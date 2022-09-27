Endava PLC – ADR (NYSE:DAVA) stock rose 4.28% (As on September 28, 11:54:38 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the fourth quarter of FY 22. By geographic region, 35% of revenue was generated in North America, 22% was generated in Europe, 40% was generated in the United Kingdom and 3% was generated in the rest of the world in Q4 FY2022. This compares to 37% in North America, 21% in Europe, 40% in the United Kingdom and 2% in the rest of the world in the same period in the prior year. By industry vertical, 51% of revenue was generated from Payments and Financial Services, 25% from TMT and 24% from Other in Q4 FY2022. This compares to 51% from Payments and Financial Services, 25% from TMT and 24% from Other in the same period in the prior year. Headcount reached 11,853 at June 30, 2022, with 10,468 average operational employees in Q4 FY2022, compared to a headcount of 8,883 at June 30, 2021 and 7,872 average operational employees in the same quarter of the prior year. Number of clients with over £1 million in revenue on a rolling twelve months basis was 134 at June 30, 2022, compared to 85 at June 30, 2021. Top 10 clients accounted for 32% of revenue in Q4 FY2022, compared to 36% in the same period in the prior year. At June 30, 2022, Endava had cash and cash equivalents of £162.8 million, compared to £69.9 million at June 30, 2021.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO