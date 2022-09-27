As it invests heavily in expanding its electric vehicle and battery production capacity and lineup, Ford has also kept a close eye on what its biggest competitor in that space – Tesla – is doing. Ford CEO Jim Farley previously called one of the world’s largest sellers of EVs a “major threat,” to its business and in the months since, has revealed a complete revamp for both they company and its dealers, which includes splitting itself into two entities – Ford Model e for EVs and Ford Blue for ICE vehicles – with dealers expected to specialize in one or the other. At the same time, Jim Farley also thinks that Tesla will continue to expand its physical storefronts in the U.S., even though it only sells vehicles online, according to the Detroit Free Press.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO