CNBC
Why Toyota – the world's largest automaker – isn't all-in on electric vehicles
Toyota, the king of hybrid vehicles, has come under scrutiny by some environmentalist groups for its cautiousness on investing in fully electric vehicles. The company doesn't believe battery-electric vehicles are the only solution to producing more sustainable vehicles and achieving carbon neutrality. Toyota has a goal to produce 3.5 million...
electrek.co
‘The time for hybrids, has finished’ – will Toyota, Honda, and Nissan wake up?
Japanese automakers Toyota, Honda, and Nissan, are being called out again for their lack of progress with battery electric vehicles and decarbonization efforts. Greenpeace, a nonprofit organization promoting a sustainable future, released a new study finding that Japanese automakers lag behind their peers. Japanese automakers have been notoriously slow in...
electrek.co
Ford sets new requirements for dealers to sell EVs, including mandatory fast chargers and non-negotiable pricing
Ford Motor Company has unveiled a new companywide strategy to its dealership network of nearly 3,000 locations. Ford dealers have been alerted that they have until October 31 to decide whether they will invest their own money into one of two “certified” EV tiers to partake in Ford’s Model e business. Only those dealers who buy in will be authorized to sell EVs from January 1, 2024, onward. There’s a lot to unfold here, so let’s get right to it.
insideevs.com
Ford Gives Dealers Six Weeks To Decide If They Want To Continue Selling EVs
In what will certainly send shock waves across the industry, Ford dropped a bomb at its annual dealership meetings in Las Vegas this week. InsideEVs was one of only a handful of news outlets invited to get an early look at the new Model E dealership rules, which included a presentation from Ford CEO Jim Farley.
fordauthority.com
Ford CEO Jim Farley Thinks Tesla Will Build More Stores In U.S.
As it invests heavily in expanding its electric vehicle and battery production capacity and lineup, Ford has also kept a close eye on what its biggest competitor in that space – Tesla – is doing. Ford CEO Jim Farley previously called one of the world’s largest sellers of EVs a “major threat,” to its business and in the months since, has revealed a complete revamp for both they company and its dealers, which includes splitting itself into two entities – Ford Model e for EVs and Ford Blue for ICE vehicles – with dealers expected to specialize in one or the other. At the same time, Jim Farley also thinks that Tesla will continue to expand its physical storefronts in the U.S., even though it only sells vehicles online, according to the Detroit Free Press.
I drove a Tesla for the first time after testing 14 other electric cars. Now I get why people are so obsessed with Elon Musk's vehicles.
The Tesla Model Y is quick, packed with fun tech, and simple to charge. But not everyone will love its big touchscreen and lack of regular buttons.
California's ban on gas-powered vehicles: Huge victory in the 50-year war for the electric car
The California Air Resources Board's recent decision to phase out all sales of gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035 marked the culmination of a 50-year struggle by CARB to clean up California's vehicular pollution, which has long been the largest source of the state's infamous and sometimes horrendous smog syndrome, and is now its biggest contribution to the climate crisis.
Volkswagen's Chinese EV Battery Maker Plans $3.6B Michigan Plant That Could Create Up To 2,000 Jobs: Report
Chinese battery maker Guoxuan High Tech Co is planning to set up a Michigan that is expected to create 2,000 new jobs, the Detroit News reported on Tuesday, citing sources. What Happened: Gotion Inc, the U.S. subsidiary of the battery maker, would produce battery components at the facility that could draw up to $3.6 billion in investment.
Ford Takes Big Step To Challenge Tesla's EV Dominance
In light of the Inflation Reduction Act, we're seeing weekly announcements of new EV manufacturing facilities in the US from carmaker trying to regain access to federal tax credits. This is bound to continue for a while as automakers weigh up the benefits of local plants for EVs or try and convince the government to open a few loopholes - as South Korea is trying to do on behalf of Hyundai and Kia.
insideevs.com
Hertz Seeing "Very, Very Solid" Demand For Tesla EVs, CEO Reveals
Hertz has placed some massive electric vehicle orders over the past year. The rental car company has ordered 100,000 EVs from Tesla, 65,000 from Polestar and, more recently, 175,000 from General Motors. The company already has Tesla Model 3, Tesla Model Y, and Polestar 2 electric vehicles in its fleet,...
