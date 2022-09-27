Read full article on original website
‘Dementia friendly’ means access to support, options
September 2022 — A reported 5.8 million Americans have Alzheimer’s Disease. In Arizona, 150,000 people live with the disease, making it the fastest growing state in the nation for dementia diagnoses. In April 2020, the City of Phoenix became the largest “dementia friendly city” in the U.S., which...
St. Vincent de Paul names Clancy as CEO
The Society of St. Vincent de Paul Phoenix Diocesan Council (SVdP) announced that Shannon Clancy will serve as its new chief executive officer. A Phoenix native, Clancy is the first female CEO for the Arizona nonprofit in its 76-year history. She assumes leadership Oct. 1. Clancy steps into the role...
Tovrea Castle opens lottery for spring tour tickets
Valley residents who were not lucky enough to win tickets for a fall tour at Tovrea Castle will have another chance to view the historic property — the lottery opens for the spring tour dates Oct. 1. The historic Tovrea Castle at Carraro Heights opened for public tours by...
