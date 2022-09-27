Read full article on original website
PATH Board member Kristina Ross on her induction to the Bishop Gorman Catholic School Athletic Hall of FameTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Fundraiser hosted by Lone Star Harley-Davidson benefits local nonprofit Empowerment Community Development CorporationTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
3rd East Texas Black Girl Magic Festival in Tyler, Texas celebrated business commerce, culture, arts, and the communityTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Texas Minority Coalition honoring Pastor Scott Solis with an Excellence in Ministry Award 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Journey's of the Heart Child Care announces Open House is this Saturday, September 24, 2022, in Tyler, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
A Henderson, Texas Teenager Among 20 Kids That Went Missing in September
Its never easy writing about the subject of kids that have gone missing. A lot of the time, we have no idea of the circumstances around their disappearance. They could have run away, they could have been kidnapped or they could have been taken by the other parent during a visitation. No matter the circumstance, a family is missing their kid and needs your help in finding them. That includes the East Texas city of Henderson where a 17-year-old has been missing since September 21.
A Hallsville, TX Man Arrested for Beating His 7-Year-Old Son
Violence is never the answer, especially when you’re dealing with a stressful situation with your own family. There was an incident that took place this past weekend that sent a Hallsville, Texas man to jail after he was arrested for injuring his own 7-year-old son. Kyle Matthew Young was...
Tyler City Council Approves Money For Upgraded Tech For Tyler PD
Society's view on policing has changed quite a bit over the past several years. Most people support the police while others want to defund the police. No matter where stand on the issue, one thing is clear, officers who put on the uniform and badge each day are putting their lives on the line to protect the public and themselves.
Police Need Help in Identifying a Suspect of Theft in Tyler, TX
Police Officers in Tyler, Texas are currently seeking the public's help in identifying a man suspected of an alleged theft that took place at a local business. According to a recent post shared publicly on the Tyler, TX Police Department's Facebook page, Tyler Police are seeking a suspect of theft who allegedly left Home Depot in Tyler with a brand new air conditioning in his cart and "forgot" to pay for it. This incident occurred back on September 13.
One of Tyler, Texas’ Most Haunted Properties is the Old Tyler Pipe
The Tyler Pipe that we know wasn't always in Swan. It was once located on East Oakwood Street off of Beckham Ave. It is now one of the most haunted properties in all of Tyler and home to World of Khaos Haunted House. A series of accidents and deaths dating back to the 1930's brought on the haunt in that area.
So, Are You Having Trouble Getting Your Mail in Lindale, Texas?
Recently a woman who lives in Lindale, Texas was discussing her disappointment with the mail service there. Others who live in the area also began to chime in with similar thoughts. The conversation began on a Facebook social media group page that focuses specifically on the goings-on in Lindale, TX....
People Seem to Love This Local Pharmacy in Tyler, TX–Here’s Why
Recently, people were talking about how much they love being a customer of one particular locally-owned pharmacy in Tyler, Texas. Typically when people discuss businesses they adore, it often is a local restaurant or boutique or something along those lines. However, when a pharmacy gets this much local love, we perk up our ears and take notice. Customer service like this deserves to be talked about and we are here for it.
The Most Expensive Ranch Currently For Sale in Gilmer, Texas Looks Relaxing
Most people think of Gilmer, Texas as a small town with charm in East Texas. Not exactly gigantic with the last population check coming in 2020 with just shy of 5,000 people but it’s a great place to live. Especially if you are looking to purchase what is currently the most expensive ranch or property for sale in Gilmer. As I was looking at photos online, this place is just perfect if you’re looking for a beautiful piece of land to call home so you can relax and enjoy the gorgeous Texas scenery.
Harrison County, Texas 4-H Club Seeks Your Donated Pet Supplies
One of the best things you can do in life is be a pet owner. Whether it's a dog, cat, hamster, rabbit, turtle, snake, bird, iguana or other animal, pets bring so much joy and unconditional love to your life. There are way too many pets waiting to be adopted into loving homes that are currently living in animal shelters that are run by cities and non-profit agencies.
Congratulations to Lindale, Texas on the Huge Spotlight from Texas Monthly
I've written many times about my hometown of Lindale. I've written about how Lindale isn't the small town it once was. That doesn't mean Lindale has lost that small town vibe. Just head downtown and you'll feel it. Just head to Eagle Stadium on a Friday night and you'll see it. Have a seat inside Dairy Queen or Whataburger and you'll hear it. This month in Texas Monthly, you'll get to read about my hometown small town of Lindale that has lot for both native East Texans and visitors to enjoy.
Don’t Miss Pets in the Park at Bergfeld Park in Tyler, TX on Saturday
The Pets in the Park event put on by the Pets Fur People organization in Tyler, TX each year and I am so excited that it’s coming up on Saturday. We all know that pet overpopulation is a serious problem, especially here in East Texas which is why we need to support these animal shelters as much as possible. The Pets in the Park event is free to attend and it’s a lot of fun for the entire family including your furry family members.
Want A Gold Medal Dog? Leo Carries His Around All Day Long
In competition and the Olympics, it's all about being first and attaining that gold medal status. Well, Leo doesn't have to put in that much effort to be a gold medal winner every day of his life thanks to his golden coat!. In a world where everyone loves a winner,...
Texas NBA Legend Spud Webb & DJ Kool Coming To Hawkins, TX For Jarvis Fest
Its about that time once again for the annual big event in Hawkins, Texas as one of our local HBCU's, Jarvis Christian University get ready for Jarvis Fest 2022!. Jarvis Christian University will be hosting Jarvis Fest 2022 on the campus in Hawkins, Texas for a big week of events October 10-16. The purpose of Jarvis Fest is to raise funds for the United Negro College Fund and to celebrate the crowning of Mr. and Miss Jarvis Christian University.
See Chicago Live at UT Tyler Cowan Center, Win Your Tickets NOW!
Classic Rock 96-1 wants to send you to see one of the most recognizable classic rock bands ever, live!. Interact with Classic Rock 96-1 and you could win a pair of tickets to see Chicago Live In Concert at the UT Tyler Cowan Center on Saturday, October 29th. Interact with...
Ham for the Holidays As Tyler, TX Meat Market Confirms Turkey Shortage
For a few weeks now I have seen things online regarding a turkey shortage, but I didn’t believe it was real until I saw information about it from Country Meat Market in Tyler, Texas. It wasn't long ago that I stopped into the Country Meat Market to grab some of their delicious brisket queso, which I think is a must for watching football. But the post online regarding the turkey shortage made me pick up the phone and get the details from them directly.
Dallas Cowboys Hall of Fame Museum Coming to Rose City Music Festival in Tyler, TX
Next Saturday (Oct. 8th), our inaugural Rose City Music Festival, presented by Peter's Autosports, is taking over downtown Tyler, TX. And Dallas Cowboys fans, we've got something extra special for you. The Dallas Cowboys On Tour Hall of Fame is coming to the brick streets. If you haven't heard of...
