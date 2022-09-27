Read full article on original website
NHL
Who will separate from pack as Stars preseason rolls on?
FRISCO, Texas -- Preseason hockey is a unique animal. Take the Stars this season, for example. They have played some strong lineups for their two home games and suffered two losses. They played a more "depth" lineup in a neutral site game and took a win. "It's a tough environment...
NHL
Doty to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Kings game
Forward facing discipline for interference on Sharks left wing Viel. Jacob Doty will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Friday. The Los Angeles Kings forward is facing discipline for interference against San Jose Sharks forward Jeffrey Viel. The incident occurred at 10:46 of the second...
NHL
NHL Training Camp Buzz: Zegras day to day for Ducks
Hart aiming to play in Flyers opener; Hischier questionable for start of season with Devils. Welcome to the 2022-23 NHL training camp buzz. Training camp is underway for all 32 teams and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Anaheim Ducks. Trevor Zegras is day to day with...
NHL
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Take Home Slate on the Road in Milwaukee
Chicago will square off against Minnesota in their Home Away From Home series. TV: NBCSCH | RADIO: WGN-720-AM | STREAM: MyTeamsApp (In Market) & ESPN+ (Out of Market) It's hardly breaking news when the Blackhawks play at home in front of a sold-out crowd; but what about when that home game is in Wisconsin?
NHL
FLAMES TRIM DOWN CAMP ROSTER
The Flames now have three goalies, 10 defencemen and 15 forwards remaining in camp. The Calgary Flames announced today that they have assigned the following players to the Calgary Wranglers of the American Hockey League:. Duehr, Walker (RW) Klapka, Adam (RW) Kuznetsov, Yan (D) McLain, Mitch (C) Pelletier, Jakob (LW)
NHL
Devils Hold Open Practice Sunday | NOTEBOOK
The Devils held an open practice with Black and Red Members filling the RWJ Barnabas Health Hockey House at Prudential Center. The squads worked mostly on specialty situations (4-on-4, power play/penalty kill, 6-on-5, 3-on-3 and shootouts). The Devils have three preseason games remaining this week against Boston (Monday) at NY...
NHL
Global Series blog: Mark Borowiecki
Predators defenseman discusses first trip to Europe, 'picturesque' city of Bern. Mark Borowiecki is writing a blog for NHL.com with the Nashville Predators in Europe this week. The Predators play an exhibition against SC Bern at PostFinance Arena in Bern, Switzerland, on Monday (2 p.m. ET; BSSO, NHLN) as part of the 2022 NHL Global Series Challenge, before opening the regular season with back-to-back games against the San Jose Sharks in Prague on Friday and Saturday as part of the 2022 NHL Global Series.
NHL
CBJ sign G Nolan Lalonde to three-year entry level contract
The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed goaltender Nolan Lalonde to a three-year entry level contract, club General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. Lalonde, a free agent invitee to training camp, has gone 0-0-1 with a 1.99 goals-against average and .933 save percentage in two preseason games, turning...
NHL
Q&A: Kiersted full of confidence following strong rookie season in AHL
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - Matt Kiersted is looking to take another big step this season. Finding success during his first full season in the pros in 2021-22, the 24-year-old defenseman posted 20 points (five goals, 15 assists) over 63 games with the Charlotte Checkers in the AHL, while also recording two points (one goal, one assist) over 10 games with the Florida Panthers in the NHL.
NHL
Flyers battle Bruins in Beantown at 1PM
The Flyers head to Boston Saturday for preseason game #4, where they'll visit the Bruins in a 1pm start. The Flyers head to Boston Saturday for preseason game #4, where they'll visit the Bruins in a 1pm start. It's another set of back-to-back games for the Flyers, who will be in New York on Sunday night to take on the Islanders.
NHL
Hall likely to miss start of season for Bruins with upper-body injury
Taylor Hall likely will miss the start of the season for the Boston Bruins with an upper-body injury. "Taylor Hall is week to week," Bruins coach Jim Montogomery said Sunday. "It's a little more significant ... than we expected yesterday." The forward left a 4-0 preseason win against the Philadelphia...
NHL
Blues assign 7 players to Springfield
ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has assigned seven players to the Blues' AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. Please assigned include forwards Andrei Bakanov, Brayden Guy, Mathias Laferriere, Hugh McGing and Dylan McLaughlin, along with defensemen Griffin...
NHL
Penguins Cut Training Camp Roster to 28 Players
The Pittsburgh Penguins have cut their training camp roster down to 28 players, it was announced today by General Manager Ron Hextall. Forwards Alex Nylander, Valtteri Puustinen, Drake Caggiula, Filip Hallander, Jamie Devane, Kyle Olson, Nathan Legare, Raivis Ansons, Corey Andonovski and Drew O'Connor, along with defensemen Xavier Ouellet, Colin Swoyer and Jack St. Ivany have all been assigned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's training camp in the American Hockey League.
NHL
Lightning work in more regulars vs. Preds
Several veterans made their preseason debut in a 2-0 loss to Nashville on Thursday. More players got their first taste of preseason action on Thursday night in Nashville, Tennessee when the Tampa Bay Lightning battled the Nashville Predators. The Bolts fell to the Preds 2-0, but there were some positives...
NHL
Avalanche visited by puppies at practice
Players snuggle with new furry friends in locker room. The Colorado Avalanche made some new fur-ever friends. Puppies from local Denver shelter, MAMCO Rescue, visited the Avalanche at practice on Friday. The adorable furry friends ran around the Avalanche locker room and snuggled with the players. Alex Newhook was a...
NHL
RECAP: Raymond's three-point night powers Red Wings past Blackhawks, 3-0
CHICAGO -- Lucas Raymond had one goal and two assists for the Detroit Red Wings in a 3-0 shutout win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night at the United Center. After the first two periods passed without a goal, Jakub Vrana, making his 2022-23 preseason debut, scored early in the third to give the Red Wings a 1-0 advantage. Detroit doubled its lead midway through the frame when Dylan Larkin found the back of the net, then Raymond added another insurance tally with 5:31 remaining in the game.
NHL
Final Buzzer: A Whale of a Game
The Kraken headed out on the road for the first time this preseason to line up against a veteran-heavy Vancouver squad. While most of the Seattle players had seen some preseason action it was the first outing for Tye Kartye, Cameron Hughes, Austin Poganski and Matt Tennyson. And there were many lessons to learn about the levels of competition in the NHL. But that is the point of preseason play.
NHL
Vegas Golden Knights Announce Roster Transactions
VEGAS (October 1, 2022) - Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, October 1, the following roster transactions:. - Forwards Brendan Brisson, Pavel Dorofeyev, Sakari Manninen, Maxim Marushev, Ivan Morozov, Gage Quinney; defensemen Layton Ahac, Lukas Cormier, Daniil Chayka and Zack Hayes; and goaltender Jiri Patera have been assigned to the Henderson Silver Knights of the American Hockey League.
NHL
Hayton Looks to take 'Next Step' After Successful 2021-22 Season
Forward set career highs in games played and points with the Coyotes last season, focused on developing as a 200-foot player. Barrett Hayton has taken every lesson he's learned from NHL veterans and applied it to his own game. To this point in the 22-year-old's career, it's paying dividends. Hayton,...
NHL
Sharks Announce Global Series Travel List
SAN JOSE, CA - San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the following players will head to Europe for the 2022 NHL Global Series:. A PDF version of the full travel list can be found HERE. The following players will not travel due to injury:. Alexander...
