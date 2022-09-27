Read full article on original website
Eagles' Jalen Hurts named NFC Offensive Player of the Month
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was named NFC Offensive Player of the Month for September on Thursday. Through three weeks of the season, Hurts' work in the offseason has been on full display as the Eagles are 3-0 and in first place of the NFC East. Hurts ranks third in the league with 916 passing yards, fifth in passer rating at 106.5 and is tied for fifth in the league with seven total touchdowns. He's thrown four touchdown passes and recorded three scores on the ground. Hurts also has 167 rushing yards and averages 4.5 yards per carry. Hurts' play has made him one of the early MVP favorites in the NFL. Hurts will try to continue that success in Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars as the Eagles welcome former Super Bowl winning head coach Doug Pederson back to Lincoln Financial Field.
Carson Wentz talks how he can slow down the pressure he's received
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz was sacked nine times and hit 17 times in Sunday’s 24-8 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Through three games, no NFL quarterback has been sacked more than Wentz. Some would blame the offensive line, but it’s more complex than that. Every play is different;...
Eagles DE Brandon Graham named NFC Defensive Player of the Week
The Eagles will have the NFC’s Defensive Player of the Week for the second straight time, as Brandon Graham was honored for his performance against Washington. Graham logged 2.5 sacks, and five quarterback hits in Sunday’s win over the Commanders. The Eagles have had a Player of the...
Wentz Reunion Game Stymied by Eagles Pass Rush
Sunday afternoon Carson Wentz and the Washington Commanders hosted their first division rivalry game against the Philadelphia Eagles. As always in division games there was high intensity coming into the game for both teams. However, there was an added incentive for this game. Being that it was Carson Wentz’ first game facing his former team; since being traded in 2020. However, things wouldn’t go as planned for Wentz and Washington. As it was tough sledding the entire game for the Commanders’ offense.
Pederson hopeful of happy homecoming in Philadelphia return
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Years passed in Philadelphia with sports fans around the globe howling, how could the city erect a statue of Rocky Balboa but not one for real boxing Hall of Famer and famous resident Joe Frazier? The answer: The statue was nothing more than a movie prop left behind once “Rocky III” filming was finished so it could stand as a tourist attraction. No offense, Smokin’ Joe. A similar question arose this week, with former Eagles coach Doug Pederson bringing his Jacksonville Jaguars to Philly. Why is a statue of Pederson and QB Nick Foles commemorating the most famous play in team history — and on the short list of great ones in Super Bowl lore — wedged in between gates in a hard-to-find spot across the street from Lincoln Financial Field? Because again, the 9-foot tall bronze statue that honored the trick play that won the Eagles their only Super Bowl was donated by a beer company and not bestowed from the franchise.
Eagles Sack City Takeover dominates Carson Wentz
The Eagles improve to 3-0 after back to back defensive shut downs against opponents. Last weekend against the Vikings they had three interceptions (Darius Slay with two) and two sacks winning that game 24-7 at the end of the first half, since neither team scored in the second half. This week against the Commanders they didn’t have an interception, but the team combined for nine total sacks! The pressure was too much for the Commanders offense hitting Wentz seventeen times and forcing two fumbles one of which was recovered by the Eagles.
