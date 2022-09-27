Read full article on original website
KESQ
Parklet program continuance up for debate in Palm Springs
On Thursday, the Palm Springs City Council will decide whether to continue the parklet program for another year. The council’s agenda also says parking requirements for outdoor dining will be discussed. All current parklet permits expire at the end of the year. Right now, nine businesses have approved parklets...
Valley-wide Employment EXPO takes place today
The 27th Annual Valley-Wide Employment EXPO takes place in person at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The expo is free. You're encouraged to register ahead of time. You will still be able to register at the door. Register for the Valleywide Employment Expo here Over 80 employers are The post Valley-wide Employment EXPO takes place today appeared first on KESQ.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Valley-Wide Employment Expo Seeks to Fill Hundreds of Positions
(CNS) – The 27th Valley-Wide Employment Expo will return in- person Wednesday after two virtual years, with over 80 employers seeking to fill hundreds of positions in a variety of industries. The job fair will be held at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino Special Events Center, 84-245 Indio Springs...
Neighbors helping neighbors: Backstreet Restaurant in Riverside starts pay-it-forward project
A family-owned restaurant in Riverside has built up a lot of traditions over its half-century of service. But the new owner of Backstreet Restaurant has added another tradition to help customers and neighbors -- paying it forward.
Riverside County Black Chamber of Commerce: Strengthening Community Through Engagement
Besides being an advocate for small businesses, the Riverside County Black Chamber of Commerce (RCBCC) is moving to address one of the largest issues affecting minority communities – health. “That is a differentiator between what a traditional Chamber of Commerce does, and what we do here,” Pepi Jackson, president...
whereverfamily.com
Fall Activities in Murrieta, California
Murrieta, California, offers family travelers plenty of fun activities this fall. From outdoor activities to craft beer tastings, Murrieta hosts autumnal fun for everyone. Murrieta is home to excellent hiking opportunities, regardless of your skill level. The scenic Santa Rosa Plateau Trail offers a leisurely loop, Tenaja Falls features a moderate trail and Cole Canyon Trail offers a greater elevation change. There are miles of various terrain with unique scenery, from historic adobes to waterfalls. Murrieta also offers scenic mountain biking trails and clearly marked city bike lanes. Popular cycling routes include Sylvan Meadows, Engelmann Oak Loop Trail and La Alba Trails.
citynewsgroup.com
‘Jazz on the Rooftop’ Brings the Bayou to Downtown Riverside
“Oh, those Mardi Gras Nights!”, that’s the theme for this year’s 4th Annual Jazz on the Rooftop fundraising event hosted by the Adrian Dell & Carmen Roberts Foundation (ADCR). The annual event will take place on Friday, October 21, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., at Riverside City Hall’s Rooftop located at 3900 Main Street in Riverside.
Riverside County receives $29.5M to tackle homelessness, Coachella to add housing
Riverside County is taking steps to tackle homelessness and to help those struggling with mental illness. The county received $29.5 million for the construction of nearly 150 apartments reserved formentally ill individuals experiencing homelessness or at risk of it across Coachella, Riverside, and Wildomar. In Coachella, a more than 50,000 square foot space off Avenue The post Riverside County receives $29.5M to tackle homelessness, Coachella to add housing appeared first on KESQ.
coachellavalleyweekly.com
CELEBRATE THE CABAZON XXXIX INDIO POWWOW
The Cabazon Band of Cahuilla Indians will host their annual powwow at the Special Events Center at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, November 25-27. The community is invited to attend this beloved, family-friendly event. Admission is free. The 39th annual celebration includes Native American dance contests for all ages, bird singing,...
