In January of 2021, Maddy Davis and Matty Houck were in Davis’ LA apartment. Houck, who Davis met two years before, had come to visit and was already packed up for his drive back to Phoenix. On his last day in LA, he was playing guitar in Davis’ room when he accidentally struck a heavy, distorted chord that reverberated against the walls. Davis, who had left to grab a snack, came rushing back to the room in awe. That’s how the first song they co-wrote, and the latest single to be released for Davis’ upcoming EP, was created.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO