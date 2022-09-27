ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Will Browns Myles Garrett play on Sunday against Falcons? Berea Report

BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns are back in Berea preparing to travel to Atlanta to face the Falcons on Sunday. Myles Garrett, however, was not at the team’s facility after a car crash on Monday, suffering a sprained shoulder, strained biceps and cut hand. He is expected to return to the team on Thursday and his status for this week’s game is still up in the air.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Bills snag former All Pro in move Josh Allen will love

With their secondary looking like an infirmary at the moment, the Buffalo Bills have decided to make a move to shore up the group ahead of Week 4’s game on the road against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Bills are in the process of inking three-time All Pro cornerback Xavier Rhodes to a deal.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
State
Georgia State
NBA Analysis Network

Cleveland Cavaliers Acquire Aaron Gordon In Major Trade Scenario

The modern NBA is regularly described as a “positionless” league. To be sure, the way we view positions has radically changed. In the past, positions were rigidly defined. Moreover, they were primarily defined by height. If you were 6’10, you were going to play power forward – even if you played like a point guard. By contrast, today’s league has significantly looser rules.
CLEVELAND, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Jacoby Brissett has strong response to Browns’ conservative gameplan

If Jacoby Brissett is bothered by the Cleveland Browns’ refusal to allow him to let loose in the passing game, he is not showing it. The Cleveland Browns quarterback was asked about the team’s run-heavy gameplans so far in the regular season, and whether he has an issue with the team using him as more of a game manager. Brissett made clear he does not care about the gameplan or the limitations placed on him as long as they work.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Cleveland Browns: 4 bold predictions for Week 4 vs. Falcons

The Cleveland Browns travel to Georgia to face the Atlanta Falcons at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Week 4. Both teams are coming off wins in Week 3 and looking to gain even more momentum. Here are our Cleveland Browns Week 4 predictions as they take on the Falcons. The Browns...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The New York Giants#The Atlanta Falcons#The Indianapolis Colts#The Carolina Panthers#The New York Jets#The Pittsburgh Steelers
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 4: Fly the Jets, steer the Broncos, other best bets

Well, we sure learned a lot about this season last weekend. For starters, the Dolphins are legitimate, while the Raiders are in trouble. Jalen Hurts is proving the haters wrong and showing he can play in this league, and Lamar Jackson has accounted for more touchdowns than any single NFL team.
NFL
The Spun

Kevin Stefanski Reveals When Myles Garrett Will Return To Browns

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is very fortunate to escape Monday's single-car crash mostly unscathed. The All-Pro sack artist avoided any life-threatening injuries in a scary wreck that saw his 2021 Porsche totaled. On Wednesday, head coach Kevin Stefanski revealed when the team's star will return to Cleveland. Telling reporters,...
CLEVELAND, OH
brownsnation.com

Browns Nation News And Notes (9/28/22)

It is Wednesday, September 28, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are preparing for their Week 4 game in Atlanta against the Falcons. Of course, everyone is breathing a collective sigh of relief that Myles Garrett is resting at home and dealing with only minor injuries from his Monday afternoon car accident.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
Yardbarker

The Browns are Going to Roast the Dirty Birds

The Cleveland Browns are headed south to Mercedes-Benz Stadium to take on the Atlanta Falcons! The Browns are coming off a Thursday night prime time victory against their bitter rival The Pittsburgh Steelers. The Browns are 2-1 and leading in the AFC North. Falcons have a 1-2 record, but each game has been down to the wire. Last week they were able to squeak out a win on the road against the Seatle Seahawks 27-23. This matchup will be a ground and pound, gritty game considering both teams have excellent running games. The Browns running backs have an edge over the Falcons defense and the Browns are going to roast the Dirty Birds!
ATLANTA, GA
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 4 of 2022

I don’t want to talk about it. Wait ... what do you mean I have to talk about it? It’s my job? Fine, okay you got me. Week 3 sucked out loud, for pretty much all of us. It’s extremely cowardly to blame anyone else for your mistakes, but I’m going to go ahead and put this one on the entire AFC for the debacle we saw. The Chiefs losing to the Colts? The Chargers getting blown out by the Jaguars? Miami beating the Bills? Sure, maybe you could have seen the Dolphins getting one over on Buffalo — but it was still a shocker.
NFL
FOX Sports

Chubb, Browns face 'heavyweight' run test against Falcons

ATLANTA (AP) — Falcons coach Arthur Smith knows what to expect from a Cleveland Browns offense that revolves around Nick Chubb's powerful runs. “They're coming to mash you,” Smith said. Smith wants Atlanta's rushing attack led by Cordarrelle Patterson to mash back. Chubb, the NFL's leading rusher, and...
CLEVELAND, OH
brownsnation.com

Fans React To Myles Garrett’s Speeding Record

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett’s status for Week 4 is still uncertain following his single-car accident after the team’s practice last Monday. The team released an update, saying that the three-time All-Pro suffered a shoulder sprain, biceps strain, minor lacerations, bumps, and bruises. It’s a bit of...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy