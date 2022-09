The college will be closed Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 28-29, in preparation for Hurricane Ian. In-person and online classes, as well as business operations, will be cancelled at all sites, including the Ocala Campus, Citrus Campus, Levy Campus, Hampton Center, Appleton Museum and Vintage Farm. Scheduled activities have also been cancelled, including the CF District Board of Trustees meeting, which has been postponed until Wednesday, Oct. 5.

OCALA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO