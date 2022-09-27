For the first time since late spring, there have been more than 100 new COVID-19 cases reported in Genesee County in back-to-back weeks. For the week of Sept. 14, there were 123 new positive tests reported to the Genesee County Health Department. For the week of Sept. 21, there were 115. New case reports were well below 100 most weeks throughout the summer.

GENESEE COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO