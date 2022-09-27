Read full article on original website
CAR AND DRIVER
2023 Bentley Bentayga EWB Marks a Comfortable Stretch
Call us hidebound traditionalists, but we prefer to review cars using impressions harvested while sitting in the driver's seat rather than those acquired while being chauffeured in the back. That rule is largely going to be broken here with what can be considered a pilot episode of Car and Passenger.
motor1.com
2023 BMW M4 CSL outruns itself in top speed Autobahn blast
If the 473-bhp BMW M4 with rear-wheel drive and a manual isn't enough for you, there's always the 503-bhp M4 Competition with xDrive all-wheel drive. And if that still isn't enough, well, there's the CSL. With a price tag of £128,820 and a production run of just 1,000 units, very...
Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV Debuts On October 16 With Two Motors, AWD
When Mercedes-Benz reveals the EQE SVU on October 16, Mercedes-AMG will be there, too. The pair will unveil the new electric vehicle to the world at 8 p.m CEST (2 p.m. ET), providing our first full look at the model. Powertrain details remain a mystery, but the EQE sedan provides...
MotorAuthority
Final Lamborghini Aventador, final BMW Alpina B7, Nissan Z Nismo GT4: Car News Headlines
Lamborghini is working on a successor to the Aventador, and it will stick with V-12 power, albeit with electrification thrown into the mix. Ahead of the new car's arrival, Lamborghini has announced it built the final Aventador, a car that will go down in history as the last Lamborghini powered purely by a V-12.
MotorAuthority
2023 BMW Z4 adds style, value
BMW's Z4 enters the 2023 model year with a handful of changes that make the sultry sports car even more enticing. Key among them is the new styling which consists of a revised grille up front, with horizontal elements that provide the Z4 with an additional sense of width. The M Sport Package, with its unique front end appearance, becomes standard equipment, and buyers have three additional colors to choose from: Thundernight, Portimao Blue, and Skyscraper Gray.
MotorAuthority
Ferrari SP51 is new one-off V-12 roadster
Ferrari on Wednesday revealed the SP51, its latest one-off car developed under the Special Projects program. Ordered by a Ferrari collector in Taiwan, the car is based on the 812 GTS and looks absolutely stunning, helped in part by its unique shade of red known as Rosso Passionale, which has been applied in three layers.
MotorAuthority
BMW pays homage to M1 with—uh, OK—644-hp, $159,995 XM PHEV SUV
One of the auto industry's worst kept secrets is finally being revealed. To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the M performance division, BMW M has created first and only standalone M model since the M1. Oddly, it's a high-performance plug-in hybrid crossover SUV. On Tuesday after multiple leaks, the 2023...
Road & Track
I Feel Conflicted About the New Mercedes-AMG C 63
The fact that we've known for some time that the Mercedes-AMG C 63 would drop its characterful V-8 for four-cylinder power softened the blow somewhat. Yet, I still felt a sense of ennui when the new—deep breath—Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance was revealed a couple days ago.
Top Speed
2023 Toyota 4Runner: Performance, Price, and Photos
The Toyota 4Runner marks its 40th anniversary in 2023, reaching the middle-age milestone that few models ever achieve. The 4Runner made its debut in 1983 as the Toyota Hilux Surf and as the 4Runner for export markets, but the two-door “SUV” was effectively a Hilux pickup truck with a shell over the bed. The SUV mainly found its niche among those needing rough-and-tumble capabilities and to venture off-road. The model has transformed, albeit slightly, over the last 40 years without losing its foundational ruggedness.
MotorAuthority
Lamborghini ends Aventador production, closes chapter on pure V-12 era
Production of the Lamborghini Aventador reached its end last week, marking a new milestone for Lamborghini in more ways than one. The final example was an Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae Roadster, finished in a custom light blue color chosen by its Swiss buyer. The Ultimae version of the Aventador was...
