Read full article on original website
Related
Phys.org
More naturally occurring trees and less clustering could benefit urban forests
Excessive clustering of tree species in urban forests and overreliance on introduced species may make urban forests more vulnerable to pests or disease and reduce their ecosystem benefits, a study published today in eLife shows. The findings identify critical weaknesses in current tree-planting strategies in cities across the United States...
thespruce.com
Can You Grow and Keep a Pothos in Water?
Pothos (Epipremnum aureum) are some of the most popular and well-known houseplants available. They are low-maintenance, stylish, and there are lots of different kinds to choose from. Not only are they fun and easy to grow, but they are also incredibly versatile. They do well when grown in various different conditions and environments and can be acclimated to a number of growing mediums. Besides soil, one popular growing medium for pothos is water.
Phys.org
Trees can't outrun climate change. Should humans give them a lift?
One tree at a time, David Saville has made it his life's work to bring back West Virginia's red spruce forests—and maybe help preserve the species hundreds of miles farther north while he's at it. Last year, Saville spent weeks hiking up peaks like Panther Knob, Dolly Sods and...
LOOK: Massive, Alien-Looking Caterpillars Are Emerging From Trees in the Southeastern US
When you think about bugs, caterpillars are pretty inoffensive compared to others. However, a caterpillar that rivals the creepiness of spiders and other crawlers was spotted. The hickory horned devil (yes, that’s its name), is one of the largest types of caterpillars in the United States. The creepy crawlies have begun emerging from trees in large masses. Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division shared images of the bug after one was spotted.
IN THIS ARTICLE
20,000,000,000,000,000 ants are crawling around Earth, researchers find, weighing more in total than all birds and mammals combined
Researchers have worked out an estimate for the number of ants crawling around Earth — and the total is "astounding." Scientists at the University of Hong Kong say there are 20,000,000,000,000,000 — that's 20 quadrillion — of the critters around the globe. The combined weight of those ants is more than all of the wild birds and mammals on the planet.
thespruce.com
How to Make Fake Plants Look Real
While there’s nothing quite like filling your home with beautiful, real houseplants, if you don’t have a green thumb or the right lighting conditions, fake plants are a great alternative. And the great thing about faux plants is that there are so many options to choose from. In fact, a lot of the fake plants available to purchase actually look pretty real.
Autumn gardening: when to harvest and how to keep your plot beautiful all season long
Gardening in the fall is all about harvesting, maintenance and planning for the year ahead. This is how to enhance autumnal colors and keep your space in check through until spring.
Why You Shouldn't Use Peat Moss In Your Garden
Peat moss has been a sensitive topic within the gardening community for years. It's a substrate used in almost every type of bagged soil you can find in garden centers worldwide, but there are some controversial conversations around its harvesting methods. Peat moss is decayed sphagnum moss, and most of the supply in the United States is sourced from bogs in Canada, according to Bay Hay & Feed. It has a fantastic ability to keep a potted plant moist while also keeping the moisture off the roots and causing root rot. These forgiving attributes mean this substrate eases the worries of most plant lovers and protects them from the dangers of over or underwatering their plant and killing it.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Post Register
Plant bulbs in containers
Question: I would like to plant some flower bulbs in containers. Is there anything different than planting them in the ground?. Answer: Fall planted flower bulbs, such as tulips, daffodils, hyacinths, crocus and grape hyacinths, do very well in containers. There are a few differences, however.
gardeningknowhow.com
Best Plants for Monarch Butterflies in the Mid-Atlantic
This year, the beautiful monarch butterfly was officially added to the list of endangered species. Pollinators are so essential to our ecosystem that the threat of losing even one species gives us pause for concern. But we can help them. In the Maryland, Delaware and DC regions, we depend on...
How To Easily Plant Shrubs In Your Front Yard
If you're looking to add a pop of greenery and nature to your front yard, look no further than shrubs. Shrubs are a woody perennial category of plant that can take almost innumerous forms. Some are bright and bushy, others darker and more scarce (via Britannica). Some grow tall and wide, others low and flat. Different species may even produce flowers.
Tracking the Lost Conifer, Western White Pine
"What pines? Where are these pines?" asked my birding friend after I mentioned I'd been getting to know western white pine, the forgotten conifer of our Key Peninsula forest.
packagingoftheworld.com
From Trees – Reconnecting with tea
From Trees has a strong mission, to promote everyday rituals that reconnect us with nature and the awesome power of trees, enhancing your wellbeing, and the wellbeing of the planet. Working with Founder Lou, we embarked on building a unique, ethical tea brand that uses bark, leaves and flowers from...
Man plants pine seed in a happy meal, this is what it looks like 30 years later
When life gives you a pine seedling, plant it. That's what one man did 30 years ago and the sheer size of the tree is shocking. u/FrellingHazmot took to Reddit to share the context surrounding the pine tree and why he decided to plant one. The post has since gone viral receiving nearly 126,000 likes and over 1700 comments. So, how tall did the pine seedling get after 30 long years?
Phys.org
A new window into plants of the past
Within the cabinets and drawers of the world's herbaria are nearly 400 million dried plant specimens. These collections have long served as a vital record of what plant species exist on Earth and where they grow. But hidden within the desiccated leaves, stems, flowers and roots is far more information on how the plants interacted with their environment while they were alive. Knowing about these "functional traits"—aspects like leaf structure, chemical composition and water content—could help researchers understand how plant communities change over time, and ultimately how we can help ecosystems thrive in the future.
Space telescopes capture asteroid slam with striking clarity
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The world now has stunning new photos of this week’s asteroid strike, the first planetary defense test of its kind. NASA on Thursday released pictures of the dramatic event taken by the Hubble and Webb space telescopes. Telescopes on all seven continents also watched as NASA’s Dart spacecraft slammed Monday into the harmless space rock, 7 million miles (11 million kilometers) from Earth, in hopes of altering its orbit. Scientists won’t know the precise change until November; the demo results are expected to instill confidence in using the technique against a killer asteroid headed our way one day.
Tree Hugger
Flowers and Hedges Team Up to Help Bees
Perennial flowers and hedges work together to provide continuous resources to support wild bees, a new study finds. Researchers in Germany studied wild bee populations surrounding orchards, which depend on pollinators. They found that the flowering cycles of hedgerows and strips of perennial flowers complement each other, leading to greater wild bee diversity and abundance.
dornob.com
Symbiotic Architecture: Artificial Intelligence Envisions Living Housing Built into Redwood Trees
AI-generated art has advanced so much recently, it’s winning first prize in fine arts competitions meant for human artists. Programs like DALL-E and Midjourney make it possible to produce surprisingly beautiful, nuanced works of art just by entering text-based prompts. This development is stirring up a lot of controversy and ethical concerns, and rightfully so.
Comments / 0