Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Stock: Buying Opportunity on Attractive Dividend Yield
Altria Group shares present a good buying opportunity based on an attractive dividend yield backed by stable and regular free cashflows. Amid persistent inflation, an uncertain macro backdrop, and volatility in shares, investors have lost confidence in the stock market. What they need now is to safeguard their returns. Hence, dividend stocks that give a regular return on their investments have become popular. Let’s take a closer look at tobacco giant Altria Group (NYSE:MO), which offers a huge dividend yield of 8.64%.
Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) stock fell 7.73% (As on September 29, 11:35:17 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the fourth quarter of FY 22. The increase in consolidated net sales was largely impacted by the increase in the average sales price of the units, partially offset by a decrease in units sold. The addition of Airxcel, acquired in September 2021, accounted for $129.6 million of the increase in net sales for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, net of intercompany sales. Consolidated gross profit margin increased 90 basis points to 17.5% for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, from 16.6% in the corresponding period a year ago driven by margin-focused operational improvements and management’s continued discipline to maintain a low discount environment. Net income attributable to THOR Industries for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 were $280.9 million compared to $230.3 million, for the prior-year period.
Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Expences Increases 11%
Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) stock fell 3.98% (As on September 29, 11:35:54 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the first quarter of FY 23. Service revenue increased to $1.2 billion in the first quarter, an increase of 11% over the prior year period. Management Solutions revenue was $905.5 million, an increase of 12%, led by the growth in the number of client employees served for HCM and additional worksite employees for HR Solutions; improved revenue per client resulting from price realization and higher product penetration, including strong demand for HR Solutions, retirement, and time and attendance solutions; and expansion of HCM ancillary services. Professional Employer Organization (“PEO”) and Insurance Solutions revenue was $282.8 million, an increase of 8%, primarily due to the growth in the number of average worksite employees; and increase in PEO health insurance revenue. Operating income grew 12% to $495.6 million as compared to the prior year period. Operating margin was of 41% increased compared to the prior year period.
TD Synnex Corp (NYSE:SNX) beats topline estimates
TD Synnex Corp (NYSE:SNX) stock rose 0.66% (As on September 28, 11:53:39 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted mixed results for the third quarter of FY 22. Operating income was $242 million, compared to $253 million in the prior quarter and $148 million in the prior fiscal third quarter. Non-GAAP operating income was $398 million in both the current and prior quarter, compared to $168 million in the prior fiscal third quarter. Operating margin was 1.6%, compared to 1.7% in the prior quarter, and 2.9% in the prior fiscal third quarter. Non-GAAP operating margin was 2.6% in both the current and prior quarter, compared to 3.2% in the prior fiscal third quarter. Cash used in operations was approximately $67 million for the quarter primarily due to working capital investments to support growth in the business. The adjusted trailing fiscal four quarters ROIC was 12.0%, compared to 12.8% in the prior quarter and 21.8% in the prior fiscal third quarter.
Stock Market Today: Stocks Close Lower as Bond Yields Surge
Stock indices fell in Monday’s trading session, as investors try to find ground after last week’s panic due to the 0.75% hike in interest rates. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) dipped 1.1%, while the S&P 500 (SPX) lost 1.02%. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) decreased by 0.5%. The real estate sector (XLRE) was the session’s laggard, as it fell by 2.64%. Conversely, the Consumer Staples sector (XLP) was the session’s leader, with a gain of 0.09%.
Endava PLC – ADR (NYSE:DAVA) issues strong guidance
Endava PLC – ADR (NYSE:DAVA) stock rose 4.28% (As on September 28, 11:54:38 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the fourth quarter of FY 22. By geographic region, 35% of revenue was generated in North America, 22% was generated in Europe, 40% was generated in the United Kingdom and 3% was generated in the rest of the world in Q4 FY2022. This compares to 37% in North America, 21% in Europe, 40% in the United Kingdom and 2% in the rest of the world in the same period in the prior year. By industry vertical, 51% of revenue was generated from Payments and Financial Services, 25% from TMT and 24% from Other in Q4 FY2022. This compares to 51% from Payments and Financial Services, 25% from TMT and 24% from Other in the same period in the prior year. Headcount reached 11,853 at June 30, 2022, with 10,468 average operational employees in Q4 FY2022, compared to a headcount of 8,883 at June 30, 2021 and 7,872 average operational employees in the same quarter of the prior year. Number of clients with over £1 million in revenue on a rolling twelve months basis was 134 at June 30, 2022, compared to 85 at June 30, 2021. Top 10 clients accounted for 32% of revenue in Q4 FY2022, compared to 36% in the same period in the prior year. At June 30, 2022, Endava had cash and cash equivalents of £162.8 million, compared to £69.9 million at June 30, 2021.
Ferguson PLC (NYSE:FERG) delivers strong sales
Ferguson PLC (NYSE:FERG) stock rose 2.38% (As on September 28, 11:52:37 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company in the fourth quarter of FY 22 has reported the strong sales growth of 21.4%, with core strengths driving market share gains. Operating profit growth was of 23.1% (21.5% on an adjusted basis) driven by strong sales and operating cost leverage. The company has delivered operating margin of 10.2% (10.7% on an adjusted basis). The company has completed seven acquisitions in the quarter with annualized revenues of approximately $470 million. Share repurchases of $627 million were made during the fourth quarter. The balance sheet remained strong and at the bottom end of the leverage range with 1x net debt to adjusted EBITDA. The over-market organic growth is complemented by a 2-pronged acquisition strategy focused on geographic expansion and new capabilities to further drive over-market organic growth. The investment of $650 million in fiscal year ’22 reflected the addition of approximately $750 million of incremental annualized revenue.
