Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Attorney General Bonta announces investigation in LAPD officer involved shootingRobert J HansenLos Angeles, CA
Thousands are running for gang-rehabilitation charity in Downtown Los AngelesGloria AdamsLos Angeles, CA
Here's where to get free coffee and cocktails on National Coffee Day in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
5 Best Local Places For Pizza Delivery in Los Angeles TodayLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Chipotle's First Ever 'Tortilla Robot' Will Make Your Order this Month in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
Related
uscannenbergmedia.com
‘It’s a beautiful thing’: Mural celebrates Chesterfield Square Park
Earlier this summer, the park bathroom at the heart of Chesterfield Square Park had been set ablaze by a vandal. Today, it’s wrapped in a mural. Brightly-colored lemons and oranges are meticulously painted against a sky-blue background to symbolize the fruit grown in the area. A yellow bike, a...
uncoverla.com
12 L.A. Rooftop Bars and Lounges With Stunning Views
The leaves are falling but fierce heatwaves still have a firm hold on L.A., which means there's still time to ignore autumn everything and belly on up to a rooftop bar. We've taken the guesswork out of figuring out where to get the best of all worlds–good vibes, views, and grub. From Downtown to Santa Monica, explore 12 of L.A.'s trendiest rooftop bars, lounges, restaurants, and more below.
uscannenbergmedia.com
Growing pains never sounded so good
In January of 2021, Maddy Davis and Matty Houck were in Davis’ LA apartment. Houck, who Davis met two years before, had come to visit and was already packed up for his drive back to Phoenix. On his last day in LA, he was playing guitar in Davis’ room when he accidentally struck a heavy, distorted chord that reverberated against the walls. Davis, who had left to grab a snack, came rushing back to the room in awe. That’s how the first song they co-wrote, and the latest single to be released for Davis’ upcoming EP, was created.
Smithonian
Inside the Disneyland of Graveyards
Other than getting a ticket to the Oscars or crashing one of its after-parties, the best way to place yourself within a crowd of Hollywood celebrities is to go to Forest Lawn Memorial-Park in Glendale, California. The cemetery’s grounds probably contain more stars per square foot than any zip code in Los Angeles. The problem is that their graves can be hard to find.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
retailleader.com
TRP Opens Cookies Cannabis Dispensary in Los Angeles
A new Cookies cannabis dispensary opened in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles. The store will be operated by the cannabis holding company TRP. The global cannabis market is anticipated to grow to $57 billion by 2026. The cannabis holding and operating company TRP this week opened a new Cookies...
I've lived in Los Angeles almost my entire life — here are 10 of the best places where you should actually eat
For the best restaurants and dining in Los Angeles, a local's list of must-visits includes Shamshiri, Otium, Grand Central Market, and more.
uscannenbergmedia.com
Maybe we aren’t so different after all - what my interracial friendship taught me
Growing up in a predominantly Hispanic neighborhood in South Central Los Angeles, I was hardly exposed to other cultures for most of my life. Our assumptions about people from other races came from watching television or through similar forms of media. Both negative and positive stereotypes had sometimes come up for discussion and I was even targeted by my classmates because to them I did not look “Hispanic” enough.
kclu.org
Iconic, but little known lake in Santa Monica Mountains celebrating 100th anniversary
We just climbed into a boat which left a little dock at Malibou Lake. As we slowly cruise across the lake… you might be saying what? Malibou Lake? It might be one of the best kept secrets around. But, it shouldn’t be. It’s a more than 350 acre...
RELATED PEOPLE
spectrumnews1.com
Famed photographer Estevan Oriol captures heart and soul of LA street culture
Estevan Oriol began his career as a hip-hop club bouncer in Los Angeles, where he was introduced to LA-based groups Cypress Hill and House of Pain. He became the groups' tour manager and set off traveling the world on tour with the bands. To document the experience, his father — also a famed photographer — gave Oriol an old film camera and told him that maybe he, too, would become an artist.
spectrumnews1.com
Inside the war against Southern California’s urban coyotes
Long before California became a state, coyotes roamed the land. With the rise in urban expansion and an increase in farmland, coyotes have made their way into cities. Today, the coyote population in California is estimated to be somewhere between 250,000 and 750,000. LA Times' Louis Sahagun wrote about the...
kcrw.com
Section 8 waitlist opens, will landlords accept the housing vouchers?
