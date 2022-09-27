Read full article on original website
Former Illinois governor denounces one-party rule, pushes for Republicans to make gains
(The Center Square) – Former Illinois Republican Gov. Jim Edgar says the state would be better off if the politics were more balanced, rather than being dominated by one-party rule. Illinois Democrats have controlled the Illinois Legislature for decades with majorities in both chambers. Since 2019, they’ve also maintained...
Michigan Legislature OKs $1B spending, mostly economic development
(The Center Square) – The Michigan Legislature approved a $1 billion spending plan primarily meant to attract critical state projects. The supplemental spending bill was passed Wednesday over objections from some Republican lawmakers that the spending package wouldn't benefit taxpayers in the long run. The state is spending a...
State of emergency for Ian declared in Virginia
(The Center Square) – Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency for Virginia with Tropical Storm Ian expected to turn back toward land after sweeping through Florida. The storm initially made landfall in southwest Florida as a hurricane, but was downgraded to a tropical storm after exiting the...
Duke First Amendment group files amicus brief against North Carolina's 'campaign lies' law
(The Center Square) — North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein’s effort to overturn a 1931 law against campaign lies received support on Tuesday from the Duke First Amendment Clinic, which alleges the law "was animated by the bitterness" of Democrats in 1928. The clinic filed a brief with...
State ed board candidates spar over Nebraska test scores, hot-button issues
OMAHA -- Incumbent Deborah Neary and challenger Marni Hodgen sparred Tuesday over student test scores at a public forum where they were asked about some hot-button education issues. The two are running for the Omaha-area District 8 seat on the Nebraska State Board of Education. Hodgen and Neary were asked...
Conservative group vows to continue fight against race-based student grants
A conservative law firm will appeal the dismissal of its lawsuit claiming a state financial aid program for minorities is unconstitutional. Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty filed the lawsuit against the state’s Higher Educational Aids Board in April 2021 over a grant meant to prevent students from dropping out due to economic hardship.
Seattle only Washington city ranked in top half of best spots for unemployment change
(The Center Square) – Washington state's Seattle, Tacoma, Spokane, and Vancouver made WalletHub’s list of changes in unemployment rate by city. Amid concerns about high inflation and a recession the country may already be in according to certain metrics, the personal finance website compared 180 cities by looking at the change in each city’s unemployment rate between July and August.
House balks on corporate tax cut after Parson says ‘no’
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri House on Thursday approved a cut in individual income tax rates, sending the measure to Gov. Mike Parson’s desk. The vote came after Parson slammed the door on a proposal to eliminate Missouri’s tax on businesses. Minutes before members of the House...
Iowa CIO rolls out cybersecurity service for schools, nonprofits
(The Center Square) – The Iowa Department of Management Office of the Chief Information Officer is rolling out a cybersecurity service for the state’s schools, districts, community colleges, area education agencies and nonprofit organizations. The security service costs $98.88 per device annually. Devices identified include servers, laptops, desktops...
Nashville ranks 33rd best nationally for change in its unemployment rate
(The Center Square) — A new report ranks Nashville with the 33rd best improvement in its unemployment rate nationally, but other Tennessee cities didn't rank as highly. The personal finance website Wallethub ranked U.S. cities on the change in their unemployment rates from August of this year against July, August 2021, August 2020 and August 2019. The study also looked at the cities' overall employment rate as well.
Incumbent Yvette Herrell (R), Gabriel Vasquez (D), and write-in Eliseo Luna (D) running for New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District
Incumbent Yvette Herrell (R), Gabriel Vasquez (D), and write-in Eliseo Luna (D) are running in the November 8, 2022, general election for New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District. The Las Cruces Sun News’ Michael McDevitt wrote, “While CD2 has traditionally been a red seat, it’s been marked as a likelier...
Audit finds numerous personnel issues with Louisiana flood protection authority
(The Center Square) — A recent audit of a Louisiana agency that manages flood protection in three parishes found a variety of human resources issues, from alleged discrimination, to civil service rule violations to problems with the agency’s grievance process. Louisiana Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack issued a report...
Missouri News Headlines Thursday, September 29th, 2022
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri House is set to vote today (Thursday) on an amended Senate tax cut package. The legislation would gradually cut the income tax rate from the current five-point-three percent to four-point-eight percent -- if Missouri makes enough money. Democratic House Member Peter Merideth of St. Louis says cutting taxes could put at risk state services to Missouri’s most vulnerable citizens. House Budget Committee Chairman Cody Smith, of Carthage, fired back, saying “we are doing more for low-income people than we ever have in the history of the world. The plan would also get rid of the lowest tax bracket for those who earn less than 14-thousand dollars annually, which means they would not owe income taxes.
A letter to a Nebraska billionaire sparked a West Virginia economic windfall
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Driving back home from a West Virginia University research and technology department session, state Sen. Glenn Jeffries was inspired to write a longshot "come to West Virginia" letter to nine global billionaire investors, including Berkshire Hathaway Chairman Warren Buffett. "It started out with - since pick-axes...
Report says North Carolina law enforcement ignoring protections for syringe services programs
(The Center Square) — A new study shows North Carolina law enforcement agencies are hampering efforts to reduce harms associated with illegal drug use by ignoring laws that protect those in syringe services programs. Legislation enacted in 2016 provides legal protections to people who use syringe services programs, which...
New Jersey awarded $66M in federal funds to fight opioid crisis
(The Center Square) – New Jersey has been given more than $66 million to combat the opioid epidemic. The money comes from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, a release from Democratic U.S. Sens. Bob Menendez and Cory Booker says. A release from HHS says the New Jersey State Department of Human Services in Trenton was awarded $66,756,027 through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, which pushed more than $1.4 billion to 58 states and territories in its State Opioid Response program.
See the former jobs of the governor of Nevada
Stacker investigated the former jobs of the governor in Nevada using information from a variety of news and other sources. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Report: Atlanta unemployment rebounds while other Georgia cities continue to struggle
(The Center Square) — While Atlanta’s unemployment rate has largely bounced back following the COVID-19 pandemic, two other cities in Georgia are more affected by the nation’s ongoing economic woes, a new analysis revealed. WalletHub, a personal finance website, ranked 180 cities nationwide — including the Georgia...
Minneapolis ranked best city nationally for people with disabilities
(The Center Square) – While Minneapolis tops WalletHub’s ranking for best cities for people with disabilities, St. Paul comes in 14th. WalletHub released its “2022’s Best & Worst Cities for People with Disabilities” report on Tuesday. In the report, WalletHub assessed physical and economic challenges of managing a disability by analyzing 34 indicators of disability-friendliness in 182 cities that related to three equally weighted categories: economy, “quality of life” and health care. WalletHub selected the 150 most populated U.S. cities and at least two of the most populated cities in each state.
Georgia No. 1 for business for ninth straight year
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp announced Wednesday that Georgia has been named by Area Development magazine as the No. 1 state for business for the ninth consecutive year. No other state has earned this distinction for so many years. Kemp was joined by executives from Kia Georgia, Bridgestone Golf,...
