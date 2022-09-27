Read full article on original website
2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensCharlotte, NC
Charlotte NC Area 55 Plus or Active Adult Communities Home Prices and HOA FeesLynn Alvarez - Living In Greater CharlotteCharlotte, NC
2 Positives and 1 huge negative from the Panthers' first victoryEugene AdamsCharlotte, NC
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Burgers in all of North CarolinaTravel MavenGastonia, NC
History of Charlotte, NC's Main Airport CLTTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Man accused of killing 4 members of Cypress family in 2014 extradited back to Texas
HOUSTON — A man accused in a 2014 quadruple murder in the Cypress area was brought back to Texas on Wednesday, according to authorities. Feng Lu, 58, was taken into custody earlier this month when he landed in San Francisco on a flight from China, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.
Police arrest man with gun outside Deer Park Elementary School
DEER PARK, Texas — A man with a gun was arrested Tuesday outside Deer Park Elementary school, police confirm. Brendan Ladd, 21, was taken into custody by Deer Park police and charged with possession of a prohibited weapon. An alert employee at the school on Luella Avenue saw a...
Why suspect in North Carolina teen murders has not been identified
“We cannot afford a misstep this close to the goal line," said Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood.
Victim shot 4 times outside Taco Bell restaurant in NW Harris Co.
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A search is underway for a suspect after a person was shot four times outside a Taco Bell restaurant in northwest Harris County. The shooting occurred in the 200 block of West Road, just after 3 p.m. Harris County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Kalfka tells FOX 26,...
News Channel 25
Texas woman sentenced to federal prison for trafficking fentanyl
MARSHALL, Texas — A Texas woman was sentenced to over four years for trafficking fentanyl to federal prison, authorities said. Kerri Marie Thorn of Harleton pleaded guilty earlier this year to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl on Sept. 1, according to a DOJ release. Authorities said the 31-year-old...
Texas Walmart theft ring suspect jailed on dozens of warrants
He's part of what investigators called an Organized Crime group from the Galveston area and is currently jailed on over 24 warrants.
A Search Is Underway for a Texas Teacher Whose Car Was Found Out of State
Michelle Reynolds, 48, a teacher at Fairview Junior High in Alvin, vanished without a trace Thursday Family and police are searching for a Texas sixth grade teacher who disappeared last week. Michelle Reynolds, 48, a teacher at Fairview Junior High in Alvin, vanished without a trace Thursday around noon. Her dark gray Lexus RX 300 was found two days later more than 500 miles away in New Orleans. "Our investigators are following all leads," Brazoria County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Danny Lares tells PEOPLE. "They are trying to verify if she has been in...
DPS: Man drove ‘erratically’ onto Texas State Capitol grounds, caused damage
Daylight on Thursday morning revealed some damage to the Texas State Capitol grounds in downtown Austin.
Dozens of parents show up at Paetow High School after 'unfounded' threats and recent fights caught on video
KATY, Texas — Dozens of parents lined up outside Paetow High School in Katy Wednesday morning to pick up their kids after rumors of threats against the school. In a letter to parents, Katy ISD addressed a text message circulating among students that referred to a "school shooting." "Katy...
Grandmother laments on grandson's shooting death
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County is seeing a large number of homicides this year. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police report there have been 86 homicides so far in 2022. In 2021 there were 98 homicides and in 2020 there were 118. One grandmother who lost her 14-year-old grandson says there needs to...
New DNA testing may ID severed head found at Lake Houston
It's a case that's never been solved. Four years ago, a woman's severed head was found in a trash bag near Lake Houston. Now, new DNA testing may be the key to identifying her - and a new law could lead to even more Texas cold cases being reopened.
Family pleads for help finding Texas teacher after car found in New Orleans
A Texas family is pleading for tips after a Houston-area teacher disappeared, and her Lexus was discovered in New Orleans. “I can’t believe my mom went missing,” Lila Grace posted. “She was gone… when I cam home.”
Truck thefts are on the rise in Texas. Officials say human smuggling is one reason why.
SAN ANTONIO - Vehicle thefts are on the rise nationwide, but experts say trucks stolen in Texas aren't as likely to be recovered. Rick Morin says he's one of the lucky ones. We introduced you to Morin in early September when his prized pickup truck was stolen out of his driveway.
KPRC 2 Investigates: Judge reprimands body shop owner for failing to pay back victims
HOUSTON – When the law finally catches up to criminals, they may be sentenced to jail or probation. Sometimes they’re ordered to pay what’s called restitution to reimburse their victims for money they took from them. KPRC 2 Investigates is asking the former owner of a towing...
Texas Largest Man Hunt Ever : The Santa Claus Robbery
Texas, the states largest ever man hunt that led to the states last mads mob public lynching. Over a bank robbery gone wrong so fast and leaving many dead including police officers. Children taken hostage, multiple shootouts, attempted jail break, thousand plus mob storming a jail. A band of robbers and the mastermind behind it dressing as Santa Clause.
2 years later: 20 of the murder defendants free on multiple bonds now convicted, sentenced
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - 182 Harris County residents have been killed allegedly at the hands of repeat violent offenders free from jail on multiple felony or personal recognizance bonds. 20 of the killers involved in those slayings are now convicted. 24-year-old Vernon Menifee is a six-time convicted felon. In 2019,...
Man arrested on fraud charges after posing as licensed HVAC contractor
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Precinct 3 Constable is asking anyone who might have come into contact with Semper Fi Mechanical Services HVAC to contact deputies as they might be the victims of fraud. The HVAC company was run by Michael Reyes. Both Reyes and the company...
League City family in 'nightmare' situation under Texas abortion law
A pregnant woman shares her story exclusively with ABC13 after learning at 15 weeks that her baby will not survive the pregnancy, but Texas laws will not allow an abortion.
Galveston bartender arrested, accused of overserving alcohol to drunk driver before deadly crash
GALVESTON, Texas – A Galveston bartender was arrested after authorities said he overserved alcohol to a driver involved in a crash that killed four people last month. Gill Garcia, 58, was arrested by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission on Monday in connection with a crash that happened Aug. 6. He’s charged with selling alcohol to an intoxicated person.
Texas EquuSearch assisting in search for missing Alvin ISD teacher last seen Sept. 22
Michelle Reynolds has been missing since Sept. 22. Since then, her vehicle was found in New Orleans, but friends and family have not heard from her.
