consoles, set to launch in 2023. Players will be able to race against their friends and family around 15 tracks located throughout Cretacia, all while steering clear of Gigantosaurus, the biggest and fiercest dinosaur in the land. Up to four people will be able to play together in a split-screen multiplayer mode.
World Screen News
BossaNova in Co-Financing Pact with Channel 4
BossaNova Media and the U.K.’s Channel 4 are co-financing two history series, including Ancient Egypt by Train. The four-part historical travelogue Ancient Egypt by Train is produced by Spark Media (Chateau DIY, Tool Club). It is fronted by anthropologist, TV presenter and author Professor Alice Roberts, who uses one of the world’s oldest rail networks to explore one of the world’s most ancient civilizations.
World Screen News
BBC Studios Launching Its First Free-to-View Channel in South Africa
BBC Studios has aligned with the free-to-view satellite television provider Openview in South Africa to launch the multi-genre channel BBC UKTV. BBC UKTV will offer a variety of high-quality entertainment across all genres—from natural-history series to soaps and children’s shows. Highlights in factual entertainment include The Great British...
World Screen News
Winsing Animation Teams with bulbKIDZ
China’s Winsing Animation has partnered with Canadian-U.S. entertainment group bulbKIDZ (TuTiTu, NuNi, Alien Baby Sitters) to distribute its programs at MIPCOM Cannes. bulbKIDZ will help expand the global reach of Winsing’s series GOGOBUS, about an AI school bus that can transform into different vehicles, and Team S.T.E.A.M.!, centered on a team of kids who use their STEM-based knowledge to solve problems.
World Screen News
Alisa Bowen Promoted to President of Disney+
Alisa Bowen has been named president of Disney+, after having served as executive VP of global business operations for Disney streaming. In this post, Bowen will build on the flagship streaming service’s reputation as a global destination for premium content. Bowen has led global business operations for Disney’s streaming platforms, including Disney+, since its launch in 2019.
World Screen News
Asian Academy Creative Awards Reveals 2022 National Round Winners
The Asian Academy Creative Awards has unveiled the winners for its national round of judging, with Netflix, Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery, Viu and Mediacorp receiving the most nods. The companies chosen during the national round will enter December’s Grand Awards and Gala Final competitions, of which the winners will be...
