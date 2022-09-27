Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Concerts, Comedy & Fall Festivals – Eastern Iowa October Events
October is going to be a busy month here in Iowa! Here are some of the big events happening in Eastern Iowa and beyond:. Wednesday, September 28th through Saturday, October 1st. Greater Ottumwa Park in Ottumwa. Featuring live music, BINGO, a parade, food, drinks, and more. Dates/Times. Thursday, September 29th...
New C.R. Restaurant Accomodates Two Busy Districts and Beyond
*Photo is not an exact menu item at this restaurant, but an example of what they serve. It's an all-too-familiar tale these days. So many doors closing in the Eastern Iowa restaurant business, but many others taking their chances on opening new ones. The Oakhill Jackson neighborhood of Cedar Rapids...
C.R. RAGBRAI Mural Includes Poignant Added Touch [PHOTO]
Celebrating Cedar Rapids' continued commitment to being a bike-friendly city as well as the 50th anniversary of RAGBRAI and the 120th anniversary of our historic downtown bike shop, Hall Bicycle, work has been completed on the latest mural project designed to beautify the downtown district. We told you at the...
Hey Iowans, Want to Make Money Riding a Bike?
*This Featured Image is a representation of a Pedal Taxi and not an exact replica of a Pedal Power Taxi*. Iowa has grown to be an incredibly popular state for bicycle riders. The ever-popular RAGBRAI has continued to grow over the years and there are numerous biking trails throughout the state. What if you could combine the enjoyment of biking and making a few extra bucks? If you like biking and want to earn money doing it, this could be a really unique and fun way to do it.
Popular Pianist To Circle Iowa for 20th Holiday Tour
2022 marks the 20th year local favorite Jim McDonough has been bringing holiday joy by way of music to fans in his home state of Iowa. It's just been announced he will again be circling our state and decking the halls of popular venues for his annual tour starting this November!
Marion Square Might Look A Lot Different Next Year
If you were at Marion Square Park last Saturday you would've run into all kinds of fun going on in the park. Some people were playing music, others were shopping at local vendors, and some people were out just enjoying the fall weather. There was also a lot of excitement over the approval of $7 million to be used on park renovations next year.
IDOT Wants to Rebuild an I-380 Interchange in Cedar Rapids Metro
The Iowa Department of Transportation has big plans for one of the I-380 interchanges in the Cedar Rapids metro, as work continues on a new interchange on the north end of the corridor. The IDOT has revealed that they're "looking at rebuilding the interchange on Interstate 380 at Boyson Road...
Supply Chain Issues Are Causing an Interesting Change to Marion Squad Cars
It seems that the supply chain issues never end. It's been a huge hot-button topic ever since the pandemic hit back in 2020. Personally, I haven't seen a ton of supply chain news over the past few weeks but just when you start to forget how it can be affecting things in Iowa, it rears its ugly head back into the news. The Marion squad cars you're used to seeing will be looking a little bit different in the near future.
Cedar Falls ‘The Voice’ Star Has To Cancel Florida Wedding
A beautiful milestone for a Cedar Falls native turned singing competition favorite has been postponed due to a natural disaster of epic proportions. Hurricane Ian is devastating the Southwest corner of the United States. An initial hurricane warning went out for the entire coast of South Carolina on Thursday, according to reports.
Like It Or Not, Iowa’s Field of Dreams Expansion Has Begun
Back in April, it was announced that Iowa's Field of Dreams would be getting an $80 million expansion project. When the project was announced it was met with interesting reviews, to say the least. There were a lot of Iowans who weren't happy with turning the beloved Dyersville baseball field, into an everyday sporting complex. Many Iowans on social media mention this expansion would take away some of the magic of what made the Field of Dreams special. Well, like it or not, the expansion project is underway.
Former Iowa State Trooper Pleads Guilty to Excessive Use of Force
As we covered last November, Robert James Smith of the Iowa State Patrol was charged by a federal grand jury with violating a motorcyclist's civil rights by using unreasonable force. Smith has been accused of using excessive force several times in his career as a state trooper, but this particular...
Without New Buyer, Favorite Iowa Restaurant Closing Soon
In the current economy, it is no doubt going to be difficult for anyone to start a new business, and unfortunately, that challenge may extend to stepping in to take over a highly-established one as well. Dan and Deb Klouda, owners of Joensy's Restaurant in Center Point, have been looking...
Fun Places in Iowa to Check Out With the Family This Fall
Whether you want to stay close to home here in Eastern Iowa or take a little road trip, there are plenty of places to visit with the family this fall! Here are a few of your options!. If your family is into spookier fall activities, you can check out a...
Lost Island Theft Might Have Been An Inside Job
There's been a whole lot of drama surrounding one of the most well known attractions in Waterloo over the past few months. Earlier this year, Lost Island opened up a brand new amusement park. It was an expansion of the already well-established water park that had been located there for years.
Wide Variety of Fall Into Marion Events Happening This Weekend
Marion promises to be an excellent place to enjoy a cup of hot coffee, cocoa, or perhaps your favorite pumpkin-spice drink this weekend. A lot is going on. A series of events kicks off Friday night as pianists from Midwest Dueling Pianos take to the Klopfenstein Amphitheater at Lowe Park. The outdoor event is from 6 to 8 p.m. Food vendors will be on-site, but you're also welcome to bring your own food and drinks.
Candidate Forum Scheduled in Waterloo Ahead of Nov. Election
The election is rapidly approaching, with Tuesday, November 8 being the date Americans will vote in the important midterm elections. While Iowa doesn't have a huge national spotlight on it this time around, there are still many important local races to be decided by Iowa voters. In the races with...
Iowa Tractor Accident Claims The Life Of Motorcyclist
THE FEATURED IMAGE IS A STOCK IMAGE, NOT FROM THE ACCIDENT. Harvest has been underway in many areas of Iowa this week which means there has been a lot more heavy machinery out and about. But, it’s only the beginning of the season which means not every farmer is in their tractors or trucking around their grain.
Substance Abuse Story and The New Cedar Rapids Recovery Center
Addiction is something that can affect individuals, families, and entire communities. If you don't know the struggles of an addict, consider yourself lucky. Cedar Rapids opened a new Recovery Community Center yesterday (9-21-2022) whose goal is to help individuals and families on the road to recovery. *I did ask Todd's...
Another Cedar Rapids Business For Sale Due to Staffing Issues [PHOTOS]
What's been the reaction to the news that a Cedar Rapids business is looking for a buyer? Noooooooooooooooooooo!. The word came via Facebook Tuesday afternoon that the owner of a popular bakery on the city's southeast side wants to sell his business. The post was accompanied simply by the word "Unfortunately" and an emoji with a tear dripping from one eye.
Some Keystone Pit Bull Owners Agree to Individual Compromises
It's been a rough few months in Keystone, Iowa, for a group of residents who own pit bulls or dogs who resemble them. They were first told to get rid of their beloved pets because of the city's ban on the breed. They were then given a reprieve before once...