CAR AND DRIVER
Tested: 2022 BMW 230i vs. 2022 Toyota GR Supra 2.0
We all know what a coupe is, but some very different cars ride under that broad definition. At one end of the scale is a two-seat hardtop sports car, the sort that puts performance well above practicality. At the other extreme, a coupe is a slightly lower and sleeker alternative to a sedan, one with rear seats and a usable trunk. For this test, our two challengers are drawn from different ends of the spectrum: The sporty Toyota GR Supra in entry-level 2.0-liter form faces off against the much more spacious BMW 230i coupe.
CAR AND DRIVER
2023 Toyota Lineup Overview: Sporty GR Models, New Crown, and More
Toyota’s most highly anticipated 2023 vehicles include two enthusiast specials: a manual-transmission GR Supra and the GR Corolla. Three pedals are a no-cost option for the Supra 3.0, and there’s an A91-MT Edition with appearance tweaks that will be limited to 500 units, while the GR Corolla channels its rallying sibling.
CAR AND DRIVER
Ferrari SP51 V-12 Speedster Was Created from an 812 GTS for One Lucky Customer
The SP51 is a front-engine, rear-wheel-drive V-12 speedster that draws heavily from the 812 GTS it shares a chassis, engine and layout with. The SP51 livery, said to be based on the 1955 Ferrari 410 S, features blue and white striping running the entire length of the car, inside and out.
CAR AND DRIVER
Polestar 3 Electric SUV Teased ahead of Upcoming Reveal
Polestar announced that it will reveal the 3 electric crossover on October 12, live-streaming an event in Copenhagen. The Polestar 3 will deliver 510 horsepower and 671 pound-feet of torque when equipped with the Performance package. That package will also include a revised suspension tuning and gold accents on the...
CAR AND DRIVER
2022 Audi Q4 e-tron / Q4 e-tron Sportback
Audi has big aspirations in the luxury electric-vehicle space, and the 2022 Q4 e-tron and Q4 e-tron Sportback SUVs have doubled the size of the company's EV-centric e-tron lineup. Smaller than the mid-size e-tron SUV, the Q4 siblings sit on a footprint similar to the compact Q5 crossover. All versions get a 77.0-kW battery pack and a 295-hp dual-motor setup with all-wheel drive. The battery pack delivers 241 miles of driving range per charge. The Q4 e-tron models go up against other compact electric SUVs such as the Tesla Model Y, the Volvo C40 Recharge and the XC40 Recharge.
Jalopnik
Lamborghini Finally Made the Last Aventador
The Lamborghini Aventador has sat at the top of the Italian automakers range for more than 10 years. It roared onto the scene in 2011 with an all-new V12 engine, striking looks and a heap of firsts for Lamborghini. But now, its end is near as the company has finally built the last Aventador.
RideApart
Spain’s Mitt 330 GTS Maxi-Scooter Enters The Italian Market
Scooters are extremely popular across Europe and Asia thanks to their ease-of-use, affordable price tag, and generally low maintenance. A good number of these scooters are imported into the market from manufacturers in China and subsequently rebranded for their respective markets. Such is the case with the Mitt 330 GTS, a sporty-looking maxi-scooter that has just been launched in Italy.
CAR AND DRIVER
Bentley Bentayga Hybrid Now Available in Two Intriguing New Flavors
New S and Azure versions of the luxurious Bentley Bentayga Hybrid are sportier and waftier, respectively. The new model has slightly more power and electric range than the existing hybrid model, with Bentley targeting a 27-mile electric-only range. At least for now, these trims are for the standard-wheelbase Bentayga only,...
CAR AND DRIVER
2023 Kia Niro Hybrid Starts Just under $28,000
The 2023 Kia Niro will cost $1800 more than in the previous model year, bringing the starting price up to $27,785. The Niro has grown slightly, increasing cabin space as it enters its second generation. The front-wheel-drive compact crossover will be at dealers shortly. The tiny Niro brings bold styling...
