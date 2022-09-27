ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Money

The IRS Is Sending Special Refund Checks to 1.6 Million Taxpayers This Month

You may receive a surprise in the mail from the IRS this month — but don't worry, it's a good one. The federal agency is sending out $1.2 billion in collective refunds or credits to roughly 1.6 million taxpayers who got hit with fees for filing their 2019 or 2020 federal income tax returns late. The majority of eligible Americans are set to receive those refunds by the end of September.
AOL Corp

6 Types of Retirement Income That Aren’t Taxable

One often-overlooked aspect of retirement planning is the effect of taxes. Without proper planning, taxes can take a significant bite out of your nest egg. Find Out: 5 Places in Florida Where You Can Live Only on Social Security. A $1 million dollar portfolio in a 401(k) plan or traditional...
KHQ Right Now

IRS makes child tax credit payment errors

The IRS made some errors when it comes to child tax credit payments. The IRS sent more than $1 billion in child tax credit to millions of taxpayers who should not have received them.
bloomberglaw.com

Your First Look at 2023 Tax Brackets, Deductions, and Credits (2)

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the consumer price index increased just 0.1% for August after no change in July. However, inflation remains a concern because over the last 12 months, the index rose 8.3% before seasonal adjustment. And those rates could impact your 2023 tax picture. The...
NBC News

Inflation Reduction Act: Who qualifies for tax credits and rebates

The Inflation Reduction Act contains many incentives to go green as the legislation includes thousands of dollars in tax credits and rebates that cover purchases like electric vehicles, solar panels, or other energy-efficient upgrades to homes. NBC News’ Joshua Johnson sits down with Ibrahim AlHusseini, founder of an investment firm that helps climate-critical infrastructure technology to discuss who may be eligible for these incentives. Sept. 21, 2022.
bloomberglaw.com

Before Heading Into Retirement, Beware of Two Common Tax Traps

If you’re a tax professional or financial adviser, you know many of your clients are focused on saving for their golden years but generally treat what to do once they’re in retirement as an afterthought. This is problematic because of the many tax traps that can arise once a person has retired, and it’s why I’ve long counseled investors, tax professionals, and financial advisers to plan for them before retirement.
Daily Mail

IRS sent $1.1BN in tax credits to 1.5m people who SHOULDN'T have received them - and failed to send $3.7BN to 4.1m eligible households last year as part of pandemic package

The Internal Revenue Service sent out $1.1 billion in advanced child tax credit payments to 1.5 million people who shouldn't have received them last year. A new audit from the Treasury Inspector General found the error between July and December of 2021, during the period President Joe Biden expanded the child tax credit to include monthly payments rather than the typical annual refund.
GOBankingRates

IRS Could Change Your Tax Bracket To Fight Inflation

There are no reasons to be thankful for high inflation. However, unexpected — but not necessarily unfortunate — consequences of this year’s persistently high inflation rate will be higher-than-normal IRS adjustments in 2023, resulting in changes to taxpayers’ federal income tax brackets, individual retirement account contribution limits and more.
msn.com

IRS Missed Sending Child Tax Credit Payments to 4.1 Million Eligible Taxpayers

A report by an IRS watchdog, the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration (TIGTA), recently found that the agency correctly sent 98% of Child Tax Credit (CTC) payments to qualified recipients as of December 2021. Student Loan Forgiveness: Mark These 4 Dates On Your Calendar Now. Inflation Relief Checks: When...
findingfarina.com

5 Tips for Reducing Your Tax Liability

Tax season is never something that we get excited about. But most of us file to take advantage of the deductions, credits, and loopholes that we can use to keep more of our hard-earned money. Did you know that there are a lot of deductions and ways that you can...
US News and World Report

Revised Colombia Tax Bill Still Puts Mining Investment at Risk -Industry Group

BOGOTA (Reuters) - A tax reform proposed by Colombia's leftist government will put mining investment and production at risk, despite modifications to the bill announced this week, the head of the country's mining association said on Tuesday. Colombia's new leftist President Gustavo Petro has said he wants to raise an...
