New York City, NY

PIX11

New York City considering reintroducing academic screening for prestigious middle and high schools

KEW GARDENS HILLS, Queens (PIX11) — Parents of New York City public school students are waiting to hear from the school chancellor about reinstating academic screens in competitive middle and high schools. Middle school screenings were halted due to the pandemic, and changes to high school admissions are causing concern among parents. PIX11's Kala Rama […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
boozyburbs.com

Former Del Posto Chef to Launch "Elegant" Restaurant in Bergen

As previously reported, a new restaurant featuring some New York City pedigree is headed to Northern Valley later this year. Verana, a "high end Italian restaurant", will be opening in downtown Norwood at 530 Livingston Street. This location has previously been the home to La Mensa, Ragazzi, Tutti Giorni and Matthew's Grill.
NORWOOD, NJ
Mashed

Times Square Is About To See Another Carlo's Bakery

TLC's "Cake Boss" aired its final episode in 2017, but the popularity of the reality series helped usher its star, Buddy Valastro, further into what was already an illustrious career in the world of sweets. The show, which premiered in 2009, followed Valastro as he carried out the day-to-day operations of his family's long-running Hoboken bakery, Carlo's — a task he shared in part with his mom, his four sisters, and his three brothers-in-law.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Where does 'upstate' actually begin?

It's the age old question: where does "upstate New York" actually begin?. While some New York City residents may say anything above 14th Street, or anything above the Bronx – the actual origins of upstate New York has been debated for some time. A recent article...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
meetingstoday.com

New York Introduces Three New Hotels, More Eastern Openings

AC Hotels by Marriott recently opened the doors to its newest hotel, AC Hotel Bethesda Downtown, near the nation's capital. The 18-story hotel brings 220 guest rooms to the area, as well as 11,000 square feet of activated shared space and a signature restaurant. AC Hotel Bethesda Downtown offers...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

Editor's note: Moving MSG could be a winner for New York City

New York City Mayor Eric Adams signaled last week during remarks he made at Crain's Power Breakfast that he was open to a discussion on moving Madison Square Garden as part of the Penn Station redevelopment plan. "The Penn Station project is a crucial one. I think that area is ripe for housing, is ripe for real investment," Adams said at the event, the New York Post reported, adding that Hizzoner joked, "And if that fits into Madison Square Garden moving into another location – maybe we'll help the Knicks win."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Popular Italian restaurant Felice is opening its first Long Island outpost

Let's be honest: Manhattan, Queens and Brooklyn are home to better restaurants than the average Long Island eatery (yes, there are some exceptions)—which is why we're delighted to announce that popular Italian destination Felice, which currently boasts locations all around New York City, will officially open its first outpost on Long Island this Friday. Woohoo!
ROSLYN, NY
tripsavvy.com

New York City's Newest Hotel Is a Very Pricey Sanctuary in the Sky

One of New York City's most anticipated luxury hotels has finally arrived: Aman New York debuted in midtown Manhattan in August to much fanfare—for those who could afford to get in. And with room rates starting at $3,000 per night, annual membership in the six figures, and residences in the millions, that's no easy feat.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

3 Staten Island neighborhoods get an artistic makeover

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- If you noticed some bright street art on your way home from work this week, the South Shore Business Improvement District (BID) successfully did its job: Three new art installations were recently installed in some desolate or eyesore-laden sections of Eltingville, Great Kills and Annadale, with the intent of making the neighborhoods cleaner, safer and more attractive destinations for people to work, shop and live.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Washington Examiner

Female Muslim students at Syracuse demand special swimming time

A group of female Muslim students at Syracuse University is demanding the university pool provide special hours for female swimmers due to their religious beliefs. The group of female students at the New York university said that it cannot swim in the presence of men due to Islamic religious beliefs that require women to be fully covered in the presence of men, according to the Daily Orange.
SYRACUSE, NY
CBS New York

HMS Queen Elizabeth arrives in New York's harbor

NEW YORK -- The lead ship for the United Kingdom's Royal Navy has arrived in New York's harbor.The HMS Queen Elizabeth sailed in Monday.The flagship carrier will anchor near the Statue of Liberty and will host the Atlantic Future Forum on Wednesday and Thursday.The conference brings together political, military and business leaders to discuss the future of technology and international security.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eater

NYC's Finest New-School Slice Shops

Slice pizza is a vital and affordable New York foodstuff; in fact, some slice shops are making the city's best pizza. Dollar slices — however endangered — and old-school slice shops still provide stellar pies across the five boroughs, but at the same time an ambitious slice renaissance is pushing the pizza conversation forward in a different way. A modern class of talented bakers are deploying naturally leavened doughs and high quality ingredients to reimagine offerings from the classic margherita slice to the freewheeling Buffalo slice.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

