Cedar Rapids, IA

C.R. RAGBRAI Mural Includes Poignant Added Touch [PHOTO]

Celebrating Cedar Rapids' continued commitment to being a bike-friendly city as well as the 50th anniversary of RAGBRAI and the 120th anniversary of our historic downtown bike shop, Hall Bicycle, work has been completed on the latest mural project designed to beautify the downtown district. We told you at the...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Hey Iowans, Want to Make Money Riding a Bike?

*This Featured Image is a representation of a Pedal Taxi and not an exact replica of a Pedal Power Taxi*. Iowa has grown to be an incredibly popular state for bicycle riders. The ever-popular RAGBRAI has continued to grow over the years and there are numerous biking trails throughout the state. What if you could combine the enjoyment of biking and making a few extra bucks? If you like biking and want to earn money doing it, this could be a really unique and fun way to do it.
IOWA STATE
Marion Square Might Look A Lot Different Next Year

If you were at Marion Square Park last Saturday you would've run into all kinds of fun going on in the park. Some people were playing music, others were shopping at local vendors, and some people were out just enjoying the fall weather. There was also a lot of excitement over the approval of $7 million to be used on park renovations next year.
MARION, IA
Supply Chain Issues Are Causing an Interesting Change to Marion Squad Cars

It seems that the supply chain issues never end. It's been a huge hot-button topic ever since the pandemic hit back in 2020. Personally, I haven't seen a ton of supply chain news over the past few weeks but just when you start to forget how it can be affecting things in Iowa, it rears its ugly head back into the news. The Marion squad cars you're used to seeing will be looking a little bit different in the near future.
MARION, IA
Cedar Falls ‘The Voice’ Star Has To Cancel Florida Wedding

A beautiful milestone for a Cedar Falls native turned singing competition favorite has been postponed due to a natural disaster of epic proportions. Hurricane Ian is devastating the Southwest corner of the United States. An initial hurricane warning went out for the entire coast of South Carolina on Thursday, according to reports.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
Like It Or Not, Iowa’s Field of Dreams Expansion Has Begun

Back in April, it was announced that Iowa's Field of Dreams would be getting an $80 million expansion project. When the project was announced it was met with interesting reviews, to say the least. There were a lot of Iowans who weren't happy with turning the beloved Dyersville baseball field, into an everyday sporting complex. Many Iowans on social media mention this expansion would take away some of the magic of what made the Field of Dreams special. Well, like it or not, the expansion project is underway.
DYERSVILLE, IA
Lost Island Theft Might Have Been An Inside Job

There's been a whole lot of drama surrounding one of the most well known attractions in Waterloo over the past few months. Earlier this year, Lost Island opened up a brand new amusement park. It was an expansion of the already well-established water park that had been located there for years.
WATERLOO, IA
Wide Variety of Fall Into Marion Events Happening This Weekend

Marion promises to be an excellent place to enjoy a cup of hot coffee, cocoa, or perhaps your favorite pumpkin-spice drink this weekend. A lot is going on. A series of events kicks off Friday night as pianists from Midwest Dueling Pianos take to the Klopfenstein Amphitheater at Lowe Park. The outdoor event is from 6 to 8 p.m. Food vendors will be on-site, but you're also welcome to bring your own food and drinks.
MARION, IA
Iowa Tractor Accident Claims The Life Of Motorcyclist

THE FEATURED IMAGE IS A STOCK IMAGE, NOT FROM THE ACCIDENT. Harvest has been underway in many areas of Iowa this week which means there has been a lot more heavy machinery out and about. But, it’s only the beginning of the season which means not every farmer is in their tractors or trucking around their grain.
IOWA STATE
Substance Abuse Story and The New Cedar Rapids Recovery Center

Addiction is something that can affect individuals, families, and entire communities. If you don't know the struggles of an addict, consider yourself lucky. Cedar Rapids opened a new Recovery Community Center yesterday (9-21-2022) whose goal is to help individuals and families on the road to recovery. *I did ask Todd's...
Waterloo, IA
KOEL 950 AM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa.

