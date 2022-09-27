Read full article on original website
Fox News Anchor Makes Major Slip-Up During Hurricane Ian Coverage
The mistake occurred as Martha MacCallum and other Fox News anchors discussed Hurricane Ian’s impact in Florida on Wednesday.
Awkward! Kamala Harris Mistakenly Praises The United States' Longstanding 'Alliance' With North Korea
Kamala Harris awkwardly flubbed her speech while visiting the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on Thursday, September 29. The Vice President was in the middle of lauding the United States' relationship with South Korea — known as The Republic of Korea — when she accidentally referred to them as a completely different country."The United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea," she declared. "And it is an alliance that is strong and enduring."PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN 'IRKED' AFTER LEARNING KAMALA HARRIS 'SOWING DIVISION' IN DEMOCRATIC CIRCLES AS PARTY MULLS WHETHER HE’S TOO OLD"I...
Stunning Pictures Show Ancient, Long-Lost Temples Deep Inside Tiger Reserve
The structures were discovered inside Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve during the first expedition in the area for almost 100 years.
This Woman Leaves Her Baby To Sleep Alone Outside In Public — But In Her Country, It's The Norm
"My visiting nurse emphasized most to me that it would help with my stress levels and help the family function better, which I agree with."
Kolon Industries Targets the Global Tire Cord Market by Vietnam Plant Expansion
SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Kolon Industries Inc. (KRX: 120110), top chemical materials and textile maker in South Korea, announced it has completed the expansion of its tire cord production plant in Binh Duong Province, Vietnam, and is speeding up to boost its global competitiveness. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005449/en/ [Photo] A panoramic view of Kolon Industries’ tire cord factory in Vietnam (Photo: Business Wire)
Popular Beverage Recalled Over Potential Botulism Contamination
Health officials are warning consumers against drinking a popular brand of drink mixes after they were found to possibly be contaminated with Clostridium botulinum, the bacterium responsible for causing the rare and potentially deadly illness of botulism. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) alerted consumers in a Thursday, Sept. 29 notice that the Chai Box recalled chai concentrate mixes due to the health hazard.
gcimagazine.com
Yes To Tomatoes Products Available at All Retailers
Yes To Tomatoes Daily Clarifying Cleanser and Daily Clarifying Mineral Lotion SPF 30 are now available at all retailers. Yes To is a clean and efficacious skin care brand that uses fruits and vegetables. Yes To Tomatoes formulas contain charcoal, salicylic acid and sulfur to detoxify and unclog pores and...
gcimagazine.com
Campo D.M.A.E. 99.99% by Campo Research
Dimethylaminoethanol tartrate (DMAE) is an antioxidant membrane stabilizer that firms, smoothes and brightens the skin. Campo D.M.A.E. 99.99% is a natural organic compound, extracted from the Mexican Skin Tree (Mimosa tenuiflora). It has amphiphilic properties, as the ingredient is comparable with how DMAE exists in nature. For more information, visit...
gcimagazine.com
Puresterol by Bio-Botanica
Puresterol (INCI: Pueraria mirifica) acts as an anti-wrinkle agent. It helps to smooth wrinkled skin, supports healthy hair growth, improves eye health and supports restful sleep. For more information, visit www.bio-botanica.com.
gcimagazine.com
The Ordinary Salicylic Acid 2% Solution Available Over-the-Counter
The Ordinary Salicylic Acid 2% Solution is now available as an over-the-counter treatment for acne blemishes. The product can be found at Sephora, Ulta and TheOrdinary.com in the United States only. Benefits of the treatment include:. Treats Acne Blemishes. Clears pores and prevents raised bumps. Reduces visible redness associated with...
FDA approves first ALS treatment funded by Ice Bucket Challenge
WASHINGTON — On Thursday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Relyvrio, a new treatment for people living with ALS. It is the first drug funded by money from the Ice Bucket Challenge. In 2014, many people accepted the Ice Bucket Challenge. There were millions of clips of people...
marketplace.org
Hurricane Ian spares fertilizer plants but sends a warning to the U.S. industry
Hurricane Ian narrowly missed landing a serious blow to the domestic fertilizer industry. About half of the phosphate fertilizer in the U.S. comes from three plants in the Tampa, Florida, region, and in the past, hurricanes have knocked them offline. If Ian had done so, it would have been yet another headache for a fertilizer industry that’s already dealing with the impact of Russia’s war on Ukraine and energy shortages in Europe.
gcimagazine.com
Botaniplex Balance SC by Acme-Hardesty Co.
Botaniplex Balance SC is a synergistic mixture of plant extracts that sooth and rebalance irritated skin and scalp impacted by acne and dandruff caused by S. capitis and P. acnes bacteria. You’ll see a prebiotic effect, antimicrobial activity and anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidative properties when using this ingredient. For more...
gcimagazine.com
252 Series Refillable Airless Bottle by Allstar Packaging Corp.
Allstar Packaging Corp. now offers a new refillable option available for custom order. A sleek refillable airless pump bottle package comes with a separate refillable inner bottle unit and service cap. It is available in 15 ml, 30 ml and 50 ml sizes. Packaging is user-friendly with easy assembly and refill replacement.
gcimagazine.com
High Color Payoff Talc-Free Eyeshadows by Cosmetic Group USA
Cosmetic Group USA cares about providing customers with the safest eyeshadow ingredients. Our talc-free pressed eyeshadow formulas encourage healthy lids with a high color payoff. Connect with Cosmetic Group USA for a private meeting to view our wide range of talc-free innovations at info@cosmeticgroupusa.com or (818) 767-2889. For more information,...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Ambulance Manufacturer Announces Vice President Commercial, U.S. Division
Demers Ambulances, Braun Ambulances, Crestline Coach, and Medix Specialty Vehicles (DBCM) is pleased to announce the addition of Kerri Walker to its executive leadership team as Vice President Commercial, U.S. division. A new role for the U.S. organization, Walker will oversee Product Management, Sales, Marketing, and After Market Services. With...
woodworkingnetwork.com
Meet the Elite: Compendium of Wood Industry Market Leaders
Since 2009, Woodworking Network has paid tribute to outstanding individuals in the wood products industry who have made an impact not only at their companies, but on the industry as a whole. Represented are persons from all segments of the secondary woodworking industry, including: residential furniture, contract/office furniture, cabinetry, closets/home organization systems, retail fixtures, architectural woodwork & millwork, windows and doors, and wood components.
Building Design & Construction
Lab-grown bricks offer potential low-carbon building material
A team of students at the University of Waterloo in Canada have developed a process to grow bricks using bacteria. The process, which works at room temperature, offers a new low-carbon way to fabricate bricks. The brick-growing process starts by introducing bacteria to a nutrient broth. Recycled sand or demolition...
Phys.org
Lab-grown pigments and food by-products: The future of natural textile dyes
As the environmental impact of the fashion and textile industries becomes clearer, the demand and need for sustainable alternatives is growing. One international research group aims to replace toxic synthetic dyes with natural alternatives, ranging from plants to microbes to food waste. Walk into any clothing store and you'll find...
gcimagazine.com
Youth To The People Launch First Fragrance
Youth To The People have launched its first fragrance, Cosmic Release Eau De Parfum, featuring notes of violet leaf, vetiver and cedar. The fragrance was made in collaboration with DedCool. The 50 ml bottle is $100. Ingredients: alcohol denat, fragrance/parfum, water/aqua/eau, borago officinalis (borage) seed extract, sambucus nigra (elder) flower...