The City of LA will open the Section 8 housing voucher waitlist next month. But there will likely be 10 times as many applicants as available vouchers — plus the challenge of finding a landlord who accepts the program. California developers can provide fewer parking spaces in new buildings...
welikela.com
Here’s a Cheatsheet of Free Museum Days in L.A. For October 2022
Fall is here, which means Pasadena ArtNight is right around the corner. Popping up on Friday, October 14, ArtNight coordinates free admission and community activations at over 20 Pasadena cultural institutions, galleries and venues, including USC Pacific Asia Museum, The Pasadena Museum of History, Armory Center for the Arts, The Gamble House, and Pasadena City Hall. So that’s my top news bulletin for month to come, but it’s far from your only option.
IN THIS ARTICLE
citywatchla.com
Five Horrible Political Decisions That Fueled LA’s Homelessness Crisis
Over the years, there were horrible political decisions made by elected leaders on the state and local levels that fueled the ongoing humanitarian catastrophe – between 2020 and 2021, nearly 1,500 unhoused residents died on the streets in the L.A. area. We could roll out a long list of bad calls, but here are five that stick out to us.
Where To Celebrate Oktoberfest In LA This Year
What's happening for Oktoberfest celebrations in Los Angeles 2022. Where to celebrate Oktoberfest in Los Angeles 2022Adobe. (Los Angeles, CA) - Oktoberfst is here for the fall, and if you're planning on celebrating with a stein of beer in LA, you might be wondering where to go.
localocnews.com
Oriental Fruit Fly quarantine set in portion of Orange County
SACRAMENTO, September 23, 2022 – A portion of Orange County has been placed under quarantine for the Oriental Fruit Fly following the detection of eight flies in and around the city of Fountain Valley. Also included in the quarantine are portions of the cities of Anaheim, Buena Park, Costa Mesa, Cypress, Garden Grove, Huntington Beach, Orange, Santa Ana, Seal Beach, Stanton, and Westminster.
uscannenbergmedia.com
USC spreads fentanyl awareness in wake of rising overdoses in Los Angeles
In a bid to combat a recent increase in fentanyl poisoning in Los Angeles, USC Student Health took steps to inform students and faculty of the availability of naloxone, which reverses the effects of opioids. In a school-wide email sent out by Student Health for the upcoming International Day of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Santa Clarita Radio
When It Comes To Mosquitos, What’s The Best Plan Of Attack?
The summer and fall months can be a fun, relaxing time for everyone, but how relaxing can it be when mosquitos are all around biting us at every opportunity?. It’s time to take your time back by calling Unipest. Unipest has proudly served the Santa Clarita community for over...
foxla.com
'One of the best days of my life': Stranger takes 100-year-old veteran to Disneyland
ANAHEIM, Calif. - We're not crying, you're crying!. Video going viral on social media shows a random act of kindness being taken to a whole new level - and it's giving us all the feels. In the video posted to TikTok, Isaiah Garza is seen approaching an elderly man with...
One Month Late On Rent? In LA County, You May Soon Be Protected From Eviction
If enacted, the county’s proposed ban on evictions for renters behind on rent would be the first policy of its kind in the Los Angeles area.
foxla.com
LAPD hopes to attract new officers with rent incentive program
LOS ANGELES - Andy Huynh and his girlfriend check out the custom kitchen in what could be his new apartment if he's hired by the Los Angeles Police Department. A new hiring incentive program called Housing For Hires could knock $1,000 off of his monthly rent. Huynh wants to be...
Comments / 0