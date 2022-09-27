In my CCA (College and Career Awareness) Class students are mapping out their “future life” through answering questions to 6 core topics, place they want to live, what do they want to live in (House, mansion, apartment, condo), a type of transportation they will to get around in (cars, publics transportation, walking or circling), choosing traditions from their families now they would like to take into their future families or add new ones and last describe hobbies they want to have and vacations they would like to take in the future.

