Texas State

mynews13.com

California governor approves farmworker unionization law

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A broadly smiling California Gov. Gavin Newsom joined about two dozen jubilant, cheering farmworkers camped outside the state Capitol Wednesday to sign one of the most contentious bills before him this year, reversing course on a measure to help farmworkers unionize after President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris supported it.
CALIFORNIA STATE
mynews13.com

Idaho universities disallow abortion, contraception referral

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Public universities in Idaho are warning staffers not to refer students to abortion providers or tell them how to get emergency contraception because they could be charged with a felony, and one is barring employees from recommending birth control, as well. The guidance from the...
IDAHO STATE
mynews13.com

North Texas Goodwills are feeling the secondhand shopping surge

FORT WORTH, Texas — Thrifting and secondhand shopping have become popular avenues for Texas shoppers as Americans continue to grapple with inflation. On a normal weekday, Jessica Camejo, an employee at a Goodwill store in Arlington, says her branch sees a fair amount of shoppers coming through their doors.
ARLINGTON, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
mynews13.com

Florida health care facilities evacuate patients after Ian

Thousands of people were evacuated from nursing homes and hospitals across Florida on Thursday even as winds and water from Hurricane Ian began receding. Hundreds of those evacuations were taking place across the hard-hit Fort Myers region, where damage cut off potable water to at least nine hospitals. Kristen Knapp...
FLORIDA STATE
mynews13.com

Hochul: Overtime boost could help farm labor

Expanding overtime for farmworkers to kick in at 40 hours a week could help broaden the labor pool of agriculture workers in New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday said. The pending decision to lower the overtime threshold from 60 hours a week to 40 is not expected to be made for several weeks by state Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon. But Hochul on Wednesday in a news conference said there would be benefits in doing so.
AGRICULTURE
mynews13.com

Nearly 200 union workers at Sysco go on strike

Nearly 200 union employees at the Central New York distribution center for food supplier Sysco have walked off the job to protest unfair labor practices. The strike by members of Teamsters Local 317 — which includes drivers and warehouse workers — could affect supplies to local restaurants as well as big institutions like schools, hospitals and nursing homes.
VAN BUREN, NY
Ken Paxton
mynews13.com

Long-term care workers prepare for Hurricane Ian

ORLANDO, Fla — In Central Florida, long term care facilities are preparing to face the effects of Hurricane Ian, which Spectrum News 13 weather experts say will intensify as it heads north through the Gulf of Mexico throughout this evening. What You Need To Know. Long term care facilities...
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

As state struggles to retain workers, young people weigh their options

PEWAUKEE, Wis. — A new study from local research firm Forward Analytics found that it will likely get harder to fill open jobs around Wisconsin over the next decade. According to the study, Wisconsin does not have enough young, working-age people to replace workers that will eventually turn 65 and retire. Unless Wisconsin can attract more people from other states or countries, the state’s prime working age population is predicted to shrink by 130,000 over the next eight years.
PEWAUKEE, WI
mynews13.com

FEMA says it's ready to respond to Hurricane Ian

The head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency said Wednesday the federal government is ready to respond after Hurricane Ian hits Florida but called on residents who did not evacuate to take precautions to stay safe. What You Need To Know. The head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency said...
FLORIDA STATE
mynews13.com

Watch: Flooding, fires and destruction from Hurricane Ian

Many neighborhoods and communities in southwest Florida are feeling the effects of Hurricane Ian. The hurricane has brought catastrophic flooding, heavy rain and destructive winds. What You Need To Know. Ian made landfall in Cayo Costa, Fla., on Wednesday, Sept. 28. The storm has brought flooding rains and strong winds...
FLORIDA STATE
#Texas Attorney General#The Texas Tribune#Politics Courts#Politics State#Texas Ag
mynews13.com

State Fair of Texas announces 2022 celebrity chef lineup

DALLAS — With The State Fair of Texas getting underway on Friday, the fair recently announced its lineup for the 2022 Celebrity Chef Kitchen, sponsored by Cutco. The Celebrity Chef Kitchen is a perfect opportunity for food lovers to get a taste of Texas from culinary chefs, including Michelin Star restauranteurs, celebrity chefs and cookbook names. This melting pot of chefs will also give kitchen tips, share food samples with their audience and help answer any questions you may have.
TEXAS STATE
mynews13.com

New York advances plan to end gas vehicle sales by 2035

Regulations are being advanced that will end the sale of gas-powered vehicles in New York by 2035, Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday announced. If given final approval, New York would join California in the effort to transition to electric vehicles by the middle of the next decade. "New York is...
POLITICS
mynews13.com

Flying out? Airlines release their operational plans for Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian is set to affect the Gulf coast of Florida this week. As high winds, flooding, and storm surge is expected around the state, air travel to and from Orlando's airports can be expected. Stay tuned for updates as they come in. Airport Updates:. Orlando International Airport:. Officials at...
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

Top 16 finalists announced in 'Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin' contest

MADISON, Wis. — Voting is now underway for the top 16 products in the seventh annual Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest. Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) and Johnson Financial Group have announced the top 16 Wisconsin-made products, which are moving on to “Manufacturing Madness,” a head-to-head, tournament-style bracket.
MADISON, WI
mynews13.com

Osceola Co. residents prepare for potential storm impacts

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla — Several Central Florida homeowners began to prep their homes for storm damage Monday in preparation for Hurricane Ian. Central Florida residents are preparing for possible storm impacts. Osceola County resident Alfredo Medina recalls significant flooding and damage caused by Hurricanes Irma and Charlie. The county...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

Hurricane Ian will bring impacts to Central Florida this week

Hurricane Ian continues to strengthen in the eastern Gulf of Mexico as outer bands and heavy rainfall fill into Central Florida. Ian is forecast to continue to strengthen in the Gulf, before making landfall on the Florida Gulf Coast on late Wednesday or Thursday. Our Spectrum News 13 Weather Experts...
FLORIDA STATE
mynews13.com

COUNTY BY COUNTY: What to expect from Ian across Central Florida

Our Spectrum News 13 Weather Experts have broken down, by county, what to watch for as Hurricane Ian gets closer to landfall. For the latest forecast updates, you can check here. What You Need To Know. Hurricane Warning (Peak winds: Early Wednesday afternoon-early Friday morning) Winds: 55-70 mph, gusts to...
ENVIRONMENT

