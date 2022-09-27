Read full article on original website
This Cheap Basic Materials Stock Pays a Monster Dividend
It could be time to be "greedy when others are fearful" when it comes to LyondellBasell.
3 Stocks I'm Buying During the NASDAQ Bear Market
Plenty of excellent companies are on sale; investors just have to know where to look.
Is Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE: GNW) The Best Stock To Invest In?
It may be riskier to trade before market opening and after market closing than during regular market hours. Since issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. Extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular securities due to lower liquidity and higher volatility. Volume reached 53,517 shares, with price reaching a high of $3.51 and a low of $3.51. The stock was recently discussed on Yahoo Finance as it revealed that Genworth Completes Redemption of Outstanding 2024 Senior Notes.
Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) beats analysts’ expectations
Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) stock rose 4.77% (As on September 29, 11:41:52 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the fourth quarter of FY 22. Net income attributable to Vail Resorts, Inc. was $347.9 million for fiscal 2022 compared to net income attributable to Vail Resorts, Inc. of $127.9 million for fiscal 2021. The increase is primarily due to the greater impact of COVID-19 and related limitations and restrictions on results in the prior year. Resort Reported EBITDA was $836.9 million for fiscal 2022, compared to Resort Reported EBITDA of $544.7 million for fiscal 2021.
Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Sales Got Affected
Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) stock fell 7.73% (As on September 29, 11:35:17 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the fourth quarter of FY 22. The increase in consolidated net sales was largely impacted by the increase in the average sales price of the units, partially offset by a decrease in units sold. The addition of Airxcel, acquired in September 2021, accounted for $129.6 million of the increase in net sales for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, net of intercompany sales. Consolidated gross profit margin increased 90 basis points to 17.5% for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, from 16.6% in the corresponding period a year ago driven by margin-focused operational improvements and management’s continued discipline to maintain a low discount environment. Net income attributable to THOR Industries for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 were $280.9 million compared to $230.3 million, for the prior-year period.
2 Top Stocks to Buy In September and Hold Forever
A new line of high-quality products could propel this biotech company to new heights. A new acquisition could pave the way for a brighter future for this growing company. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Tech Stock Correction
These three tech stocks have room to grow and continue to enjoy strong tailwinds.
1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 112% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street
Forward stock splits can be viewed as bullish signals, as they tend to occur after significant share price appreciation. Amazon benefits from a strong market position in three high-growth industries. Amazon stock currently trades at an inexpensive 2.6 times sales. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
1 Popular Nasdaq Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist, and 1 to Avoid
One of these stocks has a durable business and a cheap valuation; the other is trading at a highly expensive earnings multiple.
Bed Bath & Beyond CFO who leapt to his death accused of 'pump and dump' to inflate company's stock value
This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The executive vice president and chief financial officer of Bed Bath & Beyond who plunged to his death from the 18th floor of a New York City skyscraper on Friday was the subject of a class-action lawsuit alleging that he and majority shareholder, GameStop Chairman Ryan Cohen, had artificially inflated the company’s value in a "pump and dump" scheme.
KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) May Be Attracting Institutional Investments
The risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading may be slightly higher than the regular market hours. The reason is that extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular security due to lower liquidity and higher volatility as issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. After-hours trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) shows that investor sentiment remained intact, with the stock’s consolidated last price rising by +$1.07, or +2.44%, to $45. Volume reached 161,398 shares, with price reaching a high of $45.02 and a low of $44.8458. Recently, Yahoo Finance discussed the stock, revealing that KKR’s Henry McVey Says We Have Entered a Pivotal Period for Endowment and Foundation CIOs.
Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Expences Increases 11%
Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) stock fell 3.98% (As on September 29, 11:35:54 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the first quarter of FY 23. Service revenue increased to $1.2 billion in the first quarter, an increase of 11% over the prior year period. Management Solutions revenue was $905.5 million, an increase of 12%, led by the growth in the number of client employees served for HCM and additional worksite employees for HR Solutions; improved revenue per client resulting from price realization and higher product penetration, including strong demand for HR Solutions, retirement, and time and attendance solutions; and expansion of HCM ancillary services. Professional Employer Organization (“PEO”) and Insurance Solutions revenue was $282.8 million, an increase of 8%, primarily due to the growth in the number of average worksite employees; and increase in PEO health insurance revenue. Operating income grew 12% to $495.6 million as compared to the prior year period. Operating margin was of 41% increased compared to the prior year period.
Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) operating cash flow increases
Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) stock rose 3.52% (As on September 28, 11:53:52 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the fourth quarter of FY 22. By segments, Diversified Manufacturing Services (DMS) revenues in fiscal 2022 increased to $16.7 million from $15.4 million in fiscal 2021, while Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) revenues were up to $16.7 million from $13.9 million. In fiscal 2022, Jabil’s operating cash flow was $1,651 million compared with $1,433 million in fiscal 2021. As of Aug 31, 2022, the company had $1,478 million in cash and cash equivalents with $2,575 million of notes payable and long-term debt compared with respective tallies of $1,567 million and $2,878 million a year ago. The company has authorized a new share repurchase program worth $1 billion. In FY ’22, fourth quarter cash flow from operations was $1.65 billion. For the quarter, inventory days came in at 79, down six days sequentially on improved working capital management by the team. Net capital expenditures for the fiscal year were $841 million or 2.5% of net revenue.
Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) revenue doubles
Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) stock rose 1.76% (As on September 28, 11:55:37 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the first quarter of FY 23 driven by record average conventional selling price and record specialty sales volume. The Company reported net income of $125.3 million, compared with a net loss of $18.0 million, in the prior-year period. For the first quarter of fiscal 2023, total dozens sold increased 8.1% to 275.3 million versus 254.6 million in the prior-year quarter, in part driven by strong sales volumes in the specialty eggs category. Conventional egg volumes sold decreased 2.3% compared with first quarter 2022, while specialty egg volumes sold increased by 35.1%. Demand was further positively affected by California’s and Massachusetts’ cage-free mandate going into effect January 1, 2022, as well as more retailers shifting to selling more cage-free products.
Endava PLC – ADR (NYSE:DAVA) issues strong guidance
Endava PLC – ADR (NYSE:DAVA) stock rose 4.28% (As on September 28, 11:54:38 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the fourth quarter of FY 22. By geographic region, 35% of revenue was generated in North America, 22% was generated in Europe, 40% was generated in the United Kingdom and 3% was generated in the rest of the world in Q4 FY2022. This compares to 37% in North America, 21% in Europe, 40% in the United Kingdom and 2% in the rest of the world in the same period in the prior year. By industry vertical, 51% of revenue was generated from Payments and Financial Services, 25% from TMT and 24% from Other in Q4 FY2022. This compares to 51% from Payments and Financial Services, 25% from TMT and 24% from Other in the same period in the prior year. Headcount reached 11,853 at June 30, 2022, with 10,468 average operational employees in Q4 FY2022, compared to a headcount of 8,883 at June 30, 2021 and 7,872 average operational employees in the same quarter of the prior year. Number of clients with over £1 million in revenue on a rolling twelve months basis was 134 at June 30, 2022, compared to 85 at June 30, 2021. Top 10 clients accounted for 32% of revenue in Q4 FY2022, compared to 36% in the same period in the prior year. At June 30, 2022, Endava had cash and cash equivalents of £162.8 million, compared to £69.9 million at June 30, 2021.
