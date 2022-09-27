Westbound and Up ... (Photo by Allison Dinner/Getty Images) Gas prices have spiked in California recently, a massive rise of some 70 cents, which has kept the Golden State at the top of average costs per gallon across the U.S. According to AAA, the national average is in the $3.70 range. California now sits above $6. It's not a welcomed distinction as many California residents take a severe hit to their wallets with each fill-up, a direct result of what has been dubbed a failure by one of four refineries in the state, which means the gas has not been delivered to the...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 19 MINUTES AGO