Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) stock rose 3.52% (As on September 28, 11:53:52 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the fourth quarter of FY 22. By segments, Diversified Manufacturing Services (DMS) revenues in fiscal 2022 increased to $16.7 million from $15.4 million in fiscal 2021, while Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) revenues were up to $16.7 million from $13.9 million. In fiscal 2022, Jabil’s operating cash flow was $1,651 million compared with $1,433 million in fiscal 2021. As of Aug 31, 2022, the company had $1,478 million in cash and cash equivalents with $2,575 million of notes payable and long-term debt compared with respective tallies of $1,567 million and $2,878 million a year ago. The company has authorized a new share repurchase program worth $1 billion. In FY ’22, fourth quarter cash flow from operations was $1.65 billion. For the quarter, inventory days came in at 79, down six days sequentially on improved working capital management by the team. Net capital expenditures for the fiscal year were $841 million or 2.5% of net revenue.
Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) stock rose 0.60% (As on September 27, 1:17:56 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company were upgraded to Strong Buy from Market Perform by Raymond James on Monday, with a price target of $70 per share. An analyst explained in a note to clients that the firm’s bullish stance on the shares of Planet Fitness reflects the company’s highly resilient business model and value gym positioning, ample store growth opportunity, and what they believe is an attractive valuation.
Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) stock rose 4.77% (As on September 29, 11:41:52 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the fourth quarter of FY 22. Net income attributable to Vail Resorts, Inc. was $347.9 million for fiscal 2022 compared to net income attributable to Vail Resorts, Inc. of $127.9 million for fiscal 2021. The increase is primarily due to the greater impact of COVID-19 and related limitations and restrictions on results in the prior year. Resort Reported EBITDA was $836.9 million for fiscal 2022, compared to Resort Reported EBITDA of $544.7 million for fiscal 2021.
Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) stock fell 2.58% (As on September 23, 11:36:04 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the fourth quarter of FY 22. Net income for the fourth quarter was $1.868 billion compared to $1.670 billion, last year. Last year’s fourth quarter was negatively impacted by a write-off of information technology assets of $84 million pre-tax. Costco currently operates 838 warehouses, including 578 in the United States and Puerto Rico, 107 in Canada, 40 in Mexico, 31 in Japan, 29 in the United Kingdom, 17 in Korea, 14 in Taiwan, 13 in Australia, four in Spain, two each in France and China, and one in Iceland. Costco also operates e-commerce sites in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Korea, Taiwan, Japan and Australia. On a comparable sales basis from the fourth quarter, U.S. for the 16-week period on a reported basis had comp sales of 15.8%. When you exclude gas inflation and FX, gas inflation, it’d be 9.6%; Canada, 13.4% reported; 13.7% ex gas and FX; Other International, 2.9% reported; and 11.3% ex gas and FX. So all told, total company was reported as 13.7%, and excluding gas and FX, plus 10.4%. Separately, e-commerce, 7.1% reported and again, excluding FX, 8.4%. In terms of the Q4 comp sales metrics, traffic or shopping frequency increased 7.2% worldwide and up 5.2% in the U.S. The average transaction or ticket was up 6.0% worldwide and up 10.0% in the U. S. during the fourth quarter.
Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) stock fell 7.73% (As on September 29, 11:35:17 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the fourth quarter of FY 22. The increase in consolidated net sales was largely impacted by the increase in the average sales price of the units, partially offset by a decrease in units sold. The addition of Airxcel, acquired in September 2021, accounted for $129.6 million of the increase in net sales for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, net of intercompany sales. Consolidated gross profit margin increased 90 basis points to 17.5% for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, from 16.6% in the corresponding period a year ago driven by margin-focused operational improvements and management’s continued discipline to maintain a low discount environment. Net income attributable to THOR Industries for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 were $280.9 million compared to $230.3 million, for the prior-year period.
Harley-Davidson spins off LiveWire in $1.8 billion SPAC merger
Sept 27 (Reuters) - Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG.N) on Tuesday spun off its electric motorcycle division LiveWire in a SPAC deal creating the first publicly traded electric motorcycle company in the United States.
Why Uber And Lyft Shares Are Diving
Uber Technologies Inc UBER and LYFT Inc LYFT shares are trading lower by 7.11% to $26.04 and 9.00% to $13.20, respectively, during Thursday's trading session. Shares of several companies in the broader industrials sector are trading lower as stocks pull back after gaining on Wednesday. Jobless claims for September came in below estimates, adding to concern of further Fed rate hikes which could impact economic activity and consumer spending.
Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) posts weak forecast
Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) stock fell 2.04% (As on September 23, 11:35:27 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company warned this year’s dollar surge would hurt its fiscal 2023 results, even as robust demand for digital offerings helped the IT services major top quarterly earnings estimates. Accenture, which generates more than half of its revenue from outside the United States, expects a 6% hit to results from the dollar in fiscal 2023. Accenture reported new bookings of $18.40 billion for the fourth quarter ended Aug. 31, its second highest on record. Consulting revenues of $8.33 billion increased 14% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reading on a reported basis and 22% in terms of local currency. Outsourcing revenues of $7.09 billion increased 16% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s number on a reported basis and 23% in terms of local currency.
