Batavia, NY

William G. Emerson

William G. Emerson, 88, of Byron passed away on September 27, 2022 at Crossroads House in Batavia. He was born on December 31, 1933 in Nanty-Glo, Pennsylvania to the late Thomas and Goldie Mae Bracken. William is predeceased by his wife; Barbara (Foreman) Emerson; daughter Linda Grimes; son William “Billy” Emerson; his aunt Jean Connah, who raised him; brothers Steve, Jack, Tom and David Emerson.
Amy Rebecca Sellhorst

LeRoy ~ Amy Rebecca Sellhorst, age 37, passed away Wednesday morning (Sept. 28, 2022) at Strong Memorial Hospital in the loving presence of her family. She was born September 13, 1985 in Batavia, a daughter of Allen Sellhorst and Sandra Makosy Sellhorst. Amy will be remembered as a loving mother,...
Gary F. Capuano

Gary F. Capuano, 64, of Batavia, passed away on September 25, 2022. Gary was born August 18, 1958 in Batavia, a son of Louise (Grasso) Capuano of Batavia and the late Larry Capuano. Gary enjoyed spending time with his family, cooking and taking trips. He was the maintenance manager for...
Tres Chic Bluechip grinds out Open win at Batavia

It’s not too often a 3-year-old pacing filly can knock off a field of top-class older mares, but it happened on Wednesday night (Sept. 28) at Batavia Downs when Tres Chic Bluechip carried the mail all the way to the wire in the $15,000 Open I Handicap Distaff pacing feature.
Fire reported on Platt Street, Le Roy

A fire is reported at 3 Platt St., Le Roy. All occupants are being shown out of the structure. Le Roy Fire and Le Roy Ambulance dispatched. UPDATE 11:44 p.m.: It's a stove fire. UPDATE 11:49 p.m.: City Fire requested mutual aid. UPDATE 11:53 p.m.: Le Roy Fire on scene....
October is a good reminder to be aware of cyber crimes

Getting a jump start on October, Genesee County legislators presented a proclamation Wednesday to Michael Burns in honor of Cybersecurity Awareness Month, which begins on Saturday. The Information Technology director, who was hired in May 2021, was grateful for the acknowledgment but advised folks not to be lulled into complacency the other 11 months of the year.
