Silgan Dispensing Debuting Aspire Pirouette at Luxe Pack Monaco 2022
Silgan Dispensing is debuting Aspire Pirouette, the latest addition to its fragrance screw pump portfolio, at Luxe Pack Monaco 2022. With Pirouette, consumers can unscrew the pump from the bottle, providing them an easy way to either refill the bottle with their favorite scent or recycle the glass. It features...
Quadpack Launching New Regula Refill Jar
Quadpack is launching its New Regula Refill Jar, a 50 ml pack with a thick-walled outer jar in PET, with a premium, glass-like aesthetic, perfect for prestige cosmetics brands. The inner jar, developed for optimal compatibility with most skin care formulas, is made of PP and is designed to be...
All PE Mono-Material Airless Tubes by Seacliff Beauty Packaging & Laboratories
Our mono-material airless system packaging is made from 100% of the same resin: polyethylene (PE). This metal-free packaging solution allows for easy recyclability to help reuse and reduce plastic waste. By using only one resin (PE), it allows for easy disposal, collection and recycling. It is available in green PE (sugarcane).
Queen V Launches The VIP & The Wingwoman Slip On Vibrator
Queen V has launched The VIP & The Wingwoman Slip On vibrator and flutter tip attachment, available exclusively at Walmart.com and Walmart stores nationwide. Made with a soft-touch and flexible composition, the vibrator and attachment duo are easy-to-use, water-resistant and compact. For a change in sensory pleasure, slide The Wingwoman...
Popculture
Popular Beverage Recalled Over Potential Botulism Contamination
Health officials are warning consumers against drinking a popular brand of drink mixes after they were found to possibly be contaminated with Clostridium botulinum, the bacterium responsible for causing the rare and potentially deadly illness of botulism. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) alerted consumers in a Thursday, Sept. 29 notice that the Chai Box recalled chai concentrate mixes due to the health hazard.
High Color Payoff Talc-Free Eyeshadows by Cosmetic Group USA
Cosmetic Group USA cares about providing customers with the safest eyeshadow ingredients. Our talc-free pressed eyeshadow formulas encourage healthy lids with a high color payoff. Connect with Cosmetic Group USA for a private meeting to view our wide range of talc-free innovations at info@cosmeticgroupusa.com or (818) 767-2889. For more information,...
Puresterol by Bio-Botanica
Puresterol (INCI: Pueraria mirifica) acts as an anti-wrinkle agent. It helps to smooth wrinkled skin, supports healthy hair growth, improves eye health and supports restful sleep. For more information, visit www.bio-botanica.com.
How Suuchi x Bankamoda Helps Latin American Makers
Supply chain software provider Suuchi is giving Latin American clients an integrated solution for managing finances. The enterprise resource planning (ERP) and product lifecycle management (PLM) technology company has teamed with Bankamoda, an alternative bank that offers invoicing and purchase order financing. The partnership will allow Suuchi’s GRID users—encompassing PLM, ERP and a global sourcing network—to access Bankamoda’s financing through the software’s front end. The partnership offers Latin American companies a way to “compare and evaluate costs of financing for different payment terms and choose the best option” for their businesses. GRID users already manage their workflows and supplier transactions through...
252 Series Refillable Airless Bottle by Allstar Packaging Corp.
Allstar Packaging Corp. now offers a new refillable option available for custom order. A sleek refillable airless pump bottle package comes with a separate refillable inner bottle unit and service cap. It is available in 15 ml, 30 ml and 50 ml sizes. Packaging is user-friendly with easy assembly and refill replacement.
The Ordinary Salicylic Acid 2% Solution Available Over-the-Counter
The Ordinary Salicylic Acid 2% Solution is now available as an over-the-counter treatment for acne blemishes. The product can be found at Sephora, Ulta and TheOrdinary.com in the United States only. Benefits of the treatment include:. Treats Acne Blemishes. Clears pores and prevents raised bumps. Reduces visible redness associated with...
Retinol 0.5% Serum by Lady Burd Cosmetics
The Retinol 0.5% Serum is a vitamin A-infused serum that improves the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, skin textures and tone. It is best for maturing and acne prone skin. For more information, visit www.ladyburd.com/product/retinol-serum/.
Beauty Accelerate and the C&T Allēs Energize Beauty Innovation
Connections between influencers, cosmetics R&D innovators, contract manufacturers, ingredient suppliers, packagers, marketers, brand managers and others were positively electric at Beauty Accelerate 2022, held Sept. 28-29, 2022. Attendees connected in person for the first time since the last 2019 event, generating ideas from key newsmakers in the industry. Day One:...
Youth To The People Launch First Fragrance
Youth To The People have launched its first fragrance, Cosmic Release Eau De Parfum, featuring notes of violet leaf, vetiver and cedar. The fragrance was made in collaboration with DedCool. The 50 ml bottle is $100. Ingredients: alcohol denat, fragrance/parfum, water/aqua/eau, borago officinalis (borage) seed extract, sambucus nigra (elder) flower...
Tangle Teezer Announces Fiscal Year 2021 Results
Tangle Teezer has announced its fiscal year 2021 results which showed sales were £43.5m, a 47% increase from fiscal year 2020. This strong performance was achieved through strategic investment in international expansion, global personnel, product diversification, marketing and e-commerce. Previously: LolaVie Launches Restorative Shampoo and Conditioner. During FY21, the...
Encapsulation Technology for More Effective Retinol-based Cosmetic Products
Retinol, also known as vitamin A, is a liposoluble retinoid, a group of chemicals including natural and synthetic derivatives of vitamin A. It is an essential nutrient involved in many biological functions such as embryogenesis, bone growth, immune system, reproduction, eyesight and cell cycle. In its natural form, vitamin A exists in animal sources as preformed vitamin A (retinol and retinyl esters) and as provitamin A (carotenoids and specifically β-carotene, β-carotene, and β-cryptoxanthin) in vegetable sources.
Shiseido Acquiring Gallinée
Shiseido is acquiring microbiome skin care-focused brand, Gallinée. The brand offers a range of science-backed beauty products featuring a patented complex of prebiotics, probiotics and postbiotics that nourish and strengthen the skin’s microbiome. As part of Shiseido group, Gallinée will be able to leverage resources across its commercial...