Nio Eyes Eating BMW, Mercedes' Lunch In Europe With Same Strategy It Uses To One-Up EV Rivals In China
Tesla Inc TSLA rival Nio Inc NIO is eyeing a share of Europe's electric vehicle market by introducing battery leasing and swapping networks to cut costs for its customers. What Happened: The Chinese electric vehicle maker is planning to build 1,000 battery swapping stations outside the country by 2025, most of them in Europe, the company's president told Reuters. Nio aims to take on the likes of BMW BMWYY, Mercedes MBGAF and Volkswagen VWAGY.
fordauthority.com
Ford Patent Filed For Sun Tracking And Protection System
Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for a sun tracking and protection system, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on September 30th, 2019, published on September 27th, 2022, and assigned serial number 11453274. The Ford Authority Take. In recent months, Ford has filed a number of patents...
CNBC
Ford unveils new F-Series Super Duty trucks designed to boost its commercial, software services businesses
DETROIT – Ford Motor is redesigning a pivotal product lineup, leaning on new software and connected data metrics, to boost profits in its commercial vehicle business. The Detroit automaker on Tuesday revealed its 2023 F-Series Super Duty trucks, a lineup of vehicles ranging from large pickups to commercial trucks and chassis cabs that are used for emergency response, towing and plowing, and construction or utility work.
Porsche’s Stock Market Debut Is One of the Largest in European History
In its initial public offering on Thursday, Porsche really revved its engines: Shares in the German automaker rose 2 percent to 84 euros apiece, valuing the company at 77 billion euros ($75 billion), The New York Times reported. That’s in line with expectations for the marque that earlier this month suggested that Porsche could be worth up to $78 billion. The debut marks one of the biggest IPOs ever in Europe, placing it third in the rankings of the continent’s initial public offerings, according to data cited in the Times. That makes the Porsche IPO a particularly bright spot at a...
fordauthority.com
New York Follows California With 2035 Zero-Emissions Mandate
Last month, the California Air Resources Board (CARB) passed somewhat of an ICE sales ban, which is set to take effect in 2035 in a move that Ford has publicly endorsed. However, this rule is really just a partial zero emissions vehicle (PZEV) mandate, technically – not a total ICE vehicle ban. Officially known as the Advanced Clean Cars II rule, this new ruling aims to achieve 100 percent zero emission vehicle (ZEV) sales by 2035, but still allows for plug-in hybrids to still be sold, regardless. New York passed similar legislature over a year ago, and now, Governor Kathy Hochul has directed the State Department of Environmental Conservation to take regulatory action that will require all new passenger cars, pickup trucks, and SUVs sold in the state to be zero emissions by 2035.
fordauthority.com
Ford EV Partner SK On Signs MOU With Global Lithium Resources
SK Innovation and Ford finalized a joint venture dubbed BlueOvalSK earlier this year, which paves the way for a rather substantial partnership that will lead to the construction of BlueOvalSK Battery Park and the production of batteries for all-electric vehicles. SK has since spun off its own battery division into SK On and continues to invest heavily in that area, including a whopping $22 billion for the U.S. alone and various additional investments into other endeavors both domestic and in other parts of the world. Now, that trend continues, as SK On just announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Australia’s Global Lithium Resources.
fordauthority.com
Ford Kentucky Truck Plant Gets $700 Million Investment
Back in 2017, The Blue Oval invested $900 million in the Ford Kentucky Truck plant to prepare it for the production of the previous-gen Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator. Now, as the all-new 2023 Ford Super Duty prepares to enter production at that same plant following its official debut tonight, another large investment is in order, and that’s precisely what the automaker has just committed to – to the tune of $700 million this time around.
Porsche celebrates Europe’s largest IPO in over a decade as Volkswagen prepares to use funds for charge at Tesla
Porsche CEO Oliver Blume and finance chief Lutz Meschke celebrate Europe's largest single IPO issue since 2011. The maker of the 911 sports car is valued at over €75 billion. Europe celebrated its largest initial public offering in over a decade after shares in luxury sports car manufacturer Porsche...
Autoweek.com
Lightyear 0 EV Enters Pre-Production in Finland
Series production of the Lightyear 0 electric sedan at Valmet Automotive's plant in Finland is scheduled for later this year. The hyper-efficient EV is expected to offer a range of 388 miles in the WLTP cycle once it goes on sale, powered by a 60-kWh battery. The electric sedan, expected...
msn.com
Ford Unveils Gas-Fueled Pickup That’s Funding Its EV Future
(Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co.’s redesigned F-Series Super Duty pickup may lack the sex appeal of the Mustang introduced earlier this month, but this hulking warhorse is critical to funding the automaker’s electric future. Most Read from Bloomberg. The new Super Duty introduced Tuesday is the antithesis of...
