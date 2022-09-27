Read full article on original website
Chemical Industry Sees Digitalization’s Potential
Chemical executives look to digital transformation to improve supply chain planning and meet sustainability goals. By: Frank Jenner, EY Global Chemicals & Advanced Materials Industry Leader and Global Advanced Manufacturing & Mobility Supply Chain Leader. Digitalization sits top of mind across many sectors, and chemicals is no different. After two...
Guy Carpenter Enters Exclusive Agreement with TNEDICCA
Guy Carpenter enters exclusive agreement with TNEDICCA to enhance US auto risk analysis. NEW YORK and COLUMBUS, Ohio – Guy Carpenter, a leading global risk and reinsurance specialist and a business of Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC), announced today that it has entered an agreement with TNEDICCA®, a leader in location-based traffic-crash intelligence and predictive analytics. This exclusive agreement enables Guy Carpenter to deliver enhanced auto analytics to its insurance carrier clients.
Tesla's logistical challenges overshadow record deliveries
Oct 2 - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) on Sunday announced lower-than-expected electric vehicle deliveries in the third quarter, as logistical challenges overshadowed its record deliveries.
Average gas prices in California since the March 2022 spike
Westbound and Up ... (Photo by Allison Dinner/Getty Images) Gas prices have spiked in California recently, a massive rise of some 70 cents, which has kept the Golden State at the top of average costs per gallon across the U.S. According to AAA, the national average is in the $3.70 range. California now sits above $6. It's not a welcomed distinction as many California residents take a severe hit to their wallets with each fill-up, a direct result of what has been dubbed a failure by one of four refineries in the state, which means the gas has not been delivered to the...
Biotrend Energy Selects Honeywell’s Technology
Biotrend Energy will apply Honeywell’s UpCycle Process Technology in its planned plastics recycling factory in Turkey. Biotrend Energy plans to build Turkey’s first commercialized waste plastics recycling facility using Honeywell’s UpCycle Process Technology to convert waste plastics into recycled polymer feedstock. The plant will be able to...
JAGGAER Wins Software Tender with Dr. Oetker
Dr. Oetker, one of Europe’s leading food producers, selected JAGGAER to help accelerate the digitalization of its procurement processes. The company will replace its current legacy software with the JAGGAER ONE source-to-pay suite, which will make an important contribution to the company’s future success. Dr. Oetker’s initial focus will be on implementing JAGGAER’s sourcing software. The company plans to introduce JAGGAER’s supplier management and eProcurement modules in November.
Why Your Company Should Invest in Workplace Safety Tech
As Industry 4.0 brings AI and robotics to the production floor, businesses are investing in technology to protect workers from new dangers. The most obvious and important reason for investing in these innovative workplace safety solutions is, of course, the wellbeing of employees. You care deeply about the people who make up your workforce and want to ensure they can carry out their work with minimal risk.
Richard Bird New Chief Security Officer of Traceable
Industry veteran expands leadership team with a focus on API security. Traceable, the industry’s leading API security and observability company, announced the appointment of Richard Bird as Chief Security Officer (CSO). In this role, he will lead Traceable’s internal data security efforts and provide his unparalleled cybersecurity expertise to propel Traceable’s mission to secure APIs across the globe with its API Security Platform.
Teledyne FLIR Debuts Extech RH600 Dew Point Meter
Accurately measure and log dew point data to improve manufacturing quality and performance. GOLETA, Calif. ― Teledyne FLIR, part of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, today announced the Extech RH600 Dew Point Meter for accurate and fast dew point temperature measurement primarily positioned to prevent problems associated with water vapor in compressed air systems.
Manufacturing Industry Claims £1.5bn in R&D Tax Credit
HMRC today released their R&D tax credits statistics for the year 20/21 – here are the key points for the manufacturing industry. Year-on-year increase in manufacturing claims of 3%. The manufacturing industry made the second highest number of research and development (R&D) tax credits claims for the year 20/21,...
