Paul N. Rumery
Paul N. Rumery, 92, of Zanesville, died at 5:00 A.M. Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at Genesis Hospice-Morrison House, Zanesville. He was born April 10, 1930 in Crawford County, Ohio, a son of the late Leroy and Ada Frear Rumery. Paul graduated from The Ohio State University with a BA in Business Admistration. He worked for Good Samaritan Hospital as purchasing director then became owner and operator for two ServiceMaster Franchises, one was Commercial Cleaning and the other was Disaster Restoration. Paul was a an United States Navy Veteran of the Korean Conflict, member of the American Legion Post 29, an avid reader, former member of Sertoma, loved the outdoors where he watched nature from the porch.
Dean Little Sharrer
Dean L. Sharrer, 73, of Zanesville, Ohio, passed away Saturday, September 24, 2022. Dean was born August 26, 1949 in Zanesville, Ohio, son of Opal Sharrer. Dean leaves several loved ones to cherish his memory. Per Dean’s wishes, cremation has been chosen and no services will be observed at this time. BURRELL FUNERAL SERVICES is serving the family.
Wilma J. Stotts
Wilma J. Stotts, 92 of Zanesville, peacefully went to be with our Lord on September 28, 2022. She was born on October 31, 1929, in Zanesville, Ohio, the daughter of the late John Alexander and Helen (Rhoades) Alexander Israel. Wilma was a long-time active member of the Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church of Zanesville, where she loved to sing in the choir and give her service to the Church. She worked as an administrative assistant for Dr. Fitz’s office and later worked at JC Penny Catalog until her retirement. In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening, bowling, canning goods, baking, but most of all being there for her husband and children.
Joel A. Foster
Joel A. Foster, 38 of Zanesville, died 3:40 AM, Sunday, September 25, 2022, at Genesis Morrison House Hospice following a two and one half year illness. He was born Monday, March 5, 1984, in Zanesville, the son Jim and Audrey (Brieno) Foster. Joel served his county as a member of...
Blanche L. Hill
Blanche L. Hill, 86, of Zanesville, Ohio, gained eternal rest on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Blanche was born January 17, 1936 in Cutler, Ohio, daughter of the late Harry E. and Haley Marie (Harris) Lucas. In addition to her parents, Blanche is also preceded in death by her beloved husband, James E. Hill, whom she married February 4, 1956; and siblings, Charles “Bob”, Geneva “Jenny” McCuen, Harry E. “Joe”, James “Archie”, Maxine Dansby and Martha Lucas.
Celebration of life to be held for Paul Culver Jr.
SOMERSET, Ohio – A celebration of life will be held for one of the greatest coaches in Ohio high school football history. Saturday October 1 all are welcome to Holy Trinity School to remember former Sheridan coach Paul Culver Jr. The celebration of life will run from 6-10 pm. There will be food, drinks, music, and a 50-50 raffle and silent auction to support “The Legacy of the Generals Scholarship.”
Zane State College Disc Golf Course
ZANESVILLE, OH- Zane State College unveiled a new addition to its campus Thursday that will benefit students and the community. Zane State College officially opened their new disc golf course during a ribbon cutting ceremony. For those unfamiliar with the game, disc golf is similar to regular golf, but instead of various clubs you have a variety of discs that go different distances that are thrown into baskets.
Meet Rebel
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – . The Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center receives some amazing dogs that you would never expect to be without a home. K-9 Adoption Center Volunteer Doug McQuaid introduced us to Rebel, an all around happy dog that does very well around people. “Today we have Rebel....
Ronald “Ron” Gene Adams
Ronald “Ron” Gene Adams, 79 of Zanesville died peacefully at 5:36 AM Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at his residence following a short illness. He was born August 9, 1943 in Zanesville the son of Charles Raymond Adams and Margaret Marie (Snyder) Adams. Early in his adult career, Ron...
Zane State & OUZ Host 2022 Fall Fest
ZANESVILLE, Oh – Fall is in the air and it made for the perfect day for Zane State College and Ohio University Zanesville’s 2022 Fall Fest. Students, employees, and even prospective students were in attendance at the Zane State Campus Green Tuesday morning and into the afternoon. There...
Big Brothers Big Sisters Fall Cookout
ZANESVILLE, Oh – Grab your favorite sweaters or dress the kids up in their Halloween costumes and head out to Big Brothers Big Sisters this Sunday for their fall community cookout. Anyone and everyone is welcome to join in the fun, put on with support and a generous grant...
Pet of The Week: Meet Bo Bo
ZANESVILLE, OH- Our Animal Shelter Society Pet of the Week weighs in at eight pounds and is a puppy that’s full of energy. Bo Bo is a black and white Chihuahua that’s around nine months old. He loves to cuddle, does well with other dogs and cats and is a fit for any family. Administrative Assistant to the Executive Director Jenna Kinney spoke more about Bo Bo.
Y-Bridge Brewing Company to Host Fundraiser for A Special Wish Recipient
ZANESVILLE, Oh – Y-Bridge Brewing is hosting a very special event this weekend in support of a special wish!. Plenty of fun is planned for Saturday to help Zanesville’s own Alicia Williams’ wish to go to Disney World come true. Anyone is welcome to come out this...
Spectrum holding hiring event in Zanesville
ZANESVILLE, Ohio–Spectrum will be holding a hiring event Wednesday, September 28, from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., at its call center on Northpointe Drive in Zanesville. The company is looking to hire 50 Customer Service Billing Representatives. They are responsible for resolving customer billing inquiries and account issues, adjusting services as requested, and upholding positive customer relationships .
Senior Night at Bishop Rosecrans
ZANESVILLE, OH- It was senior night a bishop rosecrans for girls soccer. As the lady Bishops looked to send their seniors out with a bang. First half for Worthington Christian and it was Kaitlyn Fields passing it to Faith King and she gets the header for the first goal. Later...
Zanesville man charged with 5th OVI
ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The State Highway Patrol has charged a Zanesville man with operating a vehicle while impaired for the 5th time. Troopers said on Monday 65-year-old Raymond Winland Sr. was operating a vehicle eastbound on Dietz Lane east of Russell Drive in Zanesville. Authorities said he went left of center...
The Mental Health and Recovery Services Board Award Ceremony
ZANESVILLE, OH- The Mental Health and Recovery Services Board Award Ceremony hosted an award ceremony event that recognized workers of the organization who went above and beyond for treating mental health for the community of Zanesville. Care Management Director at the Muskingum area Mental Health and Recovery Board Jamie Mcgrew...
Two-vehicle fatal crash in Perry County
Jackson Towship – The Lancaster Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred Tuesday,September 27, at approximately 2:01 PM. The crash occurred on State Route 668 in Jackson Township, Perry County. A black 2017 Ford Explorer operated by Tera Binkley, age 44,...
Health Department Receives National Accreditation
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County Health Department takes pride in overseeing many aspects of public safety and well being and recently has been awarded national accreditation through the Public Health Accreditation Board. Muskingum County Health Department Health Commissioner Corey Hamilton and Accreditation Coordinator Ann Hollingsworth spoke about the accreditation process and the efforts made to earn it.
Genesis Healthcare and Coconis Furniture Giving Away Free Mammogram Certificates
The spookiest month of the year is almost here, but what shouldn’t be spooky is getting in for routine health screenings. And as October approaches, so does Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Genesis Healthcare System’s Mammogram Project. Partnered with Coconis Furniture, The Muskingum County Community Foundation and other...
