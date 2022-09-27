Read full article on original website
Colts' All-Pro LB Shaquille Leonard is questionable to play vs. Titans
INDIANAPOLIS - Shaquille Leonard has a chance to play Sunday. The Colts' All-Pro linebacker is questionable to play against the Titans. It's the first time he's been listed as questionable on a Friday since Week 1, when the Colts ruled him out the very next day. ...
Hines Ward on Steelers offensive woes: 'Players win games'
While the name Matt Canada causes some tempers to flare in Pittsburgh, former Steelers legend Hines Ward doesn’t want to make the offensive coordinator a scapegoat. He explained great performances are they key to turning the season around. “I’ve never been a component of scheme, I always think that...
Mike Tomlin channels Captain Bligh amid Steelers Nation mutiny
Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin has never lost a team in his 15 years in the captain’s chair. Then again, the Pittsburgh pigskin seas have never become this choppy this soon into the season. Now wonder Tomlin is channeling the Bounty’s Captain William Bligh in attempting to quell the growing...
Diaz-Graham Twins Making Instant Impression on Pitt Coaches
Jorge and Guillermo Diaz Graham are wasting no time making an impact on the Pitt Panthers.
Penguins’ Petry Fined the Max By NHL for Preseason Punch
CRANBERRY — At least one of the Pittsburgh Penguins lost more than an exhibition game Tuesday night. Defenseman Jeff Petry has been fined $5,000 — the maximum allowed under the league’s collective bargaining agreement — by the NHL’s Department of Player Safety for roughing Detroit forward Jonatan Berggren at 5:46 of the second period of the Red Wings’ 6-2 victory at PPG Paints Arena.
