Saint Petersburg, FL

Daily Mail

The $2MILLION ball... Dropped! Unlucky Toronto Blue Jays fan is gutted after letting Aaron Judge's historic 61st home run ball slip through his glove

Aaron Judge hit his 61st home run of the season on Wednesday night - tying a 61-year AL record - and one Toronto fan came agonizingly close to catching the historic ball. Judge hit the two-run home run with the score tied vs. the Blue Jays at the top of the seventh inning, and several fans in left field had their gloves outstretched in the hopes of capturing the piece of memorabilia.
The Spun

Braves Reportedly Denied Schedule Request From Mets

The Atlanta Braves are scheduled to host the New York Mets for a three-game series starting on Friday. The aftereffects of Hurricane Ian are expected to hit Atlanta on Saturday. In order to get all three game of the series in, the Mets suggested the start date move up to Thursday.
Larry Brown Sports

Umpire calls out Bo Bichette on bases for idiotic reason

Bo Bichette played a very forgettable game for the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night, and the umpires did him no favors by making a dumb call. In the top of the fifth inning, Bichette made bad plays in the field two batters apart. His mistakes helped the Yankees score a run to go up 3-1. He tried to redeem himself at the plate in the bottom of the sixth, but that’s when the bad call came.
Yardbarker

Braves Add Ex-Red Sox Hurler To Bolster Pitching Depth For Playoff Run

The Atlanta Braves are turning to a former Boston Red Sox reliever to aid their mission of overthrowing the New York Mets for a National League East division crown. The Braves selected the contract of right-handed reliever Silvino Bracho on Wednesday. The 30-year-old pitched one scoreless frame earlier in the season for Atlanta, but began his season in the Red Sox organization.
MLB

Why talent wasn’t enough for White Sox

CHICAGO -- I was wrong. Those three words are easy for me to write because I rarely, if ever, make a mistake. (Pause for those who know me to stop laughing. Or those who don’t know me. Or those who will know me.) But in my Newsletter from Sept....
MLB

Rays ready to 'turn the page' with WC berth in reach

CLEVELAND -- At some point during the Rays’ game against the Guardians on Thursday night, the visitors’ clubhouse at Progressive Field began preparing for a party worthy of a postseason clinch. The three large black couches were wheeled out, the lockers and floors were covered in protective wrap...
MLB

Blue Jays concede playoff destiny to Orioles

TORONTO -- With a chance to clinch a postseason spot right in front of them, the Blue Jays instead spent another night watching the Yankees celebrate. Wednesday’s loss featured fewer champagne corks popping across the field, but Aaron Judge’s historic 61st home run made all the difference, tying the great Roger Maris for the most home runs in a single season in American League history and handing the Blue Jays an 8-3 loss at Rogers Centre.
MLB
MLB

50 years ago, Clemente notched 3,000th hit in his final at-bat

At the time, there was no way of knowing that Sept. 30, 1972 -- 50 years ago today -- would mark the final time Roberto Clemente stepped to the plate in a regular-season game. Nor was there any way of knowing that Clemente’s fourth-inning double off the Mets’ Jon Matlack would be the last hit he’d collect.
MLB
MLB

Bo Naylor to absorb big league atmosphere on taxi squad

CLEVELAND -- Bo Naylor is finally up with the big league club, but he hasn’t been added to the roster just yet. The Guardians’ No. 5 prospect, as ranked by MLB Pipeline, will be seen floating around Progressive Field over the coming days as part of Cleveland’s taxi squad. That means he’ll be able to work out with the team, be in the dugout and catch bullpen sessions during the game, but he can’t get into any games just yet since he hasn’t been added to the active roster.
MLB

Family watching, 'grateful' O'Hoppe stars in debut

ANAHEIM -- As the Angels explained it before Tuesday’s series opener against the A’s, top catching prospect Logan O'Hoppe was being brought up to get a taste of what it’s like to be in the Majors -- but only as part of the taxi squad. But after...
MLB
MLB

Miggy's homer wins it, moves him past Yaz on RBI list

DETROIT -- Ten years ago this week, Miguel Cabrera made the late charge that won him a Triple Crown and helped the Tigers capture their second straight AL Central title, both finished off in Kansas City. On Wednesday, he helped the Tigers beat the Royals again in what became a bullpen game after starter Matt Manning was scratched.
MLB

Robert knows being shut down was 'best decision'

MINNEAPOLIS -- Luis Robert tried to play through the pain in his left hand/wrist. The White Sox center fielder still would like to be out there with his teammates for these final seven regular-season games, despite the preseason American League Central favorites having lost eight straight following an 8-4 setback to the Twins on Wednesday night at Target Field.
MLB

Brennan swinging for spot on playoff roster

CLEVELAND -- Nine days ago, Will Brennan wasn’t even on the Guardians’ roster. It’s not like the team’s No. 20 prospect, as ranked by MLB Pipeline, hadn’t earned the right to get his shot in the big leagues yet. He’d been raking in the Minors all season long. But the Guardians thought it was best to give Brennan as long of a chance as possible to play on an everyday basis before coming up to the big leagues and getting more sporadic playing time.
MLB

Martínez has 'great experience' facing Trout, Ohtani

ANAHEIM -- As a rookie pitcher learning the ropes, there are lessons to be taken from every start. For A’s right-hander Adrian Martinez, Wednesday night at Angel Stadium was a master class in how elite hitters can adjust to him -- and how he can adjust right back. Facing...
ANAHEIM, CA

