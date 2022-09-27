Ian: Georgia in state of emergency, Kemp calls up 500 National Guard troops

Related
Coastal Georgia businesses exhale as Hurricane Ian skirts by
Coastal businesses in Georgia escaped most of the impact of Hurricane Ian.
Hurricane Ian: How to help storm victims in Florida and Georgia
Hurricane Ian cut a devastating swath through Florida on its way to Georgia and South Carolina, leaving 2.5 million with...
Gov. Kemp says Ian ‘is coming our way’ and warns Georgians to take precautions now
ATLANTA — After battering Florida, Hurricane Ian, now a tropical storm, could impact the Georgia coast. Ian’s winds weakened to 65 mph on Thursday morning. When the storm made landfall Wednesday afternoon along the Gulf Coast in Florida, it was a powerful Category 4 hurricane with winds of about 150 mph.
WEATHER ALERT: Hurricane Ian makes landfall in South Carolina
Georgia will not take a direct hit from Hurricane Ian as the Category 1 storm moves toward a second U.S. landfall near Charleston later Friday. On its current track, Ian will have “very limited impacts” for metro Atlanta.
Ian makes landfall again, this time in South Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Hurricane Ian made another landfall Friday, this time in South Carolina, after carving a swath of destruction across Florida earlier this week. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Ian’s center came ashore Friday afternoon near Georgetown with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph (140 kph).
cobbcountycourier.com
Main impacts of tropical storm Ian shift eastward, away from north Georgia
The path of now-tropical storm Ian has shifted eastward, although all 159 counties in Georgia are still under State of Emergency, with strong winds possible even in parts of Georgia not directly in the path of the storm. Flooding is possible in the coastal counties of Georgia, and northward into...
southgatv.com
Kemp updates Georgians on Ian
SAVANNAH, GA- Governor Brian P. Kemp today joined state and local emergency management officials, local leaders, and others in Savannah to provide an update on Tropical Storm Ian preparations and the state’s planned response. The State of Emergency issued by Governor Kemp on Tuesday went into effect this morning...
LIVE UPDATES: Ian restrengthens to Hurricane status as it bears down on Georgia
ATLANTA — Hurricane Ian strengthened back into a Category I storm Thursday afternoon as it moved over the Atlanta Ocean. The storm that brought widespread destruction to Florida and killed at least 9 people is now taking aim for the Georgia/South Carolina coast. Ian slammed Florida’s west coast as...
wgac.com
Governor Kemp Declares State Of Emergency In Georgia
Governor Kemp declared a state of emergency for all counties in Georgia on Tuesday. Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in Florida on Thursday and will likely impact the state with heavy rain and flooding in some areas. The state of emergency will go into effect at 7 a.m....
The latest on Tropical Storm Ian and its impact on Georgia
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and state emergency officials have provided another update on Tropical Storm Ian. The update comes as the storm was downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm overnight. Ian weakened overnight and is now a tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph. It is...
Georgia military bases prepping to provide aid as Ian approaches
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Military members around the country are on high alert in the wake of Ian approaching its second landfall. The 165th Airlift Wing in Savannah officially closed on Thursday while Dobbins Air Force Base in metro Atlanta remains open. “Fingers crossed we are just going to...
altoday.com
wrbl.com
fox5atlanta.com
Tracking Ian: Georgia ramps up operations as hurricane makes landfall in Florida
ATLANTA - Georgia's Emergency Management and Homeland Security Office is moving to a 24-hour hurricane watch as Hurricane Ian made landfall on Wednesday afternoon in southwest Florida. Category 4 Hurricane Ian nearly become an extremely dangerous Category 5 storm with winds going from of 120 mph to 155 mph after...
WXIA 11 Alive
Gov. Kemp tours GEMA to prepare Georgia for Hurricane Ian
Gov. Brian Kemp is touring GEMA headquarters. He said teams are deploying across the state and have the assistance of the Georgia National Guard.
Ian restrengthens into a hurricane before hitting GA/SC coast
ATLANTA — State officials said there are no planned evacuations along Georgia’s coast as forecasters believe Ian restrengthen into a hurricane, but they are also warning residents who don’t leave that they will be on their own for a while as the storm passes by. Gov. Brian...
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: State of emergency issued in Georgia ahead of Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian continues to grow in strength as the southeastern United States braces for its impact. Early Tuesday, the storm touched down in Cuba as a category three hurricane with sustained winds of 125 mph. It is expected to grow even stronger as it travels over the Gulf of Mexico, and is expected to hit category four status before making landfall Wednesday on the west coast of Florida.
Tornado victims along coastal Georgia are reliving a nightmare thanks to Ian
ATLANTA — Victims of an April tornado feel like they’re reliving a nightmare as Tropical Storm Ian threatens to bring damaging wind and rain to coastal Georgia. Bryan County near Savannah is among the areas of Georgia that are under a Tropical Storm Watch. Towns like Ellabell and Pembroke are still recovering from the April 5 tornado that devastated numerous homes and took one life.
thegeorgeanne.com
Georgia has Declared a State of Emergency What’s Next?
Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency that will go into effect on Thursday at 7 a.m and will expire at midnight on October 28. This decision comes as Hurricane Ian continues to gain potency and momentum while looking to make an impact on the Florida coast. Georgia...
