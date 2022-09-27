ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Hill, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
County
Harris County, TX
City
Charlotte, TX
Rock Hill, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Rock Hill, SC
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Harris County, TX
Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
News Channel 25

Texas woman sentenced to federal prison for trafficking fentanyl

MARSHALL, Texas — A Texas woman was sentenced to over four years for trafficking fentanyl to federal prison, authorities said. Kerri Marie Thorn of Harleton pleaded guilty earlier this year to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl on Sept. 1, according to a DOJ release. Authorities said the 31-year-old...
HARLETON, TX
People

A Search Is Underway for a Texas Teacher Whose Car Was Found Out of State

Michelle Reynolds, 48, a teacher at Fairview Junior High in Alvin, vanished without a trace Thursday Family and police are searching for a Texas sixth grade teacher who disappeared last week. Michelle Reynolds, 48, a teacher at Fairview Junior High in Alvin, vanished without a trace Thursday around noon. Her dark gray Lexus RX 300 was found two days later more than 500 miles away in New Orleans. "Our investigators are following all leads," Brazoria County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Danny Lares tells PEOPLE. "They are trying to verify if she has been in...
ALVIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Terroristic Threat#Firearms#Smartphone App#Violent Crime#Northwestern High School#Rock Hill Police#Amazon Fire Tv
spectrumlocalnews.com

Grandmother laments on grandson's shooting death

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County is seeing a large number of homicides this year. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police report there have been 86 homicides so far in 2022. In 2021 there were 98 homicides and in 2020 there were 118. One grandmother who lost her 14-year-old grandson says there needs to...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
ROKU
Nick Summers - Explorer

Texas Largest Man Hunt Ever : The Santa Claus Robbery

Texas, the states largest ever man hunt that led to the states last mads mob public lynching. Over a bank robbery gone wrong so fast and leaving many dead including police officers. Children taken hostage, multiple shootouts, attempted jail break, thousand plus mob storming a jail. A band of robbers and the mastermind behind it dressing as Santa Clause.
CISCO, TX
KSAT 12

Man arrested on fraud charges after posing as licensed HVAC contractor

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Precinct 3 Constable is asking anyone who might have come into contact with Semper Fi Mechanical Services HVAC to contact deputies as they might be the victims of fraud. The HVAC company was run by Michael Reyes. Both Reyes and the company...

Comments / 0

Community Policy