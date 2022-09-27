Read full article on original website
Which telecom stocks can you look at amid the cost-of-living crisis?
Britain households face an acute crisis of paying their bills for communication services due to soaring inflation. One in seven is cutting down on food and clothing to pay the telecom bills. The cost-of-living crisis has been piling pressure on UK households, forcing them to cut back on their spending....
Kalkine: Which ASX penny stocks have gained about 900% in 1Y?
In today's show, we cover: Lindian Resources (ASX:LIN), Hawsons (ASX:HIO) and Tyranna (ASX:TYX). The Australian market today traded on a negative note. The benchmark ASX 200 index fell 0.71 per cent in the afternoon trading session. The S&P/ASX 300 index that covers the large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap components of the S&P/ASX Index Series is also trading negatively, losing 0.79 per cent. Conversely, the S&P/ASX 200 Materials index is up by 1.10 per cent. Sectors are mixed. 9 of 11 sectors are lower today, along with the ASX200 Index. Materials is the best performing sector, gaining +1.30% but is little changed for the last five days.
Wall Street extends losses on hovering economic tensions; CCL, NKE decline
US stocks closed the session lower on Friday, September 30, while S&P 500 index marked its sharpest September fall since the global financial crisis. The investors are treading cautiously amid the recent volatile trading in the market. The S&P 500 fell 1.51 per cent to 3,585.62. The Dow Jones was...
Kalkine : Which ASX-listed penny stocks hit a 52-week high today?
In today's show we cover: Nagambie Resources (ASX:NAG), Cronos Australia (ASX:CAU), Xtek (ASX: XTE) and Atlantic Lithium (ASX:A11). The #Australian #market traded on a positive note today. The #benchmark #ASX 200 #index gained 1.61 per cent in the afternoon trading session. The S&P/ASX 300 index that covers the large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap components of the S&P/ASX Index Series also #traded positively, gaining 1.56 per cent. The S&P/ASX 200 Materials index was also up by 2.51 per cent. All 11 sectors were higher today, along with the S&P/ASX 200 Index. The #energy was the best performing sector, gaining 3.61 per cent and rebounding from its recent decline.
FTSE 100 trades higher as GDP grows by 0.2%
UK Market: The UK market was trading in the green on Friday as the Office of National Statistics (ONS) reported that the UK's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 0.2% in the quarter to June. The number surpassed the previous forecasts of a 0.1% decline. The pound sterling improved a little against the US dollar early on Friday but later reversed the gains following a meeting of the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) with prime minister Liz Truss and Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng.
Kalkine : ASX 200 to dip; global markets fall on recession fears
The Australian share market is poised to shed some gains on the final day of the month. The latest SPI Futures indicate that the benchmark ASX 200 would start Friday 24 points or 0.4% lower. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones fell 1.55%, the S&P 500 dipped 2.1%, and the NASDAQ ended 2.85% lower watch this video to find out more.
US indices close lower on growth worries; KMX, BBBY decline
Benchmark US indices ended the session lower on Thursday, September 29, as the concerns over economic growth seem to have affected the investors' confidence. On the other hand, the reversing course of the treasury yields had also weighed on the market sentiment. The S&P 500 fell 2.11 per cent to...
Why is Arrival (ARVL) stock gaining traction today?
The ARVL stock soared over 19 per cent in the pre-market hours on Friday. The company had reached a milestone with its first production verification vehicle. The share volume of the ARVL stock was over 2.90 million on Friday during pre-market hours. The shares of the British electric vehicle (EV)...
Kalkine : How is ASX dealing with the possibility of recession
The global risk of recession has had a negative impact on the Australian market. In a recent turn of events, ASX touched its three-month low. The market has already lost 12.7 per cent since the beginning of the year. The Australian dollar, too, has been grappling with the wrath of the possibility of a recession. How immensely has recession impacted ASX? In this segment we discern the same.
Which energy stocks can you look at in October?
A new survey has revealed that several parents have reduced the consumption and quality of food due to high energy prices. Energy bills are set to increase from October when the new energy price cap comes into effect. Electricity bills are soaring and are set to rise again when the...
Why is Motus GI Holdings (MOTS) stock gaining traction today?
The MOTS stock jumped over 78 per cent on September 29. Its trading volume was nearly 7.8 million during writing. The company's net loss widened in the latest quarter. The stock of the healthcare technology company Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOTS) gained traction due to the market participants in the morning session on Thursday, September 29, as witnessed by the significant jump in its price.
Metal & Mining Stocks
St Barbara informed that a Red 5 presentation related to its capital raise plans also stated that both companies have begun discussions.
Home buyers with mortgages to lose buying power next year
Home buyers with mortgages in the UK are set to experience a 28% hit to their buying power next year. As per Zoopla, the most crucial element for the housing market this autumn is the latest hike in mortgage rates faced by new borrowers. New figures have revealed that home...
ASX 200 closes up, energy & materials lead gains
The ASX 200 benchmark index closed up today, gaining 93.00 points or 1.44% to end at 6,555.00 points. Over the last five days, the index has lost 2.17% and 8.92% over the last 52 weeks. Energy was the biggest gainer, advancing 3.24%. The ASX 200 benchmark index closed up today,...
How did Rio (ASX:RIO) shares perform in September?
Rio Tinto shares were spotted trading 915% higher at 11:30 AM AEST on ASX, backed by a strong sectoral performance. The S&P/ASX 200 Materials sector, around the same time, was quoted 0.981% higher. Iron ore mining giant Rio Tinto Limited (ASX:RIO) began Friday's trading session on a positive note on...
ASX 200 closes in red; industrials, consumer discretionary lead losses
The ASX 200 benchmark index closed 1.23% lower to end at 6,474.20 points. Over the last five days, the index has lost 1.53% and has shed 11.70% over the last 52 weeks. Industrials, incurring the most losses, closed 3.04% lower while consumer discretionary closed 2.72% down. Materials sector managed to...
Why is Fortescue’s (ASX:FMG) green leg in news these days?
Fortescue Future Industries to form a partnership with National Renewable Energy Laboratory. The partnership is expected to create over 350 direct jobs in America. The initial term of the collaboration is three years and can be extended further. The Green leg of Fortescue Metals Group Ltd (ASX:FMG), Fortescue Future Industries...
Battery metals player Aeramentum Resources eyes the EU market, IPO round the corner
Aeramentum Resources (AEN) is raising AU$4.5 to AU$6 million via an IPO at an issue price of AU$0.20 per share. The company is a Cyprus-based copper and battery metal explorer. Key factors that make Aeramentum stand apart. Battery metals have been drumming up a lot of interest these days. The...
What might become of Bitcoin by year 2030?
Bitcoin is the king of the cryptocurrency world as it has the largest share in the total market cap of the sector. Many countries are contemplating new and clearly defined regulations for Bitcoin and altcoins, which might add at least some stability to the sector. It is also possible that...
Is Bitcoin a currency or commodity?
Bitcoin is used as the legal currency in a handful of nations, but the results have not been promising. In Australia and most other countries, Bitcoin and other blockchain-powered virtual currencies are considered commodities/assets. Bitcoin was considered by many to be a revolutionary product that could change the financial world,...
