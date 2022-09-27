Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KCRG.com
Man rescued out of Cedar River
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 6:33 pm, Emergency crews were dispatched to the 12th Ave Bridge SW for a report of a man in the river. Crews arrived to find a middle-aged male who had fallen in the river and was unable to get out on his own. The male was able to make his way to a bridge piling and hold on until the arrival of help.
Cedar River Bridge in Cedar Rapids Will Soon Close For the Winter
[UPDATED THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 29 9:30 a.m. after receiving updated information from the City of Cedar Rapids]. If you thought the road construction season in Cedar Rapids was about to end, you thought wrong. The city has announced one of the city's bridges over the Cedar River will be closing to traffic early next week.
A New BBQ Place is Opening Soon in Cedar Rapids
NewBo City Market in Cedar Rapids will soon be home to a new food vendor! CR Midnight Smoker BBQ is preparing to start serving up BBQ to hungry Eastern Iowans. CR Midnight Smoker BBQ is owned by Greg Stoll, who was also the owner of Skippy’s Custom Tile for 22-years. He told me he that he installed tile in the Cedar Rapids area until his body couldn’t do it anymore, and he's been trying to figure out what he wants to do next for the past three years. Greg and his family have been co-hosting neighborhood BBQs with their friends for around 20 years, trying out different recipes and styles, and now he's finally ready to bring some of his recipes to the public! He said, "my daughter Lily and I always thought we would like to have a restaurant together someday, so I hope that once she is done with high school and college she can come in and help me build this into something we can love for a long time."
Concerts, Comedy & Fall Festivals – Eastern Iowa October Events
October is going to be a busy month here in Iowa! Here are some of the big events happening in Eastern Iowa and beyond:. Wednesday, September 28th through Saturday, October 1st. Greater Ottumwa Park in Ottumwa. Featuring live music, BINGO, a parade, food, drinks, and more. Dates/Times. Thursday, September 29th...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
iheart.com
Today is the Six Year Anniversary of the Cedar River Flooding
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- Six years ago today marks the Cedar River rising to its second highest level ever, causing flooding from Cedar Falls to Cedar Rapids. In 2016, the river’s crest was nearly 22 feet, the second time on record the river has risen above 20 feet. In 2008, the river flooded with a crest over 31 feet.
Anamosa Celebrating 34 Years of Giant Pumpkins
As a native of Jones County and the Anamosa area, it isn't officially fall until Pumpkinfest. The annual fall celebration and pumpkin weigh-off happen this Saturday in Anamosa. AnamosaPumpkinfest and the Ryan Norlin GIANT Pumpkin Weigh-Off are entering their 34th year. The fall festival is held annually on the first...
Stately Manor Near Cedar Rapids, Iowa Haunted By a Ghost Called ‘The Joker’
A former asylum near Cedar Rapids, Iowa is said to be haunted by the spirits of former residents. The Des Moines Register recently outlined nine of the creepiest Iowa ghost stories, and one of them was especially interesting to me. It's titled, 'The Joker,' and here's what the article says:
New C.R. Restaurant Accomodates Two Busy Districts and Beyond
*Photo is not an exact menu item at this restaurant, but an example of what they serve. It's an all-too-familiar tale these days. So many doors closing in the Eastern Iowa restaurant business, but many others taking their chances on opening new ones. The Oakhill Jackson neighborhood of Cedar Rapids...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kwayradio.com
Waterloo Bridge Closed Thursday for Fireworks
A Waterloo bridge will be closed Thursday afternoon and well into the night. The 5th Street bridge will be closed to accommodate a fireworks event as part of the Iowa League of Cities’ Annual Conference. The bridge will close at 3:30pm and will remain closed until 11:00 p.m. The conference itself will run from Wednesday through Friday.
rtands.com
The end is near for what was once prominent coal rail track in Cedar Falls, Iowa
With the glory days now history, Cedar Falls officials are now planning an un-ceremonial end to rail track that runs through the downtown area. The Iowa Northern Railway used the line to deliver coal to Cedar Falls Utilities, and long hauls used to block traffic for long periods of time. However, that kind of action has not been seen since 2010, and on Sept. 26 the Cedar Falls City Council was expected to vote on removing the rail. The $12.2 million project would involve pulling 11,642 ft of track from First Street to an area near Pfeiffer Springs Park. Crossings also will be removed and there will be street reconstruction and improvements made to other infrastructure. An old railroad bridge will be converted into a pedestrian bridge that will connect Washington Park to Pfeiffer Springs Park. A grant from the Federal Railroad Administration will provide 80% of the cost. The city of Cedar Falls and Iowa Northern Railway will split the remaining portion.
Corridor Coffee Shop To Open Uptown Marion Location
A locally owned coffee shop with multiple locations in the corridor will be opening a new shop soon in Uptown Marion. Work continues on multiple building projects in the city of Marion. Apartments with retail space along 7th Avenue in Uptown Marion are getting set to open soon and the first tenant of those retail spots will be a new location of a popular corridor coffee shop. Coffee Emporium announced on Facebook yesterday that they will soon open a Marion store!
cbs2iowa.com
PHOTOS: Northern Lights seen in eastern Iowa Monday night
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Northern Lights were seen in eastern Iowa Monday night... as far south as Marion!. From our friend, NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador Mark Brown the sight was seen because of "a disturbance to Earth's magnetosphere." Did you capture the sight? Share your...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs2iowa.com
LOCATED: Inmate found after escaping custody while in medical treatment
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — UPDATE: Brashear was found in Clinton County and is back at the Linn County Correctional Center. On September 24th, 2022 inmate Michelle Allene Brashear was transported to the Genesis Medical Center – East in Davenport, IA by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for medical treatment.
Hey Iowans, Want to Make Money Riding a Bike?
*This Featured Image is a representation of a Pedal Taxi and not an exact replica of a Pedal Power Taxi*. Iowa has grown to be an incredibly popular state for bicycle riders. The ever-popular RAGBRAI has continued to grow over the years and there are numerous biking trails throughout the state. What if you could combine the enjoyment of biking and making a few extra bucks? If you like biking and want to earn money doing it, this could be a really unique and fun way to do it.
KCRG.com
Demolition crews bring down remains of Iowa City Church destroyed in June fire
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A church building in Iowa City has been demolished months after a fire destroyed it. Demolition crews brought down what was left of the Iowa City Church of Christ building Tuesday morning. No one was injured in the June 25 fire, but the building was...
A Popular Coffee Shop is Opening Another Corridor Location
We recently found out that Coffee Emporium would be expanding into Uptown Marion, but they're not the only ones! Another coffee shop has revealed that they'll be opening another location in Marion soon, too!. Back on September 24th, Dash Coffee Roasters announced on social media that they are moving into...
KCRG.com
Linn County inmate leaves Davenport medical facility against court order
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KCRG) - On September 24th, 2022, inmate Michelle Allene Brashear was transported to the Genesis Medical Center for treatment by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for treatment. A detainer was placed on Brashear until she was cleared to be transported back to Linn County. On September 27th,...
Popular Pianist To Circle Iowa for 20th Holiday Tour
2022 marks the 20th year local favorite Jim McDonough has been bringing holiday joy by way of music to fans in his home state of Iowa. It's just been announced he will again be circling our state and decking the halls of popular venues for his annual tour starting this November!
KWQC
1 man found dead in Atalissa house fire
ATALISSA, Iowa (KWQC) - Atalissa Police Department reported finding one man dead after a house fire Wednesday afternoon. Muscatine Joint Communications Center received a call at 4:25 p.m. of a house fire at 215 Cherry Street in Atalissa, Iowa, according to a press release. Atalissa Fire crews on scene found an active fire in the downstairs apartment of the building, as well as a dead man.
biztimes.biz
Biz Buzz: Maquoketa eatery opens doors; nacupuncture clinic in Galena; family-owned dealership marks 70 years
Do you have an interesting story or news tip to share about a local business? Ideas can be shared with business reporter Kayli Reese at kayli.reese@thmedia.com or 563-588-5673. Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from across the tri-state area. This edition highlights developments in Maquoketa and Dubuque, Iowa, as well as...
104.5 KDAT
Cedar Rapids, IA
13K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
104.5 KDAT plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0