Police: Teen arrested after threat made toward schools in Pana
PANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Pana Police said its officers arrested a teenager on Wednesday shortly after they discovered a threatening social media post. Police officials said the department was informed just before 7 a.m. of a Snapchat post that they interpreted as a threat against schools. After a short investigation, officers arrested a 16-year-old student […]
Suspicious person spotted in Pana; schools enter soft lockdown
PANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Pana School District entered a soft lockdown Tuesday. The Pana Police Department received two calls around 12:10 P.M. regarding a suspicious person riding a bicycle near North Hickory and Washington possibly carrying a long-gun strapped over their body. Officers quickly responded but could not locate the person. Due to the […]
Herald & Review
Decatur school board hears pleas for more staff
DECATUR — Describing students as being in "crisis," a Decatur teacher expressed concerns to the Decatur school board about the lack of staff. Cassie Mann, a first grade teacher at Dennis School, spoke during the school board's meeting Tuesday about the difficulties teachers are having. Accompanied by three colleagues...
WAND TV
Deputies seeking suspect after Springfield shooting
SPRINGFIELD Ill. (WAND) — A 30-year-old man was shot in the hip Tuesday night in Springfield. In a news release, Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell said deputies were called to the 2600 block of South Glenwood Avenue at 9 p.m. They spoke to the man, who said a female...
newschannel20.com
Armed and dangerous murder suspect still at large
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Police continue to search for a man wanted in connection with the murder of 24-year-old Arrion McClelland. McClelland was found with a gunshot wound on Sunday, Aug. 14 in the 1100 block of West Wood Street. He was taken to a local hospital where he...
Man shot at home, Sheriff’s Office investigating
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was hurt in a shooting at his home Tuesday night. The shooting happened on Glenwood Avenue near Lenox Avenue. Officials said responding deputies found a 30-year-old man shot in the hip and had him taken to the hospital for treatment. He […]
Stuck in hurricane Ian; U of I grad and Decatur woman
CENTRAL ILLINOIS, Ill. (WCIA)– A recent U of I graduate and a woman from Decatur are both stuck in Hurricane Ian. “We traveled back to Brooksville with my sister because it’s my little girl’s 7th birthday,” said Sharon Koontz. Koontz went to Florida for a birthday trip but got stuck in the storm. […]
Murder, arson suspect charged on 13 counts
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Sangamon County grand jury returned on Wednesday a 13-count indictment against a man accused of killing a Springfield couple and lighting his family’s house on fire earlier this month. Mark Crites Jr. was charged with eight counts of first degree murder and one count each of aggravated arson, residential arson, […]
newschannel20.com
Man shot while running from woman, sheriff says
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A man is recovering after being shot Tuesday night in Springfield. The Sangamon County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called around 9 p.m. to the 2600 block of South Glenwood for a report of a possible shooting. They found a 30-year-old man with a gunshot...
Three killed in Christian County wreck
ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WCIA) – Three people are dead and another is seriously hurt after a Monday afternoon crash in Christian County. The crash happened at 1400N and 2500E road, two miles north of Assumption. Illinois State Police say two vehicles entered into the intersection and collided. One vehicle was a freightliner grain truck and the […]
Effingham Radio
Tuesday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 42 year old Joshua S. Koonce of Wheeler for an Effingham County FTA warrant for an attachment for contempt. Joshua was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham City Police arrested 24 year old Anthony Jamison for retail theft. Anthony was taken to the...
Illinois State Police warn of phone scam
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police took to its social media accounts on Tuesday to warn people of scammers impersonating State Police representatives. Officials said the scammers are using a common technique called “spoofing” to disguise their phone number and make it look like another of their choosing. They usually make the caller […]
arthurgraphic.com
Topflight Grain in Pierson Station Scene of Possible Gunshots
This picture of Topflight Grain was taken after the gunshot incident. Many people feel that living in a small town makes them immune to vandalism. Have a conversation with the local Atwood Police Department, Piatt or Douglas County Sheriff’s Departments or State Police. They will tell you “Bad things” happen anywhere at any time.
Neighbors shocked by crime scene in small town
LOVINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — People in a small town in Moultrie County were shocked Monday morning when they saw a police presence and crime scene tape set up in their neighborhood. State Police and officers from Lovington have been processing the scene on South Logan Street throughout the day. State Police have taken the lead […]
WAND TV
Sangamon County grand jury indicts man in deaths of Springfield couple
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — A Sangamon County grand jury returned a 13- count indictment against Mark N. Crites relating to an arson incident and the shooting deaths of Gloria and John Norgaard in their Springfield home. Crites was taken into custody by Gillespie Police on September 12. The grand...
Coroner: One dead in ‘neighborhood dispute’
LOVINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner announced on Tuesday that a Lovington man was killed on Monday in what he described as a “neighborhood dispute.” People living on South Logan Street were shocked to wake up and discover a heavy police presence in their neighborhood Monday morning. State Police took the lead in […]
Candlelight vigil held for hospitalized high schooler
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Dozens gathered outside the hospital room of a central Illinois football player Tuesday night. Jayden Veesenmeyer, a Pleasant Plains varsity running back, collapsed mid-football game over the weekend. To show their support, members of the community gathered in the parking lot at St. John’s Hospital across the street and lit candles […]
taylorvilledailynews.com
Area Arrests And Accidents 09/26/22
The Christian County Sheriff's Office reported the following to Regional Radio News;. 9-22-22 Glen Ryerson, age 67 was arrested by Stonington PD for criminal trespassing. 9-24-22 David Foraker, age 36, of Taylorville was arrested by CCSO on a FTA warrant for driving on suspended license and for domestic battery. 9-25-22...
thebengilpost.com
Macoupin County Courthouse News
Cases filed during September 18-24, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Steven Phillips, 55 of Hazel Crest, IL, is charged with being in possession of a firearm as a felon, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol, speeding 26-34 mph over the speed limit, improper passing, transportation of alcohol as a driver, unlawful use of cannabis as a driver, and illegal display of registration in connection with a September 18 incident.
Effingham Radio
Teutopolis And Montrose Firefighters Respond To Multi-Semi Accident On Westbound I-70
From The Teutopolis Fire Protection District’s Facebook Page:. On Wednesday 9/27/2022 at 18:08 hours, Teutopolis Firefighters responded automatic aid to Montrose FPD to a reported two to three semi tractor trailer accident on Interstate 70 westbound at milemarker 105 in the construction zone. Investigation by first arriving units from...
