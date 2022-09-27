Read full article on original website
nebo.edu
September Stand Strong Students
Each month Art City teachers select two students from their class who have demonstrated Stand Strong behaviors. Stand Strong Students of the Month are outstanding examples of positive character traits and have shown that they are safe, respectful, and responsible. Way to go to our September Stand Strong Students!!. #LIFT...
nebo.edu
Mr.Adams class is Lunch Working
This week Mr.Adams students are working hard in the lunchroom. This class is serving food, cleaning the cafeteria, and monitoring the halls. Today they served nachos and helped the 1st - 4th graders clean their tables. We love and appreciate Mr. Adams' class for helping!
nebo.edu
Climbers of the Week: Sept. 26th-Sept. 30th
Climbers of the Week! Sept. 26th-Sept. 30th. These students were nominated by their teachers for things such as excelling in class, being kind and respectful, and helping others. Way to go Panthers!. #mtnebomiddle. #togetherweclimb.
nebo.edu
Third Grade Art Project
Third graders, in Miss Bradford’s and Mrs. Knoebel’s class, had fun tracing life-size images of themselves for a class art project. Definitely a group of artistic and creative students. Keep it up, kids!. #brooksidetigers #tigerpride #brooksidestudents #TheClimb #nebohero #NeboSchoolDistrict #studentsuccess #empowerstudents #engagestudents #focusonstudents #loveUTpublicschools #utpol #uted #ThankATeacher #LoveTeaching...
nebo.edu
Faculty Spotlight by Student Council
This week our student council members, Esther Randolph and Lily Gull, chose to interview Mrs Quetzi Garcia for the faculty spotlight. We are thrilled to have Mrs Garcia here as our new librarian. Here is what student council learned about her:. Name: Quetzi Garcia. Position: Librarian. Favorite thing about Apple...
nebo.edu
Mr. Parkers Class
In my CCA (College and Career Awareness) Class students are mapping out their “future life” through answering questions to 6 core topics, place they want to live, what do they want to live in (House, mansion, apartment, condo), a type of transportation they will to get around in (cars, publics transportation, walking or circling), choosing traditions from their families now they would like to take into their future families or add new ones and last describe hobbies they want to have and vacations they would like to take in the future.
nebo.edu
Picture Day Tuesday, September 27
All students will have their photo taken on Tuesday. Please ensure that orders are sent with students or that an online order is placed online at lifetouch.com if you are interested in ordering school pictures. School Name: Maple Ridge Elementary. Picture Day Date: Tuesday, September 27. Picture Day ID: EVT2M9S2W.
nebo.edu
Term 1 Monday Makeup
Use this opportunity to work with your teachers regarding your term 1 grades. Students also have the opportunity to earn detention credit during this time! Earn 15 minutes for each signature, OR have your teacher log the amount of time spent working with them in their room (if your time exceeds the 15 minutes).
nebo.edu
5th Grade Field Trip
Last week our 5th grade students went on a field trip to Shadow Mountain. Students rotated through different science stations and did compass reading and orienteering. They also played had a scavenger hunt/bingo activity while observing things. They had a great time playing nine square, volleyball, basketball, football, and going on a hike. Such a fun day for our 5th grade students!
nebo.edu
MMHS Picture Retakes
MMHS picture retakes will be done on September 29 from 7:15 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Students with a traditional schedule will be called down to the auditorium alphabetically. Students who have an alternative schedule, who attend ALC, or who have missed their alphabetical time slot, may stop by the auditorium from 7:15 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Picture packets are available at the main office.
nebo.edu
Captains Academy
Nebo School District has a fantastic tradition that they have been doing for man, many years. That tradition is called Captain's Academy. This is an opportunity for those that have been chosen as Captain's and leaders of their teams or groups to meet together to learn about being a leader and learn from some of the leaders that we have in our High schools and Jr. High Schools.
nebo.edu
Weekly Events - 9/27/22
It's a busy week at SJHS! Check out what we have going on this week from our assembly to catch-up day & important information regarding picture retake day!
nebo.edu
Parent/Student Newsletter for 9-27-22
2022-09-27-10-22-13_2022-09-27-10-13-12_Highflights Monday 9-27-2022.pdf 5.78 MB. Here is your weekly Highflights, coming at you with SO MUCH information this week! Don't miss any of the fantastic things going on at MMHS!. Also, be sure to check out our October Counseling Newsletter with details about Utah College Application Week (UCAW).
nebo.edu
Spring Canyon Middle School Band at Springville High School Homecoming
Spring Canyon Middle School Band performed along side of Springville High School at Homecoming last Friday! They sounded AMAZING!!!!
