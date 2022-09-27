Read full article on original website
wevv.com
Hopkins County changing criteria for outdoor warning siren activation
Residents in Hopkins County, Kentucky, should be aware of some upcoming changes to the county's outdoor warning siren activation criteria. Officials with the Hopkins County Emergency Management Agency say that starting on Oct. 1, outdoor warning sirens will only be activated for tornado warnings that impact Hopkins County. Since the...
wevv.com
New $35M River View Coal facility bringing 260 new jobs to Henderson County
Officials in Henderson County, Kentucky, made a major economic development announcement on Thursday. On Thursday, it was announced that River View Coal LLC, which operates an underground coal mine in Union County, will expand its footprint in the state with a new facility in Henderson County, creating 260 well-paying jobs with a $35 million investment.
whvoradio.com
Building Damaged In Todd County Fire
A building on West Jefferson Davis Highway in Elkton was damaged in a fire Wednesday morning. Todd County Emergency Manager Daniel Smith says the owner was installing a new garage door and using a blowtorch when the front of the building caught fire. Firefighters from Elkton and Fairview fire departments...
KFVS12
Vehicle collision under investigation in McCracken County
(KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department is currently investigating a vehicle collision on Old Mayfield Road, between Rosewood Dr. and Bogart Schmidt Rd. According to KYTC, KY 994/Old Mayfield Road is now open again. Deputy John Lancaster II says the roadway had to be shut down for an...
whvoradio.com
Cadiz-Trigg Planning Commission Hears Plans For Family Dollar Tree, Wildcat Chevrolet
A pair of considerable developments for US 68/80 came to light during Tuesday’s session of the Cadiz-Trigg County Planning Commission — involving local shopping and the automotive industry. Commissioners first reviewed the plans and progress of a 10,500-square-foot Family Dollar Tree — set to join the Jolly Ranch...
wevv.com
Semi hit by train in Webster County
Officials in Webster County, Kentucky, say they were at the scene of a semi-vs-train crash on Tuesday. The Webster County Sheriff's Office says it was called to the crash on Tuesday around 6 p.m., at the entrance/exit to the Sebree Springs park located off 41 South just south of the city of Sebree.
wevv.com
Free 'Tox Away Day' happening in Owensboro on Saturday
There's a free "Tox Away Day" happening for residents in Daviess County, Kentucky on Saturday. On Saturday, Oct. 1, Daviess County residents are invited to dispose of hazardous household waste at the free drop-off event. Acceptable items include lighter fluid, thinners, turpentine, adhesives, old gasoline, polishes, kerosene, 2 cycle gasoline,...
14news.com
City of Henderson undergoing feasibility study on potential new hotel
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson city leaders are putting up the cash to see whether a new hotel would be a good fit for the city. Henderson City Commissioners are using over $27,000 for a feasibility study to bring a new hotel to the downtown area. The decision comes on the heels of expected riverboat stops in the future.
wnky.com
Apartment fire in Russellville
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. – On Sunday afternoon, a fire sparked in a Russellville family’s residence. No one was harmed, but the family did lose a young puppy and all their possessions. After a response by Russellville’s Fire and Police Departments, it was concluded that electrical wiring started the small...
Former Webster County Judge-Executive Jim Townsend dead at 76
WEBSTER COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – Jim Townsend, the Webster County Judge-Executive from 1992 to 2016, passed away last week at the age of 76. Townsend served in county government for over 32 years, and worked for Kentucky Farm Bureau Federation from 1972 to 1977 and in the private sector until 1985. He is survived by […]
wevv.com
Temperature change to blame for unusual water taste in Madisonville, city says
The City of Madisonville says multiple tests have been conducted after citizen reports of an earthy taste to the drinking water. Temperature change to blame for unusual water taste in Madisonville, city says. The City of Madisonville says multiple tests have been conducted after citizen reports of an earthy taste...
Water with an “earthy taste” causing concerns in Madisonville
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Madisonville city officials say they have received several customer concerns about the drinking water having an earthy taste. Officials say they have conducted multiple tests at various locations verifying that the water is safe to drink, and is not harmful. Madisonville city officials say this condition is due to the rapidly […]
14news.com
Union Co. native now living in Florida is bracing for Hurricane Ian
UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - One Tri-State native who’s now living in Florida has been hunkered down and feeling the wrath of Hurricane Ian. Channa Greenwell moved from Morganfield to Clearwater, Florida just a few months ago. Greenwell says she’s used to preparing for tornadoes and thunderstorms, but never...
14news.com
Police: Man dies taking out trash in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - There’s a death investigation underway in Henderson. Police were called to the area of McKinley and Garfield Thursday after 6:30 a.m. We were originally under the impression that a woman’s body was found inside a dumpster, but police later clarified it was a man.
wevv.com
Henderson authorities say man missing since Monday has been found safe
Update 3:54 p.m.: Henderson Emergency Management says William "Ryan" Stewart has been found safe. Authorities in Henderson, Kentucky, are asking the public to keep an eye out for a man who went missing while on his way to the hospital. Henderson County Emergency Management Agency sent out a missing persons...
WBKO
Russellville Police investigate shooting, 1 injured
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Russellville Police are investigating a shooting that sent one to the hospital. Police responded to Cornelius Street around midnight Thursday where they discovered several rounds had been shot into a home. They said one bullet hit a man living there. Ronald Dilliha was transported to a...
kbsi23.com
Safety hazards close Market Square Art Park in Paducah
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – A small park in Paducah is closed until further notice due to safety hazards. Market Square Art Park is located at 117 ½ South 2nd Street. Due to identified safety hazards, fencing has been placed across the front of the park to prevent the public’s access, according to the City of Paducah.
KFVS12
Stolen vehicle under investigation in Lyon County
EDDYVILLE, Ky. (KFVS) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of two vehicles. According to Lyon County Sheriff Brent White, he interviewed a suspect in connection with the investigation on Tuesday, September 20 after one of the vehicles was recovered last week in Caldwell County. The...
whvoradio.com
Cadiz Woman Charged With Wanton Endangerment
A Cadiz woman was charged after an argument with another woman on Shady Lane in Trigg County Wednesday morning. Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree says 34-year-old Ashley McAdams was in an argument with a woman over children when she accelerated her vehicle and struck a vehicle the woman was next to.
wevv.com
City decides what to do with August storm debris
After weeks of uncertainty, the City of Evansville has decided what to do with the debris from the devastating August storms at the former site of Roberts Stadium on Boeke Road. “First, we had this problem of debris throughout the community, I don't think we've seen high winds like that...