KESQ
Student-Athlete of the Week – Rebecca Battles
We’re back on the volleyball court this week here at La Quinta high school and all six players on the court need to play as one, in cohesion. If you are lucky one of those players is like Rebecca Battles. “I saw her from her first day of try...
citynewsgroup.com
Target and Sprouts Part of New Development Coming to San Bernardino
The San Bernardino City Council on September 21 unanimously voted to enter into an exclusive negotiating agreement (ENA) with Rich Development Enterprises, LLC. to develop a 17.4-acre site that will include national retailers Target, Sprouts Farmers Market, and Burlington, along with space allocated for an additional retailer, four restaurant pads, and a gas station/convenience store. The property to be developed is located on Highland Avenue adjacent to the 210 Freeway, between Arden Avenue and Guthrie Avenue in the northeast part of San Bernardino. The City-owned site is known by many as the Arden-Guthrie property.
Thousands attend 31st Annual Thunder and Lightning Powwow hosted by Morongo Band of Mission Indians
Thousands of people attended the 31st Annual Thunder and Lightning Powwow in Cabazon this weekend. The three day powwow kicked off on Friday, which also happened to be California Native American Day. A spokesperson with the Morongo Band of Mission Indians says the annual event drew over 900 tribal dancers and 20 drum groups. This The post Thousands attend 31st Annual Thunder and Lightning Powwow hosted by Morongo Band of Mission Indians appeared first on KESQ.
Riverside County receives money to expand housing for mentally ill transients
A state grant totaling $29.5 million was awarded to Riverside County for the construction of nearly 150 apartments reserved for mentally ill individuals experiencing homelessness or at risk of it, county officials announced today.
Latinos now the majority in the Inland Empire and a new fund aims to boost community investments
The new report also highlights areas of improvement, but remaining disparities including homeownership rates, health insurance coverage, income, and education.
Palm Springs City Council to discuss short-term vacation rental recommendations Thursday
The Palm Springs City Council will review and discuss recommendations from a work group on Thursday regarding short term vacation rental policy. On March 29, 2022, the City Council held a Special Study Session to discuss the state of vacation rentals in the City. A comprehensive report was presented to Council outlining various data metrics The post Palm Springs City Council to discuss short-term vacation rental recommendations Thursday appeared first on KESQ.
iebusinessdaily.com
MoVal paving project gets started
Phase one of Moreno Valley’s $50 million pavement rehabilitation program is underway. The project will repave nearly 190 miles of arterial, and neighborhood roads throughout the city, according to the statement on the city’s website. Council members approved the project in February, and in June agreed to spend...
idesignarch.com
Tuscan Village Farmhouse Style Golf Estate in the Desert
Located in a golf course residential community in La Quinta, California, this elegant Mediterranean style home appears as a Tuscan Village in the desert. Much like an ancient Italian village, the courtyard becomes the central gathering place. A stone entry tower anchors the front court that is linked to the great room. This rustic grand living space opens to the backyard pool with breathtaking views of the golf course and picturesque desert mountains.
NBC Los Angeles
A New Immersive Holiday Event Set to Sparkle in Norco
We're sauntering into a season brimming with colorful corn stalks, glowing jack o'lanterns, hay barrels, and all sorts of under-the-sky sights associated with autumn's traditional pleasures. But autumn, at least the conclusion of it, is also known for its Noël-inspired attractions, those alfresco events that pop up around Thanksgiving and...
Hiker rescued from Palm Springs trail after heat-related medical emergency
A hiker was rescued from a Palm Springs trail after suffering a heat-related medical emergency Wednesday afternoon. The call originally came in at noon at the Cactus to Clouds trail near the 100 block of N Museum Drive in the downtown area. Personnel with the Palm Springs Fire Department made their way up the trail The post Hiker rescued from Palm Springs trail after heat-related medical emergency appeared first on KESQ.
thepalmspringspost.com
‘A profound moral issue’: Faith leaders hope vigil for Salton Sea draws attention to its plight
Issues with the Salton Sea are well documented, as are engineering solutions proposed as fixes. Now, a coalition of Coachella Valley faith leaders hopes to offer something else to help heal the troubled waters of California’s largest lake: Prayer. Driving the news: Leaders from a dozen area faith groups,...
