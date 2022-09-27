Read full article on original website
gcimagazine.com
Queen V Launches The VIP & The Wingwoman Slip On Vibrator
Queen V has launched The VIP & The Wingwoman Slip On vibrator and flutter tip attachment, available exclusively at Walmart.com and Walmart stores nationwide. Made with a soft-touch and flexible composition, the vibrator and attachment duo are easy-to-use, water-resistant and compact. For a change in sensory pleasure, slide The Wingwoman...
gcimagazine.com
Yes To Tomatoes Products Available at All Retailers
Yes To Tomatoes Daily Clarifying Cleanser and Daily Clarifying Mineral Lotion SPF 30 are now available at all retailers. Yes To is a clean and efficacious skin care brand that uses fruits and vegetables. Yes To Tomatoes formulas contain charcoal, salicylic acid and sulfur to detoxify and unclog pores and...
Popculture
Popular Beverage Recalled Over Potential Botulism Contamination
Health officials are warning consumers against drinking a popular brand of drink mixes after they were found to possibly be contaminated with Clostridium botulinum, the bacterium responsible for causing the rare and potentially deadly illness of botulism. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) alerted consumers in a Thursday, Sept. 29 notice that the Chai Box recalled chai concentrate mixes due to the health hazard.
gcimagazine.com
Puresterol by Bio-Botanica
Puresterol (INCI: Pueraria mirifica) acts as an anti-wrinkle agent. It helps to smooth wrinkled skin, supports healthy hair growth, improves eye health and supports restful sleep. For more information, visit www.bio-botanica.com.
gcimagazine.com
Survey: Men’s Attitudes on Beauty & Personal Care
The past decade has seen a steady rise in spending from U.S. men in the personal care and beauty markets. The more adventurous males have moved beyond typical grooming offerings like shaving products and beard care and have embraced the full-spectrum of wonders that were largely the domain of females only.
gcimagazine.com
252 Series Refillable Airless Bottle by Allstar Packaging Corp.
Allstar Packaging Corp. now offers a new refillable option available for custom order. A sleek refillable airless pump bottle package comes with a separate refillable inner bottle unit and service cap. It is available in 15 ml, 30 ml and 50 ml sizes. Packaging is user-friendly with easy assembly and refill replacement.
gcimagazine.com
Silgan Dispensing Debuting Aspire Pirouette at Luxe Pack Monaco 2022
Silgan Dispensing is debuting Aspire Pirouette, the latest addition to its fragrance screw pump portfolio, at Luxe Pack Monaco 2022. With Pirouette, consumers can unscrew the pump from the bottle, providing them an easy way to either refill the bottle with their favorite scent or recycle the glass. It features...
gcimagazine.com
The Ordinary Salicylic Acid 2% Solution Available Over-the-Counter
The Ordinary Salicylic Acid 2% Solution is now available as an over-the-counter treatment for acne blemishes. The product can be found at Sephora, Ulta and TheOrdinary.com in the United States only. Benefits of the treatment include:. Treats Acne Blemishes. Clears pores and prevents raised bumps. Reduces visible redness associated with...
gcimagazine.com
Beauty Accelerate and the C&T Allēs Energize Beauty Innovation
Connections between influencers, cosmetics R&D innovators, contract manufacturers, ingredient suppliers, packagers, marketers, brand managers and others were positively electric at Beauty Accelerate 2022, held Sept. 28-29, 2022. Attendees connected in person for the first time since the last 2019 event, generating ideas from key newsmakers in the industry. Day One:...
gcimagazine.com
Color Cosmetic Growth Drivers
U.S. prestige makeup revenue for Q2 2022 totaled $2 billion, an 18% year-over-year gain, per NPDa. The firm notes that revenue still lags pre-pandemic levels but that unit sales are actually up 1% versus 2019. Big winners for the period included lipstick, which was up 28%, with lip products posting the fastest growth of total makeup.
gcimagazine.com
Tangle Teezer Announces Fiscal Year 2021 Results
Tangle Teezer has announced its fiscal year 2021 results which showed sales were £43.5m, a 47% increase from fiscal year 2020. This strong performance was achieved through strategic investment in international expansion, global personnel, product diversification, marketing and e-commerce. Previously: LolaVie Launches Restorative Shampoo and Conditioner. During FY21, the...
gcimagazine.com
Encapsulation Technology for More Effective Retinol-based Cosmetic Products
Retinol, also known as vitamin A, is a liposoluble retinoid, a group of chemicals including natural and synthetic derivatives of vitamin A. It is an essential nutrient involved in many biological functions such as embryogenesis, bone growth, immune system, reproduction, eyesight and cell cycle. In its natural form, vitamin A exists in animal sources as preformed vitamin A (retinol and retinyl esters) and as provitamin A (carotenoids and specifically β-carotene, β-carotene, and β-cryptoxanthin) in vegetable sources.
travelnoire.com
Traveling On The Train In NYC? Here Are Some Tips From A Local
I’ve been taking the train in New York City since middle school, which is further back in my history than I care to admit. The city, the world really, has changed a lot since then. After September 11, 2001, train passengers were repeatedly advised “if you see something, say something,” which is still encouraged 21 years later.
