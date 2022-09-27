CLEVELAND -- Bo Naylor is finally up with the big league club, but he hasn’t been added to the roster just yet. The Guardians’ No. 5 prospect, as ranked by MLB Pipeline, will be seen floating around Progressive Field over the coming days as part of Cleveland’s taxi squad. That means he’ll be able to work out with the team, be in the dugout and catch bullpen sessions during the game, but he can’t get into any games just yet since he hasn’t been added to the active roster.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO