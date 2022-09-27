Chewy Has the Cutest Hocus Pocus-Themed Collection of Dog & Cat Toys, Accessories & More

Cat playing with toys. Image: Disney/Chewy.

We are just days away from the September 30 release of Hocus Pocus 2, in which the Sanderson sisters (played by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy) will return to wreak havoc in 2022 Salem, Massachusetts yet again. And to celebrate their comeback, Chewy teamed up with Disney to release Hocus Pocus-themed pet toys and accessories — and unsurprisingly, they’re flying off the shelves (pun intended).

From catnip toys to dog bandanas, ‘Hocus Pocus’ pet merch is some of the most popular Halloween-themed items on Chewy right now. In fact, the majority of the ‘Hocus Pocus’ toys are already sold out. So if you see something you and your cat or dog can’t live without, snag it just like the Sanderson sisters would a delicious little child.

This adorable teaser cat toy is designed to look like Mary Sanderson flying around on her vacuum. And it’s stuffed with catnip to entice your cat to play!

Disney Hocus Pocus Mary's Vacuum Teaser Cat Toy $8.89

Grab all three Sanderson sisters with this set of catnip mice plushies. Your cat will have a blast batting these little guys all around the house.

Disney Hocus Pocus Sanderson Sisters Plush Mice $9.98

And dogs can get in on the Hocus Pocus fun, too! This reversible bandana is perfect for Halloween night. One side reads “Stop! I smell children!” and the other says “Trouble is brewing.” It attaches easily with Velcro so you don’t have to fiddle around with ties.

Disney Hocus Pocus Reversible Bandana $9.99

over on Chewy ahead of Halloween to celebrate the release of the sequel to everyone’s favorite spooky season flick! And don’t forget to rewatch the first Hocus Pocus to refresh yourself on the plot so far.