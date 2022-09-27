ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Gareth Southgate claims England defender is ahead of Liverpool star

Gareth Southgate has claimed that Newcastle defender Kieran Trippier is ahead of Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold. Alexander-Arnold was left out of the England squad to face Germany in their recent clash in the UEFA Nations League. Kieran Trippier was chosen in the squad, with Reece James at right-back, and Luke...
BBC

Wednesday's gossip: Messi, Kane, Maddison, Bellingham, Ronaldo

Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 35, is set to leave Paris St-Germain in the summer as he will refuse any new contract offer. (Beteve, via Star) England striker Harry Kane, 29, remains Bayern Munich's number one transfer target, with the German giants set to once again test Tottenham's resolve. (Kicker, via Sun)
ESPN

Union Berlin's and Freiburg's Leicester vibes: How these underdogs are turning the Bundesliga upside down

In retrospect, Danny Drinkwater's prowess was the sign that Leicester City had something special going on. The Foxes had plenty of soon-to-be huge names on their Premier League-winning 2015-16 roster -- N'Golo Kante, Riyad Mahrez and of course Jamie Vardy -- but after Drinkwater made a big-money move to Chelsea in 2017, he was barely heard from again. He had two goals and eight assists during Leicester's magical title run and a total of two goals and one assist in parts of four other Premier League seasons.
Yardbarker

Juventus blow as a managerial change will see on-loan flop return in the summer

Juventus sent Denis Zakaria on loan to Chelsea in the last transfer window, six months after signing the Swiss midfielder. Despite being one of the coveted midfielders in Europe when he played at Borussia Monchengladbach, Zakaria struggled to play well at Juve. However, he would have felt he needed a...
BBC

I﻿s stopping Haaland United's aim?

T﻿he latest episode of The Devils' Advocate podcast dropped on BBC Sounds this week, with Gaz and Joe looking ahead to Sunday's Manchester derby between City and United. W﻿ith just days to go until the game they discussed how Manchester United should try to stop City's Erling Haaland, who has 14 goals in 10 games already this season.
SB Nation

Thursday September 29th Open Thread

Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Daily Mail

Manchester United summer target Benjamin Sesko scores a wonder goal for Slovenia to show the Red Devils what they're missing... after the rising star agreed to join RB Leipzig rather than moving to Old Trafford

Manchester United summer transfer target Benjamin Sesko showed exactly what the Red Devils are missing out on when he scored a wonder goal for Slovenia against Sweden on Tuesday night. United showed significant interest in the 19-year-old during the recent transfer window, but he has opted to join RB Leipzig...
SB Nation

Financials, Manchester Derby, and United Women

The Busby Babe Podcast returns after a brief break!. Colin, Nathan, and Pauly are back to look at Manchester United’s financial report of massive losses while the Glazers continue taking money out, and look ahead at the Manchester Derby matchup against Manchester City and the seemingly unstoppable Erling Haaland.
Yardbarker

Liverpool v Brighton: Players That Could Be Available To Jurgen Klopp

As the international break draws to a conclusion, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will hope that all his players involved will return on time and without any injury issues. The Reds face Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield on Saturday in desperate need of a victory to try and improve on a disappointing start to the season.
Yardbarker

Report: Callum Hudson Speaks On Bayer Leverkusen Move And Chelsea Return

Callum Hudson-Odoi has all the potential in the world, and Chelsea will likely be hoping he hones in on that potential away in Germany with Bayer Leverkusen. The German club are known for developing young talent, and Hudson-Odoi will be hoping his career is rejuvenated with Leverkusen. Chelsea will assess...