An Evaluation Of Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE: CRK) Prospects
After-hours and pre-market trading may carry slightly higher risks than regular market hours. As issuers often announce important financial information outside regular trading hours, extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for a particular security. That is because extended-hours trading may result in lower liquidity and higher volatility. After-hours trades for Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK) shows that investor sentiment remained intact, with the stock’s consolidated last price rising by +$1.41, or +8.90%, to $17.25. Volume reached 48,126 shares, with price reaching a high of $17.29 and a low of $17.12. Earlier, Yahoo Finance discussed this stock as it revealed EnerCom Denver – The Energy Investment Conference August 7-10, 2022 puts Spotlight on Oil and Gas Companies from US, Canada, South America and Africa.
Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) posts weak forecast
Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) stock fell 2.04% (As on September 23, 11:35:27 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company warned this year’s dollar surge would hurt its fiscal 2023 results, even as robust demand for digital offerings helped the IT services major top quarterly earnings estimates. Accenture, which generates more than half of its revenue from outside the United States, expects a 6% hit to results from the dollar in fiscal 2023. Accenture reported new bookings of $18.40 billion for the fourth quarter ended Aug. 31, its second highest on record. Consulting revenues of $8.33 billion increased 14% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reading on a reported basis and 22% in terms of local currency. Outsourcing revenues of $7.09 billion increased 16% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s number on a reported basis and 23% in terms of local currency.
LYFT Inc (NASDAQ;LYFT) downgraded to neutral by UBS
LYFT Inc (NASDAQ;LYFT) stock rose 2.48% (As on September 27, 1:18:42 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) though UBS downgraded the stock to neutral from a buy. UBS analyst Lloyd Walmsley cut his stock price target by 68%, to $16 from $50. The firm said it’s skeptical that Lyft can deliver top-line growth at the industry level. UBS backed away from its bullish call on the ride-hailing company, citing concerns the company won’t be able to match the revenue growth of its competition in an environment of slowing economic growth and a weaker active-rider environment. “We see Lyft benefiting from a continued recovery coming out of COVID in the near term, but we are on the sidelines for the stock as we think the company’s long-term growth is structurally lower in the core ride-sharing business than Street is modeling,” Walmsley wrote in a note to clients. He believes the FactSet consensus for fourth-quarter revenue of $1.17 billion is “too high,” based on UBS’s proprietary survey and app data showing that drivers prefer rival Uber Inc. that Lyft isn’t its drivers’ “main” app and because Uber has more app downloads and usage across drivers and consumers. “Drivers typically multi-app, and Uber not only has a lion’s share of the market, its onboarding process is faster and it offers drivers more earnings opportunities,” Walmsley wrote. Among other concerns, Walmsley believes Lyft’s “U.S.-centric” business exposes the company more than Uber to rising ride-share insurance costs, which could increase as third-party insurance contracts renew Oct. 1. He also sees risk that Lyft will need more reinvestment just to maintain an “attractive” revenue growth rate. “Given the lack of these growth drivers, we think Lyft will under grow the market,” Walmsley wrote. Walmsley currently expects Lyft to record compounded revenue growth of 18% from 2022 to 2024, below Street expectations of 20% growth, and below his estimate for Uber’s revenue growth of 21%.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Posts Mixed Results
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) stock fell 0.52% (As on September 28, 11:57:58 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted mixed results for the fourth quarter of FY 22. Cracker Barrel comparable store restaurant sales increased 6.1%, including total menu pricing of 7.0%. Comparable store retail sales increased 3.0% from the prior year quarter. GAAP net income for the fourth quarter was $33.4 million, or 4.0% of total revenue, including the favorable settlement of a state income tax matter. This represented an 8.2% decrease compared to prior year quarter GAAP net income of $36.4 million, or 4.6% of total revenue. EBITDA was $62.4 million, or 7.5% of total revenue, a 33.2% decrease compared to the prior year quarter EBITDA of $93.5 million, or 11.9% of total revenue. Excluding the approximately $3.2 million in non-cash amortization related to the gains on the previously disclosed sale and leaseback transactions, adjusted operating income for the fourth quarter was $36.2 million, or 4.4% of total revenue which was within the Company’s expectations.
