PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Years passed in Philadelphia with sports fans around the globe howling, how could the city erect a statue of Rocky Balboa but not one for real boxing Hall of Famer and famous resident Joe Frazier? The answer: The statue was nothing more than a movie prop left behind once “Rocky III” filming was finished so it could stand as a tourist attraction. No offense, Smokin’ Joe. A similar question arose this week, with former Eagles coach Doug Pederson bringing his Jacksonville Jaguars to Philly. Why is a statue of Pederson and QB Nick Foles commemorating the most famous play in team history — and on the short list of great ones in Super Bowl lore — wedged in between gates in a hard-to-find spot across the street from Lincoln Financial Field? Because again, the 9-foot tall bronze statue that honored the trick play that won the Eagles their only Super Bowl was donated by a beer company and not bestowed from the franchise.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 HOURS AGO