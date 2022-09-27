Read full article on original website
William G. Emerson
William G. Emerson, 88, of Byron passed away on September 27, 2022 at Crossroads House in Batavia. He was born on December 31, 1933 in Nanty-Glo, Pennsylvania to the late Thomas and Goldie Mae Bracken. William is predeceased by his wife; Barbara (Foreman) Emerson; daughter Linda Grimes; son William “Billy” Emerson; his aunt Jean Connah, who raised him; brothers Steve, Jack, Tom and David Emerson.
Amy Rebecca Sellhorst
LeRoy ~ Amy Rebecca Sellhorst, age 37, passed away Wednesday morning (Sept. 28, 2022) at Strong Memorial Hospital in the loving presence of her family. She was born September 13, 1985 in Batavia, a daughter of Allen Sellhorst and Sandra Makosy Sellhorst. Amy will be remembered as a loving mother,...
Gary F. Capuano
Gary F. Capuano, 64, of Batavia, passed away on September 25, 2022. Gary was born August 18, 1958 in Batavia, a son of Louise (Grasso) Capuano of Batavia and the late Larry Capuano. Gary enjoyed spending time with his family, cooking and taking trips. He was the maintenance manager for...
Tres Chic Bluechip grinds out Open win at Batavia
It’s not too often a 3-year-old pacing filly can knock off a field of top-class older mares, but it happened on Wednesday night (Sept. 28) at Batavia Downs when Tres Chic Bluechip carried the mail all the way to the wire in the $15,000 Open I Handicap Distaff pacing feature.
Elba hires school resource officer as part of overall safety process
Elba Central School may be the last district in Genesee County to bring a school resource officer on board, but it has been part of a post-pandemic plan for the district, Superintendent Gretchen Rosales says.
Fire reported on Platt Street, Le Roy
A fire is reported at 3 Platt St., Le Roy. All occupants are being shown out of the structure. Le Roy Fire and Le Roy Ambulance dispatched. UPDATE 11:44 p.m.: It's a stove fire. UPDATE 11:49 p.m.: City Fire requested mutual aid. UPDATE 11:53 p.m.: Le Roy Fire on scene....
Sentencing of Devon Wright delayed so new attorney can become familiar with the case
Devon Wright A Batavia man who disappeared for seven months after being released from custody following a weapons conviction had his scheduled sentencing delayed for three weeks today so his new attorney can get up to speed on his case.
Busy day at fairgrounds full of hands-on learning for future careers
As promised, Genesee County Fairgrounds was overrun with kids — more than 1,000 of them — for most of Tuesday.
County legislature votes yes to say no to Concealed Carry act
There’s only one problem with creating a law to restrict weapons from would-be criminals, Gary Maha says. Law-abiding citizens will be the only ones to follow it.
City Council agrees to pursue $2 million grant for Carr's building downtown
The Carr’s Reborn project for the former C.L. Carr Department Store on Main Street has met another goal to get the project moving. Approved by the Downtown Revitalization Initiative Committee earlier this month, the project received City Council’s blessing Monday to be part of a Restore NY grant application for $2 million.
October is a good reminder to be aware of cyber crimes
Getting a jump start on October, Genesee County legislators presented a proclamation Wednesday to Michael Burns in honor of Cybersecurity Awareness Month, which begins on Saturday. The Information Technology director, who was hired in May 2021, was grateful for the acknowledgment but advised folks not to be lulled into complacency the other 11 months of the year.
Health department reports rise in new COVID cases over past two weeks
For the first time since late spring, there have been more than 100 new COVID-19 cases reported in Genesee County in back-to-back weeks. For the week of Sept. 14, there were 123 new positive tests reported to the Genesee County Health Department. For the week of Sept. 21, there were 115. New case reports were well below 100 most weeks throughout the summer.
