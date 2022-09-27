Wilma J. Stotts, 92 of Zanesville, peacefully went to be with our Lord on September 28, 2022. She was born on October 31, 1929, in Zanesville, Ohio, the daughter of the late John Alexander and Helen (Rhoades) Alexander Israel. Wilma was a long-time active member of the Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church of Zanesville, where she loved to sing in the choir and give her service to the Church. She worked as an administrative assistant for Dr. Fitz’s office and later worked at JC Penny Catalog until her retirement. In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening, bowling, canning goods, baking, but most of all being there for her husband and children.

ZANESVILLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO